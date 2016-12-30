Great Expectations: Could Trump Really Pull It All Off?

President-Elect Donald J. Trump

I have written elsewhere that I don't really believe that President-elect Trump will be able to get Congress moving fast enough to get the majority of his wish list done until late in the year in 2017, and some of it may even leak over into 2018 and beyond. This would imply that the markets have gotten far ahead of the facts and that disappointment, or at least reality, will likely set in before too much longer. But I learned in science to entertain multiple working hypotheses whenever possible, so in this posting, I have undertaken the project of re-thinking whether Trump could pull a rabbit out of the hat and actually surprise a lot of people with how much he gets done in his first year in office. I will try here to envision a scenario where much of Trump's agenda sees action in 2017 because of his skill as a negotiator. But I will also temper this alternative approach with a healthy dose of skepticism.

There is a precedent for the situation we find ourselves in right now. Indeed, the market rally and subsequent return to reality after the inauguration that I've already hypothesized for Trump, actually happened to Ronald Reagan when he took office. For example, although Reagan was able to pass some initial tax reform legislation in 1981, it was phased in over three years and did not prevent a double-dip recession in the interim (cf. Charts 1, 2, & 3; Jeanne Sahadi, 2010). In fact, Reagan's most famously massive tax reforms didn't occur until his second term, when the Tax Reform Act of 1986 passed. Another issue is the fact that Reagan's tax reforms were not tilted in favor of the rich, but both the Ryan and the Trump plans apparently are, according to famous economist Larry Summers (2016). In fact, the Reagan tax cuts eventually involved base-broadening, which refers to trimming back tax breaks and tightening loopholes.

Chart 1: Revenue and Spending Under President Reagan

Chart 2: Reagan Tax Cuts Were Actually Progressive

Chart 3: Note Double Dip Recession Ending in 1982 Despite the Tax Cuts

One could argue that parts of both the Ryan and Trump plans actually do involve base-broadening (Stephen Ohlemacher, 2016). But Republican leader Mitch McConnell of the Senate has no clearly defined tax reform plan yet, except that he is apparently focused on a strictly partisan fast-track measure that would employ reconciliation bills rather than new bipartisan legislation. McConnell's ideas are not likely to result in base-broadening. Getting the House and Senate to agree on a plan is going to take some work then. So it may prove much harder to get a bipartisan bill through Congress this time around, if that is the goal, unless Mr. Trump makes a deal with the Republicans, and then with the Democrats, that involves some base-broadening measures.

This historical difference between the nature of the actual Reagan cuts and the proposed Trump/Ryan/McConnell cuts is likely to be such a problem that it is going to require extensive negotiations, and those will likely take lots and lots of time. That is because the Republicans in the House currently expect and want to pass bipartisan, permanent legislation rather than slipping something temporary quickly through the system using the reconciliation process. So with regard to the tax cutting part of his plan, the question is, how can Mr. Trump pull off getting something through early enough to have an immediate impact? How will Mr. Trump react to this initial obstacle to his tax cutting plans? Will he put on his "chief negotiator" hat like Reagan did, and cut a substantive deal with the Democrats? Or will he opt instead for something quicker (but temporary) that could impact the economy much sooner? I believe he will opt for a deal, or series of deals, because that is his forte, and the prize would be bigger in the long run, and he will be in his "honeymoon" period.

I believe Mr. Trump will try to get something fairly big done on a bipartisan basis by late spring or early summer. It will likely still be a limited initial package, just like Reagan's first attempt at the problem, and a more massive tax reform bill will then be delayed by a year or two (i.e., after the mid-terms in 2018). Still, anything significant in this area of policy could be considered stimulus of sorts, and could be scored as some kind of victory for the economy. It is likely though that much of the savings from reduced taxes will be used to pay off debt in the private sector, as was seen with the Bush tax cuts in 2001 and 2003 (Kiplinger Consumer News Service, 2016). But part of it will tend to act like stimulus, and if done in time, could boost the markets somewhat when they need it most in late 2017.

Mr. Trump's plans for the repatriation of corporate cash is much more likely to receive quick action in Congress. Under this measure, corporations with overseas assets that have not been taxed would pay a one-time 8.75% tax on reinvested overseas cash and a 3.5% tax on other untaxed foreign earnings. This would generate about $140 billion in taxes, according to David J. Kostin et al. (2016) of Goldman Sachs. Goldman Sachs estimates that about $200 billion in cash would be repatriated in 2H/2017, of which, $150 billion would be allocated to share buybacks. This should move the markets, ceteris paribus (Chart 4).

Chart 4: Repatriation Driven Share Buybacks in 2017

With regard to the infrastructure stimulus package planned by President-elect Trump, some observers have suggested that little economic impact will result until 2018 at the earliest. This is because everything from legislation, to project planning, to actual construction takes lots of time. On the other hand, as Mr. Trump has suggested, there is an enhanced multiplier for stimulus under low interest rate conditions like the present (cf. Chart 5). And there appears to be bipartisan support for the concept. So early action on the legislative part of the infrastructure program is at least theoretically possible. But here again, the devil is in the details. Congress will want a big say in all aspects of the spending, and bridges to nowhere will be stuffed into every part of the thing if at all possible. One would like to think that Congress would look at the failure of the Obama infrastructure program and the failure of multiple Japanese infrastructure programs and learn the lessons of those misadventures. But expecting Congress to show prudence and restraint is hardly a realistic approach. Mr. Trump will have to push very hard indeed to get Congress to approve only worthwhile and economically effective projects.

