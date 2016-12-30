The Door Is Closing For The Airbus A380

Iran Air seems to be unlikely to order the A380 in the near future.

The Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A380 has been a prestige project, which certainly is an engineering marvel, but is not seeing demand materialize. Earlier this year, Qantas announced that it would be deferring its remaining Airbus A380 orders indefinitely.

Iran Air had previously shown interest in the Airbus A380, but the A380 was not included in the final contract for the purchase of 100 aircraft.

In this article, I want to have a look at how the backlog has developed and how the production schedule will be altered in the years to come.

Backlog

Looking at the backlog table, not a lot has changed since I covered the subject in October. I previously left the Iran Air order in the table, but after Iran also showed interest in the Boeing 747-8I and the Boeing 777-9x I started questioning how serious their interest in the superjumbo really was. To me it seems that Iran used the challenging positions of the VLA aircraft of Boeing (NYSE:BA) to assure the sales agreements with Boeing and Airbus would be signed as soon as possible. No new prospects have emerged and the number of ordered units or units likely to be ordered has been reduced by 12 to 319. The number of deliveries increased to 200, reflecting 4 deliveries to Emirates and 1 delivery to Asiana Airlines.

The backlog has declined to 119 units, which would be a strong backlog were it not that 49 deliveries will likely be indefinitely deferred or officially canceled. This means that the firm backlog is just 60% of the reported backlog and Emirates accounts for 80% of this firm backlog.

In the past, Airbus could switch around delivery slots from lessor Amedeo and Emirates. Emirates would absorb the slots destined for Amedeo and the lessor would engage in a sales-and-buy-back construction with the Gulf carrier.

With load factors falling for the Gulf carriers as well, it remains to be seen how willing these airlines will be to absorb superjumbos in the years to come.

Eating through backlog

Airbus is currently eating through its backlog and is lowering that pace as it brings back productions in the years to come. Next year it will deliver 6 units less, as it agreed with Emirates, and another 6 deliveries have been deferred by Airbus in 2018. In 2018 production is set to fall to 12 aircraft per year, this means that with the current firm backlog Airbus will run out of backlog in little over 5 years from now with Asia as the only bright spot for the Airbus A380.

Conclusion

For Airbus, it seems that the lights on the program are slowly dimming. The airline is having difficulties finding customers and even lower fuel prices did not attract new customers. With its latest production cut, the jet maker is likely to start losing money on the production of the A380 again.

With a possible stretch of the Boeing 777X and the Airbus A350, things will not become easier for the Airbus A380. Currently the jet maker hopes that demand will pick up after 2020, but even in those years Airbus has to come up with something to make the Airbus A380 competitive.

