Veresen: Big Discount On Midstream Cash Flows

Veresen Inc. (OTC:FCGYF) is a Canadian based midstream energy infrastructure company, traded primarily on the Toronto Stock Exchange with a market capitalization of approximately CAD $4 billion.

Much of the investment press surrounding Veresen is focused on the Jordan Cove LNG development. While this is a major piece of the company's growth potential, skepticism and regulatory delays surrounding this project has weighed on the company's valuation compared to its peers. However, the firm has minimal commitments to the project at this time, and management has been assertive that the project will proceed only if it's viable (and of course, subject to regulatory approval).

Much of the financial information presented in this analysis will be in Canadian dollars, consistent with the company's financial reporting and projections. Of course, this could carry risk for investors outside of Canada due to foreign exchange variations. Keep in mind, however, that revenues from the two biggest assets are primarily denominated in US dollars. The company indicates that a +/- $0.01 change in the C$/US$ rate would impact distribute cash by $2 million, providing somewhat of a natural hedge for American investors.

The company currently operates three main business segments, with the power business slated for sale in the first half of 2017:

Pipelines

Veresen has an ownership interest in two main pipeline businesses in North America and a preferred share interest in the Ruby system in the western United States. The biggest pipeline asset is Veresen's 50 percent interest in the Alliance pipeline, with major infrastructure player Enbridge Income Fund (OTC:EBGUF) owning the other 50 percent. The independently operated natural gas pipeline runs approximately 3,000 km (roughly 1,850 miles) from northeastern British Columbia through Alberta, Saskatchewan, North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and finally terminating in Illinois. The pipeline delivers about 1.6 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas through eleven delivery points all within the United States. The pipeline entered service in 2000 and has had a respectable safety and reliability record.

This is a critical asset for the company, as from a financial standpoint, Alliance is expected to provide between C$255 and C$276 million in EBITDA to Veresen in 2017, along with between C$183 and C$203 million in distributable cash (approximately C$0.58-0.64 per share). This represents approximately half of the company's distributable cash.

The other major pipeline asset owned by Veresen is the Alberta Ethane Gathering System (AEGS). This asset is wholly-owned and is the exclusive transporter of pure ethane in Alberta, Canada. The pipeline system is comprised of 1,324km of pipe delivering a daily capacity of 320,000 barrels, effectively all of the feedstock requirement for NOVA Chemicals facility in central Alberta (the system also serves a Dow Chemical facility). Future expansion opportunities for the AEGS system includes gathering ethane from oil sands bitumen upgrading and additional ethane extraction facilities within Alberta.

The AEGS is expected to provide the company with C$27 to C$28 million in EBITDA in 2017, along with C$19 to C$20 million in distributable cash (C$0.06 per share).

The Ruby Pipeline preferred share interest was acquired from Global Infrastructure Partners in 2014 for $1.43 billion dollars. These convertible preferred shares can be converted into 50 percent of the equity value of the pipeline at Veresen's option, with the remaining equity interest in the pipeline owned by Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI). The fixed distributions provide a substantial cash flow to Veresen with little risk, while the conversion feature offers a stake in any equity upside.

The Ruby preferred share interest is expected to generate C$177-204 million in EBITDA and C$115-124 million in distributable cash (C$0.36-0.39 per share) in 2017.

Midstream

Veresen operates two Midstream segments, Veresen Midstream and Aux Sable. Veresen Midstream was formed in 2014 and is a partnership with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. Through this arrangement, Veresen expects to earn 57% of cash distributions from the assets in 2017, while recording approximately 47% of net income (Veresen's equity stake is roughly 47.5 percent, with the entity's debt non-recourse to Veresen). The Aux Sable assets are jointly controlled through a 42.7 percent ownership interest.

Veresen Midstream currently owns and operates two gas plants with processing capacity of 516 MMcf/d of gas in Alberta. This processing capacity is expected to begin to ramp up substantially in 2017 through 2018, with the firm expected to become the largest independent gatherer and processor of Montney gas by 2018. By the end of 2018, the firm will have 1.5 Bcf/day of processing capacity in operation. The Montney region offers growth opportunity as well as one of the most active development areas in the Canadian natural gas business, and one currently facing infrastructure constraints. Veresen has arrangements with Encana (NYSE:ECA) to support infrastructure development in the Montney region, offering further growth opportunities as the region develops.

Veresen Midstream has three development plants currently under construction. The Tower gas plant is expected to be in service Q4 2017 and will add 200 MMcf/d of sweet gas processing, along with NGL (natural gas liquids) recovery and treatment capacity. The company also owns a truck loading terminal at the Tower site. The Sunrise gas plant is also expected to be operational in Q4 2017, and will add another 400 MMcf/d of processing capacity. Finally, the Saturn Gas Plant is anticipated to be operation in Q2-2018 and will add a final 400 MMcf/d of processing capacity.