Chart 5: The Spending Multiplier Expands for Stimulus Conducted Under Low Interest Rate Conditions

Perhaps, Mr. Trump can convince Congress to leave the design of the projects up to the various states and fund them through a revenue-sharing scheme. This would cut down on the pork in some states, but it would increase it in others, unless there are very strict rules about which kinds of projects are funded. If we are talking about the IRS or the military, the concept of strict rules on projects sounds possible. But the rest of the government is profligate by design, so that would be a stretch I think. Mr. Trump and others are proposing that private sector funding be used in partnership with the public funding to cut down on deficit spending and move projects more quickly. This could be done via the municipal bond markets, and maybe even via a new series of "Build America" taxable muni bonds. The usual objection that the deficit is too big for an aggressive program would then be fairly effectively countered. But even if we give Mr. Trump the advantage here and he somehow pulls off getting a big federal funding package through that is magically light on pork and heavy on useful projects, there are very few "shovel-ready" projects out there, as Mr. Obama discovered to his sorrow. Planning them will take years, not months, under normal circumstances.

Can Mr. Trump create conditions that move us beyond the normal glacial pace of government projects and into the realm of great expectations? Perhaps he can, since anything is possible, but I see few signs of such a breakthrough right now. I will admit, however, that with his business-savvy cabinet, some major red tape cutting could be possible, at least compared to the normal pace of government work. Perhaps, a joint planning team can be pulled together from the Corps of Engineers, the engineering and construction industries, the financial community, state and local governments, and the feds. Perhaps, a WPA-style agency can bring in unskilled labor and train people to handle enough new construction jobs to offset the current labor shortage in that sector (cf. Charts 6 & 7). But in the absence of some kind of fast-track program for getting infrastructure projects going, we should not expect major contracts to be let or digging on major projects to begin until 2018 or even 2019. Many somewhat smaller projects can probably be started earlier, maybe even in 2017, and to some extent, this would be a form of stimulus for the economy. However, it would likely be small potatoes compared to what markets are expecting.

Chart 6: Huge Drop in Construction Jobs in 2008 Means There's a Labor Shortage Now

Chart 7: Many Builders Reported Labor Shortages in 2015

The Republicans' plans to repeal, replace, or reform the "ACA" (Obamacare) have already run into practical issues that are fairly daunting. For example, some 20 million people have gained coverage under Obamacare, according to some estimates, and these can hardly be dumped out of their coverages now (Dan Mangan, 2016). So a new plan must be phased in side by side with the parts of the program being discontinued. Although rapid legislative action is very likely because the Republicans are willing to use a reconciliation bill (in this case) to ram through the changes, the actual new healthcare plans to be added to the reformed program will likely be phased in over a period of years (Alexander Bolton, 2016). So any economic benefits will be dispersed over a period of time and should probably not be counted as big market-moving ideas in 2017.

One Trump Administration project that should see immediate results and continual progress throughout 2017 is the goal of cutting back excessive federal regulations. Almost any change here would be a very good thing (Chart 8). Mr. Trump and his team will be able to move very quickly on business-related rule changes, and although it will still take months or years to roll back just the most onerous rules, we should get a steady drip of good news in this area over the next four years. Some of this will move markets. The impact will be variable and dispersed over time, but can be expected to begin almost immediately.

Chart 8: The Code of Federal Regulations Is Ridiculously Overgrown

Overall then, we should see some minor rule changes and legislation right away, some fairly significant legislation by spring or early summer, and perhaps even some major legislation in the fall. GDP growth will likely be little affected in 2017, but may improve in 2018. The markets will be at first discouraged a bit when they see how the sausage gets made, but then greatly encouraged as the year progresses. However, actual progress will probably be limited to deregulation benefits and share buybacks under the repatriation scheme. Some smaller infrastructure projects will start, keeping investors hopeful, and perhaps some economic benefits will result before year-end 2017. Trump will eventually pull it all off, but not in 2017.

When markets will realize this is anyone's guess, but it is possible that reality will set in after the inauguration. In that case, it would pay to be prepared for a sharp correction. It will soon make sense to go long on Treasuries and short the stock markets. At the least, it might be prudent to allocate some balanced portfolio assets to some liquid alternative funds that can help offset downside risk. For example, funds like the Otter Creek Prof. Mngd. Long/Short Portfolio (MUTF:OTCRX), or the AQR Long/Short Equity Fund (MUTF:QLENX) could be used. Just in case, a small allocation to a managed futures fund like the AQR Managed Futures Strategy Fund (MUTF:AQMNX) could be put in place now as well. One could even put some money into a sophisticated hedge-like Closed-End Fund strategy like the Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Fund (NYSE:BXMX). I would consider buying relatively moderate portfolio allocations to long bond ETFs (I-Shares 20+Yr. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT), Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT), I-Shares 10-20 Yr. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH), and I-Shares 7-10 Yr. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF)), and cash, with minimal equity allocations for all but the boldest investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OTCRX, QLENX, AQMNX, TLT, IEF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks or other securities mentioned or recommended. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific recommendation or an offer of products or services. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.