A Conservative $100,000 Preferred Stock Portfolio Offering 6% And The Lower Federal Tax Rate

Comments on my recent article discussing preferred issues showed an interest in preferred stocks that offer the 15% tax rate. For that reason this article creates a $100,000 portfolio solely made up of preferred issues that offer this lower income tax rate. These stocks should go into one's regular trading account rather than a tax protected IRA or 401K.
Source: Quantumonline.com
On Quantumonline.Com I pulled up the list entitled " Preferreds eligible for the 15% Tax Rate" as pointed out by the arrow above. This extensive list attempts to cover all US preferred stocks that fit this description. Using this list I placed about 75% of them into my broker's screens to follow current market prices. Some stocks were eliminated because they were selling way above their call price or their yields were so low I wasn't willing to follow them. The first part of this list is displayed below.
Source: Interactive Brokers - Author's partial list of 15% preferred stocks
Before putting a stock in this portfolio the following list of the facts were considered:
- The coupon rate: the stock's yield at its IPO and call price.
- The call price: the redemption price of the stock.
- The call date: the first date the company can redeem the stock.
- Moodys and S&P ratings: an objective opinion on the viability of the business supporting the stock.
These facts are available on Quantumonline and an example using ASB-D is displayed below.
Source: Quantumonline.com
Using this data 15 preferred issues were selected for a conservative low risk portfolio which is displayed below.
|
Symbol
CUSIP
|
Issue
|
Call
Price
|
Call Date
Mat. Date
|
Moody
S&P
Ratings
|
AEH
007924509
|
AEGON N.V., 6.375% Perpetual Capital Securities
|
$25.00
|
6/15/2015
None
|
Baa1 BBB
|
All-A
020002408
|
Allstate Corp., 5.625% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perp Preferred Stock Series A
|
$25.00
|
12/15/2010
None
|
Baa1 BBB
|
AXS-D
G0692U117
|
AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd, 5.50% Series D Non-cumulative Preferred Shares
|
$25.00
|
6/01/2018
None
|
Baa3 BBB
|
BML-I
060505617
|
Bank of America, 6.375% Dep Shares Non-cumul Preferred Stock, Series 3
|
$25.00
|
11/28/2010
None
|
Baa3 BB
|
COF-P
14040H402
|
Capital One Financial Corp., 6.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock B
|
$25.00
|
9/01/2017
None
|
Baa3
BB
|
SCHW-B
808513204
|
Charles Schwab Corp., 6.00% Dep Shares Non-cumul Perp Pfd Stock Series B
|
$25.00
|
9/01/2017
None
|
Baa2
BBB
|
C-C
172967366
|
Citigroup, Inc., 5.80% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series C
|
$25.00
|
4/22/2018
None
|
Ba2
BB+
|
EYNON
29364P400
|
Entergy New Orleans, 5.56% Series Cumulative Preferred Stock
|
$102.59
|
any time
None
|
Ba3
BB+
|
GDV-G
36242H708
|
Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust, 5.25% Series G Cumulative Preferred Shares
|
$25.00
|
7/01/2021
None
|
Aa3
NF
|
ISG
456837509
|
ING Groep N.V., 6.125% ING Perpetual Debt Securities
|
$25.00
|
1/15/2011
None
|
Baa3
BB
|
PRE-F
G68603128
|
PartnerRe Ltd, 5.875% Series F Non-Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares
|
$25.00
|
3/01/2018
None
|
Baa2
BBB
|
RNR-E
G7498P119
|
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd, 5.375% Series E Non-cumulative Preference Shares
|
$25.00
|
6/01/2018
None
|
Baa2
BBB+
|
SCE-F 78406T201
|
SCE Trust I, 5.625% Trust Preference Securities
|
$25.00
|
6/15/2017
None
|
Baa1
BBB-
|
VR-A
91915W201
|
Validus Holdings, Ltd., 5.875% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preference Shares Series A
|
$25.00
|
6/15/2021
None
|
Ba1
BBB-
|
ZB-H
989701834
|
Zions Bancorporation, 5.75% Dep Shares Fixed Rate Non-Cumul Pfd Stock Ser H
|
$25.00
|
6/15/2019
None
|
Ba3
BB-
Source: Author … Data from Quantumonline.com
The following table is a $100,000 portfolio constructed from the issues selected above. Market prices used in this table were collected on 12/28/2016 at the close of business.
