Invest In Water Part 16: Veolia, What Is Going On? Questions Answered!

I've been writing a series of articles that are related to the water industry. I believe the water industry is severely undercovered in the financial market which is a shame as the underlying rational for water (as an investment) is actually very easy to understand.

The actual use of water has grown at a nearly double rate in contrast to population growth, which seems unsustainable. Other reasons such as water scarcity, droughts, and the water we waste (and many more reasons) make me believe that water is an incredibly exciting investment theme. This can be an investment either physical (through land or rights), as well as through stocks.

So far, I've written 15 articles that specifically focus on this topic. In these articles, I've covered firms all over the world. There are also firms that are related to the water industry but do not exactly fit perfectly. I have left these out of this list; firm such as toilet manufacturers (see my article of Toto (OTCPK:TOTDY), Lixil (OTCPK:JSGRY) and Geberit (OTCPK:GBERY)).

I've been requested by some Seeking Alpha users to give an update on Veolia (OTCPK:VEOEY) because the firm has been sliding down since November. In this article, I will have a look at Veolia and what has happened over the year.

Underneath are the 15 articles regarding the water industry, which I've put on Seeking Alpha so far:

This article will specifically delve into French water utilities Veolia (and Suez (OTCPK:SZEVF) (OTCPK:SZEVY)) because their share price has plummeted over the year:

I will try to answer the question of what happened with Veolia in November.

Veolia: Some Worthy Updates During 2016

Underneath some snippets of news of what I think is relevant when it comes to Veolia and what has happened in 2016:

22-24 June 2016: Veolia got sued by the Michigan Attorney General regarding the water issues in Flint. The PDF of the lawsuits can be read here. Few days later, Veolia came back with a statement regarding this statement.

13 September 2016: Veolia won a 1.3 billion pound waste-to-energy contract in the UK.

3 November 2016: Veolia published business results for the first 9 months of 2016. The share price plummeted short after.

29 November 2016: The head of the French Water Unit of Veolia has to leave the firm after a certain breach of ethics rules.

3 December 2016: Veolia sacks 3 bin-men in Chatham, southeast England for doing more than they were supposed to. The given fact that Veolia sacks 3 people is not the key message here, yet reading through the local newspaper gives you great insight on how people perceive Veolia on a much smaller scale. This is important as Veolia depends on municipality contracts, and in this case, the local citizens started an online petition for the 3 guys who got fired.

I believe bad PR can backfire for firms like Veolia. First of all, PR is expensive, and second, it can make you lose contracts. I don't see any way how this can be perceived positive. I've done more digging on these kinds of examples, and I've found an abundant amount of other cases.

Veolia: Results on the 3rd November

As I briefly described before, the corporate results of Veolia were published on the third of November. Shortly thereafter, the share price plummeted. I believe therefore that they are related. So let's delve into the numbers to see if we can find a trigger:

Revenue went down by 1.2% (at a constant exchange rate) and about 3% if not at constant exchange rate. Other than that, it's clear that Veolia is very happy about their progress with cost saving opportunities.

Going through the report, it's clear that the exchange rate has a severe impact on the outcome of the published numbers:

The quite unsatisfactory movement in exchange rates penalized revenue growth by nearly 2% in the first nine months of the year (-€354 million).

Additionally, much lower energy prices, primarily in the first half of 2016, weighed on revenue in a level of around -€100 million (-0.5% of revenue growth), and diminished construction activity hit revenue by around -€400 million (-2.2%). With 2017 around the corner, elections in Europe and Trump coming into office, it's only logical to expect much more currency fluctuations. Considering Veolia's geographic segmentation, these fluctuations will hit them hard in 2017.

Net financial debt declined to €8,883 million at September 30, 2016 compared with €8,977 million at September 30, 2015. On the other hand, it did benefit from favorable exchange rate impact of €284 million which is more than the difference between 2015 and 2016.

Veolia: Outlook 2016-2018

Management of Veolia is expecting the following:

Management has one certain outlook, so let's look at the other side of the table and see what analysts are thinking. The table underneath depicts their expectations:

The analysts are expecting figures in a similar fashion, but not as high as Veolia's management.

