A Conservative $100,000 Preferred Stock Portfolio Offering 6% And The Lower Federal Tax Rate

A financial meltdown like the one suffered in 2007 - 2009 would devastate this portfolio because of its reliance on financial issues.

Comments on my recent article discussing preferred issues showed an interest in preferred stocks that offer the 15% tax rate. For that reason this article creates a $100,000 portfolio solely made up of preferred issues that offer this lower income tax rate. These stocks should go into one's regular trading account rather than a tax protected IRA or 401K.

Source: Quantomonline.com

On Quantomonline.Com I pulled up the list entitled " Preferreds eligible for the 15% Tax Rate " as pointed out by the arrow above. This extensive list attempts to cover all US preferred stocks that fit this description. Using this list I placed about 75% of them into my broker's screens to follow current market prices. Some stocks were eliminated because they were selling way above their call price or their yields were so low I wasn't willing to follow them. The first part of this list is displayed below.

Source: Interactive Brokers - Author's partial list of 15% preferred stocks

Before putting a stock in this portfolio the following list of the facts were considered:

The coupon rate: the stock's yield at its IPO and call price.

The call price: the redemption price of the stock.

The call date: the first date the company can redeem the stock.

Moodys and S&P ratings: an objective opinion on the viability of the business supporting the stock.

These facts are available on Quantomonline and an example using ASB-D is displayed below.

Source: Quantomonline.com

Using this data 15 preferred issues were selected for a conservative low risk portfolio which is displayed below.

Symbol CUSIP Issue Call Price Call Date Mat. Date Moody S&P Ratings AEH 007924509 AEGON N.V., 6.375% Perpetual Capital Securities $25.00 6/15/2015 None Baa1 BBB All-A 020002408 Allstate Corp., 5.625% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perp Preferred Stock Series A $25.00 12/15/2010 None Baa1 BBB AXS-D G0692U117 AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd, 5.50% Series D Non-cumulative Preferred Shares $25.00 6/01/2018 None Baa3 BBB BML-I 060505617 Bank of America, 6.375% Dep Shares Non-cumul Preferred Stock, Series 3 $25.00 11/28/2010 None Baa3 BB COF-P 14040H402 Capital One Financial Corp., 6.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock B $25.00 9/01/2017 None Baa3 BB SCHW-B 808513204 Charles Schwab Corp., 6.00% Dep Shares Non-cumul Perp Pfd Stock Series B $25.00 9/01/2017 None Baa2 BBB C-C 172967366 Citigroup, Inc., 5.80% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series C $25.00 4/22/2018 None Ba2 BB+ EYNON 29364P400 Entergy New Orleans, 5.56% Series Cumulative Preferred Stock $102.59 any time None Ba3 BB+ GDV-G 36242H708 Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust, 5.25% Series G Cumulative Preferred Shares $25.00 7/01/2021 None Aa3 NF ISG 456837509 ING Groep N.V., 6.125% ING Perpetual Debt Securities $25.00 1/15/2011 None Baa3 BB PRE-F G68603128 PartnerRe Ltd, 5.875% Series F Non-Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares $25.00 3/01/2018 None Baa2 BBB RNR-E G7498P119 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd, 5.375% Series E Non-cumulative Preference Shares $25.00 6/01/2018 None Baa2 BBB+ SCE-F 78406T201 SCE Trust I, 5.625% Trust Preference Securities $25.00 6/15/2017 None Baa1 BBB- VR-A 91915W201 Validus Holdings, Ltd., 5.875% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preference Shares Series A $25.00 6/15/2021 None Ba1 BBB- ZB-H 989701834 Zions Bancorporation, 5.75% Dep Shares Fixed Rate Non-Cumul Pfd Stock Ser H $25.00 6/15/2019 None Ba3 BB- Click to enlarge

Source: Author … Data from Quantomonline.com

The following table is a $100,000 portfolio constructed from the issues selected above. Market prices used in this table were collected on 12/28/2016 at the close of business.

Symbol # of Shares Current Mkt Price Cost Annual Payment Stated Rate Current Rate AEH 300 $25.08 $7,524.00 $478.12 6.375% 6.33% ALL-A 300 $24.52 $7,356.00 $421.87 5.625% 5.75% AXS-D 300 $22.80 $6,840.00 $412.50 5.50% 6.05% BML-I 200 $25.03 $5,006.00 $318.75 6.38% 6.35% COF-P 300 $24.35 $7,305.00 $450.00 6.00% 6.16% SCHW-B 200 $25.07 $5,014.00 $300.00 6.00% 5.98% C-C 300 $24.66 $7,398.00 $435.00 5.80% 5.88% EYNON 100 $102.25 $10,225.00 $556.00 5.56% 5.43% GDV-G 200 $23.63 $4,726.00 $262.50 5.25% 5.54% ISG 300 $25.00 $7,500.00 $459.37 6.13% 6.13% PRE-F 200 $24.12 $4,824.00 $293.75 5.88% 6.09% RNR-E 300 $22.51 $6,753.00 $403.12 5.38% 5.95% SCE-F 300 $23.26 $6,978.00 $421.87 5.63% 6.06% VR-A 300 $22.50 $6,750.00 $440.62 5.88% 6.53% ZB-H 300 $23.99 $7,197.00 $431.25 5.75% 6.00% TOTAL 101,396.00 $6084.72 6.00% Click to enlarge

Source: Author's own work

Please note that this portfolio does not include any issues selling for more than $0.25 over the call price. Preferred issues, unlike common stocks have a call price or a price at which the issuing company may call or buy back the stock. Once the call date is past, the company may at its discretion buy back the stock at the call price. It is important that one is aware of this possibility when buying preferred stocks to avoid immediate capital losses on a recall.

This portfolio offers a 6% yield at the lower income tax rate. If one qualifies for the 15% federal tax rate, one receives a yield equivalent to 7% at the normal tax rate. This portfolio is relatively safe considering the ratings placed on these issues by Moodys and S&P. However, if mortgage rates were to rise to 6% or higher, this portfolio would be subject to a 25 - 35 % capital loss. While that level of increase does not appear eminent, it could happen at some future time. This portfolio also suffers from a 70% reliance upon financial issues such as banks, insurance companies and brokerage houses. A repeat of the 2007 - 2009 melt-down would devastate this portfolio. One could expect a few of these financial companies to be forced into bankruptcy and leave one with worthless paper. Of course a repeat of this scenario would also devastate most stocks and preferred issues of surviving companies would likely fare better than their common stocks.

On the other hand this portfolio could do reasonably well during a normal recession. As a matter of fact, the market prices of this portfolio might rise during a normal recession since it would encourage the FED to lower interest rates again and make the yields of these preferred issues desirable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VR-A.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.