In total, the capital expenditure plan for Veresen Midstream is expected to be about C$475 million in 2017, representing the bulk of the remaining outlays for the assets under construction. All of the new construction assets are expected to be governed by a fee for service model for 28 years, with the existing operating assets are under a take or pay structure with 16 years remaining.

The Aux Sable business consists of a handful of gas facilities, of which Veresen owns 42.7 percent. Aux Sable has the exclusive right to extract and sell NGLs transported by Alliance. The primary asset is the Channahon NGL extraction and fractionation facility. This facility operates in conjunction with the Alliance Pipeline system, managing heat content within acceptable levels due to the high NGL nature of gas shipped on Alliance. The facility has 2.1BcF/day of natural gas capacity, recovering up to 80,000 barrels per day of natural gas liquids (including ethane, propane, butane, gasoline). These products are supplied to the Midwest United States.

Additional smaller assets include a 20 MMcf/d off-gas processing plant at Fort Saskatchewan, a 60MMcf/d gas plant in the Montney area, a sweet gas pipeline also in the Montney area, and the Palermo gas plant (80MMcf/d) and Prairie Rose pipeline (110MMcf/day).

Aux Sable will generate approximately C$9-35 million in EBITDA in 2017, and approximately (C$7million) to C$28 million of distributable cash flow.

One further development project currently under construction is the Burstall Ethane Storage facility, a salt cavern storage plant with capacity of approximately one million barrels. The project is expected in service in Q3 of 2018 with an estimated cost of C$140 million. This facility ties in with Veresen's Alberta Ethane Gathering System, and is backed by a 20 year lease with NOVA Chemicals.

Power

In 2016, Alliance announced that they would be seeking to divest their power business, primarily to fund expansions at Veresen Midstream. At this time, it's unclear what the total proceeds of the sale will be, but management expects to announce a deal in the first quarter of 2017, closing by mid-year.

The power business consists of natural gas fired, wind, run-of-river, district energy and waste heat assets:

Facility Type Capacity Ownership PPA Expiry York (Ontario) Gas 400 50% 2032 East Windsor (Ontario) Gas 84 100% 2029 London Cogen (Ontario) Gas 19.5 100% 2029 Furry Creek (British Columbia) Run-of-River 11 99% 2024 Clowhom (British Columbia) Run-of-River 22 100% 2034 Glen Park (New York) Run-of-River 33 100% Rolling Dasque Middle (British Columbia) Run-of-River 20 100% 2053 Grand Valley 1/2 (Ontario) Wind 20 75% 2032 St. Columban (Ontario) Wind 33 90% 2035 Grand Valley 3 (Ontario) Wind) 40 75% 2035 PEI (Prince Edward Island) District Energy 72 100% N/A London (Ontario) District Energy 100 100% N/A Click to enlarge

In addition, Veresen owns a 50% interest in NRGreen, which is developing commercial power projects along the Alliance system (and elsewhere). NRGreen is focused on using waste heat from compressor stations to generate electricity. Currently, NRGreen operates four heat power units along the Alliance system in Saskatchewan each generating 5MW of electricity, and a 14MW generator in Alberta. Veresen also owns two 5MW energy recovery generators in British Columbia through 100 percent subsidiary EnPower.

The divestiture of these assets is a positive step for the firm. Rather than diluting existing equity holders at discounted common share prices to fund high value expansion projects, the firm is selling lower yielding assets at a time when valuations in the power sector are relatively high.

Jordan Cove LNG

The Jordan Cove LNG project is a proposed greenfield development located on the west coast of the United States in the Port of Coos Bay, Oregon. The proposed facility would have a processing capacity of 1 BcF/day of liquefied natural gas for export to markets primarily in Asia Pacific. The plant would have good access to gas supply coming from the proposed Veresen Pacific Connector pipeline, which would tie in with the current Ruby Pipeline asset. This connection can source gas supply from both western Canada and the Rockies Basin.

On the marketing side, Veresen has reached agreements with two big shippers in early 2016, and term sheets are in place for 50 percent of the terminal's capacity with high quality buyers. Management has indicated that the lack of resolution through the regulatory process has slowed the pace of contracting the plant's capacity, but of course finding buyers of gas is critical to the project's success so this is an area to watch closely in the coming months. In the 2017 guidance call, management affirmed that additional spending (beyond the projected $30 million in 2017) would require the plant to be "sold out" and "clarity on our permits."

