Universal Robina: Join The Short Bandwagon And Go With The Share Price Slide

Timeframe of 6 to 12 months for thesis to play out: Market needs confirmation on slowing revenue growth to re-rate URC and also lower margins for consensus estimates to adjust.

Revenue headwinds expected to persist. We opine that the consensus estimates have not fully incorporated these as they still expect 14% sales growth for FY17E.

Elevator Pitch

Amidst revenue headwinds in its domestic markets and setbacks following news of Universal Robina Corporation's (URC) beverage products in Vietnam containing excessive lead content, its share price has sunk approximately 16% in the 2nd half of 2016. We believe revenue headwinds to persist, both in its domestic and foreign markets, and expect marketing and distribution expenses to increase following URC's aggressive push across numerous countries with differing market characteristics. Moreover, we expect benefits from URC's acquisition of Snackbrands to take time to materialize, considering that it took URC 2 years to introduce products of its first overseas acquisition (Griffin's) to its domestic markets.

The cumulative effects of the above are (1) expected slowing sales growth; (2) lower margins (pre-synergies) and (3); URC should not trade at elevated multiples of the past when its annual sales growth was in excess of 10%.

Company Description

With its stock traded on the Philippines Stock Exchange (PM) and ADRs traded in the US (OTCPK:UVRBF; OTCPK:UVRBY), URC is one of the largest branded consumer foods and beverage (F&B) player in the Philippines and has also been growing its presence in other Asia Pacific markets. URC is present across a wide range of F&B businesses, including the manufacturing and distribution of branded consumer foods (primary), breeding of livestock, flour milling, as well as sugar milling and refining. The company is a core subsidiary of JG Summit Holdings (OTCPK:JGSHF; OTCPK:JGSMY), one of the largest conglomerates in the Philippines.

URC's holds the top 3 positions across numerous F&B categories in the Philippines, including Savory Snacks, Candies, Chocolates, RTD Tea, Coffee and others.

The company is primarily organized into three core business segments: Branded Consumer Foods (BCF), Agro-Industrial Products (AIP) and Commodity Food Products (CFP).

The BCF segment is engaged in the manufacture of branded consumer foods including salty snacks, chocolates, beverages, instant noodles and others. Besides its own operations, URC also engages in JVs with Danone (in beverage), Nissin (in instant/cup noodles), Calbee (in snacks) and others. The rationale for URC entering these JVs is that this allow URC to tap on the innovation capacity of the foreign partners, which is critical in the rapidly evolving Southeast Asian consumer F&B market. For the foreign players, the JVs allow them to leverage on URC's distribution in the Philippines to smoothen their entry into the market.

However, these JVs are still in a significantly early stage and their sales are not expected to be material in the near term versus URC's core consumer foods manufacturing operations. Hence, the thesis would not make much reference to the JVs.

Majority of the BCF segment revenue are from the Philippines but in the last few years, revenues from other Asia Pacific markets including Indonesia and Vietnam has increased, in line with URC's plans to increase its presence outside the Philippines. In 2014 and 2016, URC acquired Griffin's Food (New Zealand snack food company) and Snackbrands (Australian snack food player) as part of its expansion plans.

The AIP segment has three sub-divisions, namely farming, production of feeds and manufacturing of animal health products.

The CFP segment engages in sugar milling and refining as well as flour milling. Besides selling to external parties, the segment also supplies flour and sugar to the BCF segment.

Detailed Overview

Philippines Consumer Foods and Beverage Sector: Price War A Staple of the Recent Past and Foreseeable Near Term. Country to remain URC's key revenue driver in the near-term

URC has benefited from comparatively less competition in the past few years, leading to their rapid growth and increasing margins due to growing scale. However, we believe the same explanation that have catapulted their speedy ascent in the past will not apply anymore and we will explain in detail in the next few sections.

The rapid growth of the Philippines economy has attracted numerous leading consumer F&B players such as Nestle to grow their presence in the country, translating to stiff competition for URC. In addition, existing domestic competitors such as San Miguel Foods (OTC:SMPFY) and Monde Nissin, who are usually also part of a major conglomerate with strong resources, have also expanded rapidly.

As a result, URC operates within an extremely competitive landscape. Over the past 2 years, we have noted that across various sectors such as coffee and salty snacks, leading brands (e.g. Nescafe) are competing on pricing and have launched products with lower price points. Our concern has been affirmed by URC in its latest conference call (see attached), when the company stated that multinationals have and will continuously drive significant price competition via launches of value price points and smaller pack sizes. In addition, smaller Southeast Asian players have entered the Philippines, presenting further challenge to URC.

Despite acquiring premium overseas consumer food brands (Griffins and Snackbrands) in the last 2 years, we have not seen URC making significant progress in introducing Griffins' products to its domestic markets. Instead, what we have witnessed regularly is URC lowering the selling prices of its products as well as providing numerous promotions and discounts to defend its market share.

Going forward, we expect URC to continue to rely on lower pricing to defend / grow market presence as existing and new competitors continues to leverage on low price points / discounts as a strategy to penetrate the Philippines market. In the longer term, the Filipino consumers may be attuned to just relying on discounts / cheap prices to facilitate their buying decisions, resulting in a scenario whereby the benefits of a brand could be severely diluted.

