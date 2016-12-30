A Pre-Meditated NOL Deal: Why SPLP's Next Move Is A MLNK/HNH Merger Where MLNK Stock Could Be Worth $7.91 Per Share

Many talented authors have posted about publicly listed equities trading at or near asset value with significant tax attributes, namely Net Operating Losses (NOLs), and the inherent asymmetry when an activist or new management makes a break from money losing operations to pursue transformative acquisitions. Several of the activists or lead investors, such as Becker Drapkin (EMKR, CNSI, SDOI) or Sam Zell's Equity Group Investments (PARR and RELY), have long track records of successfully repurposing tax attribute rich companies via creative financing and transformative acquisitions. There are also some newer entrants into the space, such as KKR (OTCQB:WMIH) and Carlson Capital (OTCQB:SWKH).

The key to success in repurposing tax attribute rich companies appears to be finding an attractively priced, steady taxable income generating target, which is not easy to find at current valuations within capital markets. Indeed, some NOL rich entities sit for years without finding the desired candidate and unlocking the value of their tax assets. Simply put, investing in and unlocking value through NOL vehicles is a difficult, long-term process requiring patience.

Given these facts, I'd like to offer up the idea that another experienced activist/operator in this arena, Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP), has somewhat telegraphed a deal to put its crown Jewel, Handy & Harman (NASDAQ:HNH), into ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNK).

As you can see in ModusLink's filings, the Company possesses almost $2 Bn of NOLs dating back to its days of operating AltaVista, an early search engine competitor of Google's. Also, in Handy & Harman's August 2016 10-Q, Note 14 "Income Taxes" revealed Handy & Harman expects to run out of NOL's by the end of 2016. This is a problem given Handy & Harman has rolled up 3 acquisitions (2 of which were minority owned SPLP affiliates) spending over $200 MM and creating a Company with significant go forward earning power, approximating $108 MM of EBITDA (see the second slide in the PowerPoint attached). To put so much earning power into an entity with expiring NOLs would be inefficient, were there not a larger plan.

Back in early 2015 in SPLP's annual letter, SPLP CEO Warren Lichtenstein expressed his desire to consolidate the various entities SPLP owned part or all of saying "eventually we would like to have fewer listed entities and ideally be one company". As you can see in the first slide below, a lot of progress has been made on that front since that letter, with recent news (12-7-16) being SPLP is acquiring SXCL.

I suggest SPLP's next move is using MLNK, an entity SPLP owns ~1/3 of, to acquire the 28% of HNH SPLP or its affiliates do not already own, and for modeling purposes suggest a takeout price of $30 per share. That would require $103 MM of cash, which MLNK has more than enough to cover (having ~$120 MM at its most recent quarter end). Further, similar to past deals such as HNH's acquisition of SLI Industries in July 2015, I believe SPLP will accept MLNK stock in exchange for its interests in HNH.

SPLP has several other precedent transactions (see slide 5), such as SXCL's 2013 purchase of Sun Well Services from BNS where SPLP accepted SXCL shares at $30 share value for its stake in Sun Well, or SPLP's contribution of Nathan's Famous shares and API Group shares into Cosine Communications (an entity that had $329.6 MM of NOLs), raising SPLP's stake in Cosine from 48.3% to 80.6%. Following that contribution, Cosine tendered for all of API Group's shares, then reverse merged into WebFinancial Holdings, creating a tax efficient structure to shelter WebBank's significant taxable income (and per SPLP's 2015 10-K releasing a $112 MM deferred tax asset because of the expected utilization of CoSine's tax attributes).

As we lay out in our 5th slide, there are many other data points suggesting this transaction will happen. First, after HNH bought SLI Industries in May 2016, SPLP replaced MLNK's management with the SLI Industries management team in June 2016. Also, recently SPLP granted a long-term incentive package to the CEO of HNH, but instead of giving HNH shares, granted the package in SPLP stock, suggesting HNH shares are not an appropriate long-term incentive. Also, debt contracts for both HNH and MLNK put in place in 2014 allow for this transaction. Specifically, as long as SPLP, directly or indirectly, owns 25% of HNH, there is no change of control trigger in HNH's credit agreement requiring refinancing. Similarly, MLNK's convertible notes allow SPLP to own up to 65%, vs any other shareholder at 50% prior to triggering a change of control. Last, I calculate SPLP's basis in MLNK's stock at $3.71 per share, while SPLP also owns warrants to purchase 2 MM shares at $5 and recently (Q3 2016) bought $5 MM of convertible notes with a strike price of $6.01.

So what's the value of the combination of HNH's earning power with MLNK's NOLs? As we lay out in our first slide, we think it is somewhere between $200-500 MM, depending on future corporate tax rates (we show scenarios of 15%, 25%, and 35%) and assumed discount rates. A couple of assumptions for clarity. First, given HNH's cost of debt is 3.24%, I assume a range of discount rates on the cash tax savings of 5-7%, which allows for the debt cost at a weighting between 25-45% of total capital, and adds 400 bps premium (ie 7.24%) to the 55-75% equity weighting. Also, I assume SPLP plans to keep leverage stable around 2.8x EBITDA, using free cash flow generated to acquire EBITDA at 7.5x, roughly in line with the prices paid for recent acquisitions of JPS, SLI, and EME. As you can see, prior to the expiry of the NOLs (which runs from 2022-2036), MLNK could utilize ~$1.8 Bn of NOLs under these assumptions.

What does that mean for MLNK shareholders? First, for SPLP, we believe it allows them to take a crown jewel which they own 72% with no tax attributes remaining and tuck it into an entity rich in tax attributes which they would own 60%, sheltering taxes for at least a decade and freeing up lots of free cash flow for acquisitions. Also, after the already announced SXCL transaction, this MLNK/HNH deal would result in all entities (except their 6% marketable security stake in AJRD) consolidating into the SPLP parent, thus going forward SPLP would have eliminated the earnings volatility arising from its various minority stakes being marked to market. For other MLNK shareholders, we believe the cash tax savings provide significant upside, possibly $7.91 per share assuming our midpoint of $320.9 MM of NPV of cash tax savings. Notably, the MLNK convertible notes can be forced to convert to equity at $7.82 per share, so given our math we assume that debt converts to equity in our model.

Last, we think the combined entity has a significant ~$792 MM market cap ($1.05 Bn TEV), putting it above the median market cap of Russell 3000 index constituents, bringing in a broad universe of institutional buyers.

We of course, must humbly admit that despite all of the above facts suggesting the odds of a deal are very high (and which we do not think is priced into MLNK stock at all), we could be wrong. In that case, we do like the ~$0.70 net cash (cash net of convertible debt) at MLNK's holdco, and the progress shown in Q1 towards completing the turnaround targeting $12 MM of annual EBITDA in MLNK's supply chain business, which at a conservative 5.0x multiple would bring a $60 MM valuation and about $1.09 of value to MLNK. With such significant downside protection, combined with the motive and odds of SPLP transforming MLNK/HNH, we find MLNK stock one of the most compelling places to invest going into 2017.