The regulatory process surrounding Jordan Cove has been a big disappointment for management and a costly one for investors. On December 9th, FERC (Federal Energy Regulatory Commission) denied a request to rehear the company's proposal, after an initial denial earlier in 2016. FERC indicated that the denial to rehear would not stop the company from reapplying for the project's approval in the future. The company is still considering options on how to proceed, including appeals or filing a new application for the project.

As a whole, we don't see Jordan Cove's approval as core to the company's value proposition today. It's an important growth project for the firm, and offers some real upside potential in the long run. But right now, it's our position that Veresen is trading below the value of its existing or near in-service assets and their anticipated cash flows. As a result, we look at this project as a potential call option if the regulatory process and marketing result in a profitable project. If not, we think the company can walk away without a long-term impact where we'd see the value of the firm drop below current market prices.

Valuation

We would look to develop a valuation for Veresen starting with determining a reasonable cash flow level following completion of the midstream additions and sale of the power business. The loss of the distributable cash flow from the power business is offset by a greater increase in the distributable cash flow from the new Midstream assets expected online at the end of 2017. The divestiture of the power business should also prevent the need to raise additional equity, removing the risk of diluting existing cash flows in the near term. Guidance, which we think is reasonable, suggests that total distributable cash flow in 2018 will be in the range of approximately C$1.15-$1.20 per share. While this is only marginally stronger than where we are at today, the company will also have reduced debt substantially (to about 4.0-4.5x Debt/EBITDA) via the power asset sale, positioning itself better for future growth opportunities at Veresen Midstream and eventually Jordan Cove.

With a dividend set at C$1.14 ($0.095 per month) a share in a year's time (first half of 2018), the company would yield 8.85 percent based on a $13 share price. This is far higher than other Canadian midstream peers (though direct comparison is difficult due to the varied nature of the midstream business), and the source of the deep value at Veresen. We see the company's price moving higher to reflect a yield slightly higher than Canadian midstream peers due to the firm's smaller size and less geographic diversification, but still a lower yield than today's highly risked price. At a 7 percent dividend yield, our early 2018 target would be C$16.25 per share, representing a one year 33 percent upside to the current approximately C$13 share price including dividends paid at the current payout ratio. Even at that level, we believe there would be additional value with Veresen, but not likely to be realised until more certainty is in place surrounding Jordan Cove.

Company Ticker Dividend Yield (noon 12/29) Veresen FCGYF/VSN.TO 7.79% Pembina Pipeline PBA/PPL.TO 4.56% Inter-Pipeline OTCPK:IPPLF/IPL.TO 5.43% Keyera OTC:KEYUF/KEY.TO 3.95% Click to enlarge

If Jordan Cove is approved and the company elects to proceed with the project, we'll have to evaluate the long term impacts on the firm. In a recent call, management indicated that they would be disciplined with further expenditures on the project, not moving ahead until the plant was sold out, and permits were near certain. Execution risk on the construction of this large project would temporarily weigh on the stock, and may offer a later entry point for those with confidence in management's ability to continue to execute. But we see this as an option for the firm, potential upside, but much of the initial cost already sunk. So from a valuation perspective, we think this just adds to the firm's value at this time, though we are hesitant to stick a dollar figure on that value until we have more certainty around the project.

For American investors, currency risk still plays into this valuation, but that can also provide upside with further strength in oil prices possibly flowing through to Canadian dollar strength. As previously mentioned, there is some natural hedge for Veresen with revenues in US dollars. The company reports that a $0.01 change in C$/US$ exchange rate will impact distributable cash by C$2 million, or roughly C$0.006 per share. An unfavourable movement in the currency for American investors would produce favorable increases in distributable cash for Veresen, partially offsetting this impact.

One final factor to consider is the potential for a takeover offer from a larger player in the space. Consolidation is possible coming out of this depression in resource prices, and Veresen offers some of the cheapest cash flow in the market. The firm's size would make it an easy target for many midstream companies interested in getting a strong foothold in the Montney. We haven't weighed this into our valuation, but we think it's something to keep mindful of as their current projects near completion and the firm divests of the power business.

Summary

Veresen is a compelling value play in the Canadian midstream space. Uncertainties around Jordan Cove, its small market cap and the current relatively large capital spend have weighed excessively on the share price. As a result, Veresen's yield is substantially higher than its Canadian peers and offers best in class value. While uncertainties will remain about project execution, especially with Jordan Cove, we're confident that buying at these prices offers a discount to the underlying assets. We believe our price target of $16.25 at the beginning of 2018 is conservative, and the current sustainable dividend yield should offer protection to investors getting in at these levels in the event it takes longer than we think to realize that value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCGYF, IPPLF, PBA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.