International Consumer Food and Beverage Sector: Slowing growth amidst various headwinds

Vietnam

URC's sales have fallen 25% (local currency terms) following news that its products contained excessive lead. Within the same article, it was also highlighted that this incident was one of the biggest food safety scandal in the country. The reputational damage to URC's brand from the incident has been significant and we opine that URC would need to increase marketing expenses significantly to recover from the incident. From URC's Sep-16 earnings call transcript, it is noted that they do not even expect to get back to 2015 sales levels by 2017. We also believe that there could be more regulatory oversight on URC's operations in the country, contributing to increased expenses.

Indonesia

URC's operations remain loss-making despite the strong sales growth (25% in FY2016) as the group continues to spend on brand building and distribution. The company has targeted to break even by FY17E but we remain unconvinced of the possibility. Firstly, modern retail in Indonesia is dominated by large players, notably the Salim Group, a leading conglomerate in the country who owns Indomaret (>11k Convenience stores in Indonesia) and has extensive distribution across the country. We opine that any significant growth of URC's presence would rely extensively on the distributors and the visibly weaker negotiating position of URC could serve to increase its distribution costs. Moreover, Salim Group also owns Indofood which is the largest branded consumer foods player in the country, presenting a direct conflict of interest.

Griffins' and Snackbrands: Acquisitions Digestion Takes Lots of Time and Energy.

URC's acquisition of Snackbrands is its 2nd major acquisition in 2 years. Having acquired Griffin's Foods in July 2014, we note that its products (e.g. salty chips, biscuits) have only been launched in the Philippines in July 2016. Also as seen above, URC's competitors have moved from premium pricing to value price points. In view of the fact that experienced players have trended down in price points, we would critically observe the progress of Griffin's in the country, given that it has been touted as a premium product.

Given the short time-frame of Griffin's launch in the Philippines as well as the intense competition faced by URC's existing snack products in the country, we believe that significant management attention would have to be devoted to the segment.

Moreover with URC still grappling with expansion in various parts of Southeast Asia (e.g. Myanmar and Thailand) and its recovery in Vietnam, we opine that management may have insufficient bandwidth to digest the acquisition effectively in a short time period. That being said, we do give URC's management the benefit of the doubt and acknowledge the synergies that have been put forth, namely cost savings from joint purchases of raw materials as well as delaying incremental CAPEX due to the similar nature of businesses which Snackbrands and Griffin's are in. What we will analyze critically is the time-frame which URC would require to realize it.

Soft Commodity Input Prices: Benefits of lower prices are diluted, higher prices will affect margins adversely

Theoretically, low soft commodity prices (e.g. coffee, wheat, cocoa, palm oil) would enhance URC's operating margins and improve its bottom line, negating revenue headwinds. However, we opine that such a scenario present further cushion for URC's competitors to reduce their price points whilst remaining profitable. On the other hand, should commodity prices elevate, URC would have to consider the impact of any price increases and could potentially absorb it in view of the market challenge and its profitability. This would adversely affect margins.

Revenue & EPS Outlook

We opine that the consensus estimates (provided in the table below) have not incorporated fully the revenue headwinds ahead of URC as described by above. Based on consensus estimates, sales growth of 14% is expected for FY17E.

We are doubtful if such a growth figure is achievable, considering the string of issues described above and also looking at URC's annual / quarterly results.

In addition, we also highlight that discounts are booked at the revenue line (as shown in the picture below) and thus expect revenue growth to be slowed further by the increasing amount of discounts given by URC to defend its market share. In addition, this practice serves to reduce Gross Margins, as topline decreases whilst raw materials remain the same.

Valuation

Since its re-rating in 2013 (in view of its high sales growth and rapidly growing Philippines economy), URC has traded at an average forward PE of 28.7x. We are of the view that such a multiple may not be applicable in view of the revenue headwinds as discussed above. Assuming a 10% to 20% discount to the average forward PE, we obtained a multiple of 23.0x to 25.8x.

Also incorporating the above thesis, we have chosen the low end of the FY17E EPS estimate for URC (PHP5.35/share as per Reuters).

Incorporating the above 2 viewpoints, we obtained a fair value price of PHP123/share to PHP138/share, representing a potential gain of 16% to 25% for the short opportunity.

Time Horizon and Catalyst

We are taking a 6 months' to 12 months' time frame for our thesis to play out as the market would need updates on various fronts. This include (1) Ongoing dynamics in the Philippines Consumer F&B industry; (2) URC's Vietnam operations recovery; (3) URC's integration of Snackbrands; (4) URC revenue growth (important component for our thesis as we expect the market to re-rate URC should slowing revenue growth become a constant); (5) Soft commodities prices.

In the absence of updates on the above, we reckon the market would react on any news headlines coming out of Vietnam with regards to URC's operations. In addition, URC's share price would likely be affected by any adverse macroeconomic / political developments in the Philippines, as it is seen as one of the proxy for the country's branded F&B sector and economy.

Variant View

Our thesis would be invalidated should URC, on a consistent basis, manage to defend / increase its market share in the Philippines consumer foods market further via the new products innovation and without the need to engage in an all-out price war.

Secondly, faster than expected recovery in URC's Vietnam operations would also present upside risk to our sales growth assumption for URC's international business.

Lastly, faster than expected accruing of synergies (estimated by management to be A$15m to A$20m) from the Snackbrands acquisition would improve URC's net income and assist in negating revenue headwinds as well.