|
Symbol
|
# of Shares
|
Current
Mkt Price
|
Cost
|
Annual
Payment
|
Stated
Rate
|
Current
Rate
|
AEH
|
300
|
$25.08
|
$7,524.00
|
$478.12
|
6.375%
|
6.33%
|
ALL-A
|
300
|
$24.52
|
$7,356.00
|
$421.87
|
5.625%
|
5.75%
|
AXS-D
|
300
|
$22.80
|
$6,840.00
|
$412.50
|
5.50%
|
6.05%
|
BML-I
|
200
|
$25.03
|
$5,006.00
|
$318.75
|
6.38%
|
6.35%
|
COF-P
|
300
|
$24.35
|
$7,305.00
|
$450.00
|
6.00%
|
6.16%
|
SCHW-B
|
200
|
$25.07
|
$5,014.00
|
$300.00
|
6.00%
|
5.98%
|
C-C
|
300
|
$24.66
|
$7,398.00
|
$435.00
|
5.80%
|
5.88%
|
EYNON
|
100
|
$102.25
|
$10,225.00
|
$556.00
|
5.56%
|
5.43%
|
GDV-G
|
200
|
$23.63
|
$4,726.00
|
$262.50
|
5.25%
|
5.54%
|
ISG
|
300
|
$25.00
|
$7,500.00
|
$459.37
|
6.13%
|
6.13%
|
PRE-F
|
200
|
$24.12
|
$4,824.00
|
$293.75
|
5.88%
|
6.09%
|
RNR-E
|
300
|
$22.51
|
$6,753.00
|
$403.12
|
5.38%
|
5.95%
|
SCE-F
|
300
|
$23.26
|
$6,978.00
|
$421.87
|
5.63%
|
6.06%
|
VR-A
|
300
|
$22.50
|
$6,750.00
|
$440.62
|
5.88%
|
6.53%
|
ZB-H
|
300
|
$23.99
|
$7,197.00
|
$431.25
|
5.75%
|
6.00%
|
TOTAL
|
101,396.00
|
$6084.72
|
6.00%
Source: Author's own work
Please note that this portfolio does not include any issues selling for more than $0.25 over the call price. Preferred issues, unlike common stocks have a call price or a price at which the issuing company may call or buy back the stock. Once the call date is past, the company may at its discretion buy back the stock at the call price. It is important that one is aware of this possibility when buying preferred stocks to avoid immediate capital losses on a recall.
This portfolio offers a 6% yield at the lower income tax rate. If one qualifies for the 15% federal tax rate, one receives a yield equivalent to 7% at the normal tax rate. This portfolio is relatively safe considering the ratings placed on these issues by Moodys and S&P. However, if mortgage rates were to rise to 6% or higher, this portfolio would be subject to a 25 - 35 % capital loss. While that level of increase does not appear eminent, it could happen at some future time. This portfolio also suffers from a 70% reliance upon financial issues such as banks, insurance companies and brokerage houses. A repeat of the 2007 - 2009 melt-down would devastate this portfolio. One could expect a few of these financial companies to be forced into bankruptcy and leave one with worthless paper. Of course a repeat of this scenario would also devastate most stocks and preferred issues of surviving companies would likely fare better than their common stocks.
On the other hand this portfolio could do reasonably well during a normal recession. As a matter of fact, the market prices of this portfolio might rise during a normal recession since it would encourage the FED to lower interest rates again and make the yields of these preferred issues desirable.
Disclosure: I am/we are long VR-A.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.