If the outlook of Veolia's management comes true, it beats analyst's expectations and therefore I would expect the share price of Veolia to surge when this happens.

Then why did the stock price crash after earnings got published? Let's look at some factors of this sell-off. Maybe this was carried on an increase in volume:

For Veolia, that is clearly not the case. There was a huge spike in October but that was before November when earnings got published. And the crash itself was not carried on much higher volume.

So what about its little brother Suez? This firm saw a similar drop:

But the volatility in volume is significantly different. I believe the spikes on the end for Suez indicate a battle between short and long-term buyers which allowed Suez to rebound a little bit from its low in December. However, this was not the case for Veolia.

As both firms dropped very similarly, I believe people who shorted Veolia initially, also shorted Suez. Suez and Veolia have trended many times in the past. For Veolia, I believe the drop is simply a reaction of investors adjusting the share price to a more fair value.

Veolia: Valuation and Short Sellers?

From a valuation perspective, we should not forget that Veolia is still relatively similarly valued as it was earlier in the year:

Going back to what I believe are the core issues of Veolia: it is that they simply run a 'very expensive' cost house in contrast to their peers.

Underneath is a list of firms in the water industry I've covered before on Seeking Alpha such as Suez, American Water Works (NYSE:AWK), Kurita (OTCPK:KTWIF) and Severn Trent (OTCQX:SVTRF) (OTCQX:STRNY). I will use a simple Profit Margin metric (how much $ per 1 dollar of sales do you maintain) as well as income and revenue per employee. These 3 metrics give a proper example on how a firm runs on the back and front end.

Looking at profit margin, it doesn't come as a surprise that Veolia swims on the bottom:

Looking at revenue per employee, it does not come as a surprise that Veolia is swimming on the bottom. Even Suez is a factor 2 higher. The issues are very easy to pick up.

If we combine revenue and profitability together, it's not a surprise that net income per employee of Veolia is, once again, on the bottom:

Veolia: Bloated Debt

I'm aware that Veolia still suffers from the bloated balloon of debt they incorporated earlier during the crisis. This has capped their potential for a long time and is something we shouldn't forget.

Nevertheless, it must be said that the firm is trying to deleverage their debt and decrease the size:

And the firm is relatively successful in doing so. There is no particular reason why the firm wouldn't be able to continue this path.

Conclusion

This is not an easy conclusion. Veolia took on a lot of debt during the last recession and has impressively tried to push this down while keeping revenue stagnant and income a minor plus.

Nevertheless, Veolia clearly has a few issues, PR is one of them, the other is their abysmal ability to generate income. Their profit margin has been incredibly low for an extended period of time and it is too easy to blame the pile of debt. I do have some issues with their PR. I'm not playing the advocate here and say whether or not these issues were fair, the fact that there were issues is not good for PR and therefore I can imagine it scares away investors, either through contracts or shares.

On the other hand, generating sales is something they are very good in, but I believe this might also be due to the given fact Veolia is simply very large and therefore has the advantage during contract negotiations. They simply can push quite low with their offers and municipalities might be easily inclined to go for a 'well-known' name rather than a less known name which would be more costly.

Looking at the figures, it's clear that Veolia needs to continue with their cost-reorganization as it's simply holding a much more expensive cost house in contrast to its competitors. Second, Veolia is still not so 'cheap', even though the share price diminished. Looking at the recent 9-month corporate update, which wasn't bad or good, it seems to me that investors were expecting better numbers. Hence, they dropped the share price to a 'more fair value'.

Especially as Veolia is currently carrying the same P/E as it did in the beginning of the year. I would have taken a position if Veolia would have been priced much cheaper than the beginning of the year, but I feel this is not the case. The November drop in share price is not a reason enough for me to invest. I would require a more rosy outlook for that to be the case.

Disclaimer: I currently do not hold stocks in Veolia. This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. Do your own research or obtain suitable personal advice. You are responsible for your own investment decisions. This information is not a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell securities, nor am I a registered investment advisor.