The 5 Best ETFs For Investors In 2017

In this article, I select 5 themes that I think will be winners in 2017, and the ETFs with which to invest in them.

However, I've had a couple of requests from readers to share my thoughts on the best ETFs to own going into 2017.

As 2016 draws to a close, I've been busy encouraging millennials to invest as well as working on the ETF Monkey Focus series of articles.

As 2016 draws all too rapidly to a close, I offer you this little gift as we move together into 2017.

I've been busily working both on encouraging millennials to make investing their New Year's Resolution, as well as on the ETF Monkey Focus series of articles. To-date, I have reviewed no less than 21 ETFs in this series, all of them with expense ratios of .19% or less. I hope to continue adding to this series on approximately a weekly basis until I have reviewed somewhere in the area of 100 ETFs.

Along the way, however, a couple of readers have asked me to do a quick article suggesting some great ETFs to own going into 2017. While I don't consider timing the market to be my forte - instead preferring to focus on building low-cost, diversified portfolios that generate regular and consistent dividend income - I spent some time over the past couple of days reviewing some 2017 investment outlooks and am happy to share a few thoughts.

Overview of Selected Themes and Sectors for 2017

As I began to survey the landscape, I pondered two key questions:

What impact has President-elect Donald Trump had on the investing landscape and what does this portend going forward? What sectors have tended to underperform over the past couple of years and therefore might offer nice potential for gains moving forward?

Clearly, a couple of things have happened since Trump's surprise win on November 8. First, the stock market has rocketed upwards, Leading the way has been the Dow which, despite a small slump over the past couple of days, is still up 8.11% since November 8; closing at 19,819.78 on December 29 vs. 18,332.74 on November 8. Certain sectors, such as financials, have done even better.

Second, apparently in anticipation of greater growth and therefore inflation, interest rates have surged and prices in interest-rate sensitive asset classes - such as REITS, bonds and TIPS - have fallen.

Given that, I decided to take a look at how various sectors have performed against the S&P 500 index in 2016. I found this wonderful graphic at yardeni.com. Have a look.

Click to enlarge

From that, I was able to quickly discern that such sectors as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, health care, and real estate had underperformed.

Using this as a starting point, I did two more things to broaden my scope: 1) I decided to go back 2 years in time, so as not to focus too tightly on just 2016. 2) I thought about foreign equities as well.

After a little more digging, I came up with the following.

^SPX data by YCharts

So there you have it. While, over the last two years, the S&P 500 has gained 7.59%, the asset classes represented by the 5 ETFs displayed have ranged from a miniscule gain of 0.94% all the way to a loss of 9.85%.

These, then, become my choices for 5 ETFs you want to own in 2017. Next, in each case, I will talk a little bit about why I selected the asset class represented by the ETF, and then just a bit about the ETF itself.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Since the prospect of inflation now looms over the landscape, TIPS make a smart addition to the fixed-income portion of your portfolio. Here's how the Treasury Direct website puts it:

Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, or TIPS, provide protection against inflation. The principal of a TIPS increases with inflation and decreases with deflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index. When a TIPS matures, you are paid the adjusted principal or original principal, whichever is greater. TIPS pay interest twice a year, at a fixed rate. The rate is applied to the adjusted principal; so, like the principal, interest payments rise with inflation and fall with deflation.

At the moment, inflation is modest. But, if things change, you'll be glad to have included this ETF in your portfolio. Even if inflation remains somewhat muted, TIPS contribute to diversification, an ETF Monkey hallmark.

The iShares TIPS Bond ETF has an inception date of 12/04/03. According to its fact sheet, TIP currently has AUM of $21.2 billion, meaning it carries a substantial portfolio of TIPS and is able to keep trading costs extremely low. It carries an expense ratio of .20%, the highest ratio of the 5 ETFs I feature in this article. Still, not a bad price to add a unique niche to your portfolio.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

With a decline of 5.15% over the past two years, foreign equities have clearly underperformed their U.S. counterparts. However, several analysts postulate that the U.S. market is very expensive. Should U.S. stocks take a tumble in 2017, having exposure to foreign markets could absorb some of the shock.

With an inception date of 7/20/07, VEA is nearing its 10th birthday. With AUM of $37.3 billion, it is the 8th-largest ETF in the entire marketplace. It therefore makes an excellent vehicle to include developed foreign markets in your portfolio. As it happens, I've just finished reviewing VEA as part of the ETF Monkey Focus series. You can find some great, in-depth detail in that article.

Vanguard Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

I love the health care sector, and in fact hold VHT in my personal portfolio. However, as can easily be seen in the graphic above, with a loss of .09% over the past couple of years, this sector has struggled of late. With Trump as President, and possibly a more pro-business climate, this sector may have a great chance to benefit.

A little over a year ago, I wrote an article for Seeking Alpha dedicated to this ETF. If you are interested in the demographics and other trends that, in my view, make this ETF such a compelling choice, you will find it all there.

Vanguard REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

As an interest-rate sensitive asset class, REITS' returns of late have been underwhelming. Looking back at the graphic above, you can quickly spot the overall loss of 1.15% over the past two years. But go back and look at the graphic a little more closely. Focus on the period encompassing roughly August, 2016 through today. If you're thinking: "That looks like about a 12% drop," you'd be exactly right.

That, along with the general diversification benefit of REITS, strikes me as a nice opportunity.

Again, a little over a year ago, I wrote an article for Seeking Alpha that featured VNQ along with a couple of competitors. If you'd like to learn more, have a look.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

With a 2-year decline of 9.85%, emerging markets are the worst-performing asset class of all with respect to the 5 themes I chose. Again, though, I believe this offers a nice opportunity both to diversify your portfolio as well as have a shot at outsize gains in the year, or years, ahead. In fact, I featured this as my highest-conviction pick in my recent interview with Seeking Alpha.

Similar to VEA, I've also just finished reviewing VWO as part of the ETF Monkey Focus series. You can find some great, in-depth detail in that article.

Summary and Conclusion

On several occasions, including the recent interview I referenced above, I have encouraged investors to stay the course, build a low-cost, diversified portfolio, and "tune out the noise." That includes "noise" from ETF Monkey. Don't "bet the farm" on any of my picks above. Rather, to the extent the ideas I presented resonate (that's a big corporate consulting buzzword) with you, incorporate them into a complete, holistic picture.

I will tell you this much, though. If you look closely at the disclosures at the end of the article you will notice that, with the exception of VEA, I own every one of these ETFs in my personal portfolio. Conceptually, I own VEA as well. In my case, I use the iShares Core MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:IEFA) instead since, as a Fidelity brokerage client, I can trade it commission-free. But you get the point, I have all of these asset classes in my personal portfolio.

Until next time, I bid you . . .

Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long TIP, VHT, VNQ, VWO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes, and to consult with their personal tax or financial advisors as to its applicability to their circumstances. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal.