Valeant Has Attractive Risk/Reward Ratio, No Need For Dilutive Equity Raise

Stocks that have declined in price are tainted, even though the lower price at which we can buy them covers a multitude of old sins. So we let our analysis be colored by an emotional taint that hinders our efforts at producing an unbiased picture of a company's prospects and a security's value. We love winners more than we should, and we avoid losers so that we don't notice when situations improve and yesterday's failure is tomorrow's comeback of the year.

—From Value Investing, From Graham to Buffett and Beyond by Bruce Greenwald (a top value investor and professor of value investing at Columbia Business School), Kahn, Sonkin and Biema.

When I read the above, I personally feel like Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) is a hated stock in the above mentioned category because of all the negative events that have taken place over the past year or so wrt Philidor, management changes, deteriorating business conditions, etc. that driven the decline in the share price. However, valuation is quite cheap, the business throws off a lot of free cash flow, there is a new management team and debt can be managed effectively.

A lot of articles have been written to explain what the company does and recent issues, so I will not repeat it again here. However, some authors on Seeking Alpha keep on mentioning a dilutive equity raise as the only solution for Valeant. This does not make sense to me.

Key Reasons why there is no need for a dilutive equity raise:

Undervalued Share Price

Valeant's current share price is depressed and undervalued (P/E of ~3x); why would management issue equity at these prices and dilute current shareholders, it does not make any sense. Especially when the company has strong FCF:

Solid Free Cash Flow

Valeant has significant free cash flow to equity (after paying interest expense, of ~$2 billion), which it will use to pay down debt.

Legal Expenses Manageable

Legal expenses are a possibility but could be managed successfully and also could take a while to impact the company (timing is uncertain). As a legal precedent, please note that Novartis paid only $400 million in fines in 2010 for illegal drug marketing over a much larger scale and longer period of time than Philidor was in operations at Valeant (only since last 2 years or so).

Upcoming Debt Reduction and Asset Sales

Valeant will pay down debt quickly over the next year or so via cash flow and asset sales:

Company had cash flow from operations (improved) of $570 million in Q3 (Annualized is ~$2.2 billion) relative to the $448 million in Q2 2016. Management is committed to using the vast majority of our free cash flow to pay down debt. They have already paid down $1.61 billion of permanent debt, all of this pay down has been term loans. They have also made three of the four scheduled amortization payments for 2017 and will make the remaining 2017 scheduled amortization payment this year, thus leaving no mandatory 2017 loan amortization payments by the end of this year. (Source: Valeant Q3 2016 Earnings Release / Public Filings)

Management is also working on divestitures, which would reduce around $5 - $8 billion in debt by early 2018. The Company has time in 2017 to sell assets so they should take their time and make sure a competitive process is run and the best value is obtained for the assets. It is a strong market for Healthcare M&A so I have no doubt the asset sales will happen.

Valeant is Undervalued with an Attractive Risk/Reward Ratio

First of all, the company has a solid drug pipeline with a total of 134 active projects underway

76 are in Bausch & Lomb business

20 in dermatology, and

16 in GI.

Importantly, pipeline is heavily weighted to products that company expects to launch over the next three years. 80% of projects are expected launch in the 2017 to 2019 timeframe, with an additional 20% expected to launch in 2020 and beyond.

Source: Valeant Q3 2016 Earnings Presentation

Secondly, I think investors are focusing too much on the rear-view mirror with respect to Philidor, etc. The debt is a real problem, however I know that investment bankers are currently working on sale processes for a variety of non-core assets. These transactions will likely be announced in the next couple of weeks or months. If they can sell non-core assets of $5-$8 billion (and assume at decent multiples) over the next 18 months, and generate over $2 billion of cash flow from operations, then that brings the leverage down quite a bit. This will significantly lower the risk of bankruptcy in the stock, which is why it is trading at a P/E ratio of ~3x.

By mid to late of next year, as the US Diversified (their poorly performing and lower quality business) becomes a smaller part of the business, Valeant's name will be changed to Bausch & Lomb Enterprises. So Institutions will likely look at the company from a different lens, and the take the new name in front of their investment committees highlighting the dominant market position of B&L (a business which will grow to be much larger in the future, but investors do not seem to focus on it currently). By end of next year, most folks would have forgotten about Philidor, etc. and they will start focusing on higher segments of the buisiness such as B&L and the drug pipeline.

As EBITDA improves even slightly, then the Company could successfully refinance thier debt also. Why would the lender want this company to go bankrupt if the cash flow is there to service the debt. They will focus on the drug pipeline and understand the potential.

As mentioned already, the pipeline looks promising and they have some interesting drugs in the pipeline. For e.g. Brodalumab and Relistor Oral have significant sales potential. In the next 2-3, these new drugs will increase sales, cash flows and EPS. Then the stock will re-rate.

Over time this HATED stock has the potential to become a LOVED stock (with a new management team and new story (no longer a M&A firm on steroids, but a solid cash flow generator with attractive brands such as B&L) and it will provide investors who invest today a very attractive gain.

Management Turnaround Plan

Source: Valeant Q3 2016 Earnings Presentation

Key Risk

Valeant's business deteriorates further, they cannot sell assets at an attractive valuation, and therefore cannot successfully reduce their debt levels. I believe there is a 15%-20% chance of the company going bankrupt.

Preliminary Summary Valuation Analysis

My preliminary model (see below) shows that the stock could trade anywhere between a range of $70 - $130 by 2020, if they can successfully reduce the debt levels and improve EBITDA via both organic growth and new drugs in pipeline. The stock is also worth a lot more based on the sum of the parts.

I don't really know what will happen to the share price over the next couple of months.

Given the current share price of ~$15, the risk/reward ratio here is very attractive. You essentially have a high probability of a solid multi-bagger and a low probability they will go bankrupt.

I have made my own assumptions with goal of being ballpark correct and not perfect (this is not a full blown detailed financial model). I just wanted to get a range of share price values in the next couple of years.

