Bank of America: An Undervalued Long-Term Investment With Dividends

Earnings season is coming up around the second half of January. Now although this is a relatively short period, it will only enhance my argument. My trade calls bases will mostly be on fundamentals since my outlook builds on a long-term hold. Secondly, there are some technicals involved to support my decision fundamentally as well as measure risk and reward with significant price levels that play a part in many factors.

Currently, with most markets coming off highs, can make any investor squeamish in regards to purchasing a buy-and-hold position. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) and other index ETFs are all coming down from highs. On Wednesday, December 28th, SPY came down almost another percent while breaking into a support level which was developed by consolidation on the daily chart while closing near its lows.

We can continue to assume that the markets want to pull back some more after a big rally that has overstayed its visit. By now, all investors are aware that there must be some reversion in the markets. I believe that to find unique opportunities in such a market where one would not want to risk a dramatic decrease in the markets while purchasing long-term position when one can just wait it out while timing the market at adequate levels. Most investors are on the fence with how the market will react in the upcoming years with a new President in office. So to negate such volatile times and current market conditions, I would want to look for a stock that meets certain general criteria. Although, additional criteria may be required depending on the sector and industry.

Criteria strategy to choose stocks in current market conditions

Price/Book Ratio/Book Value Per Share

Return on Assets (ROA)

Return on Equity (ROE) & Plow-back Ratio

Revenue

Quarterly Earnings Growth (yoy)

Total Debt/Equity Ratio

Dividend

The stock that I found to be attractive to a Long position was Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Many factors will go into this decision as seen from above. Bare with me! Before I go into specifics, I wanted to find a stock that hinted at the possibility of it having undervalued qualities. I also wanted to find a stock that had consistent potential growth in the coming years. As investors want to continue to find good finds, they should still prepare for a possible bearish market ahead. It is to allow the stock to continue to have some interest even in times of a possible bearish market ahead; dividends was a must for consistent income while adding it back to the investment at a reasonable lower price thus reducing my average price. The decision to reinvest the dividends back into the stock must rely on the fact that their ROE is providing positive returns compared to industry benchmarks. When choosing BAC as a long-term investment, make sure it suits your current portfolio and does not permit it to deviate from the investors risk aversion.

Why BAC is a right Buy-and-Hold Position

The price/book ratio or book value per share estimates the percentage of the actual accounting value of the company to the value of the stock. This metric is highly useful for banks and other industries in general to gauge whether the company is currently trading above or below the book price. The reason investors are interested in this metric is that it uses it as a benchmark in which the stock usually holds support too since its basis is on the actual accounting value of the company. When finding a stock that is trading below its book value should shed some light on the fact that it may be undervalued. Currently BAC's price/book ratio is 0.92 which is less than 1. The book value per share is now sitting at $24.19 while the stock is hanging below at $22.33.

Return on Equity measures the profitability about funds raised as well as financing investments. It is crucial in finding underlying growth and strength in the bank. It is even more crucial when combining it with dividends. As stated before, if I wanted to reinvest my dividends back into the stock, I would first look at the plow-back ratio. This rate tells the investor how much of the earnings get distributed while the rest goes back into reinvestment's. If BAC is reinvesting their profits, why shouldn't we? We should! That is, of course, their return on equity is positive. If so, then it would make sense to reinvest your dividends since the bank is making proper use of potential dividend income that was held back to grow the company further. The ROE on BAC is +6.20% giving us the green light to continue further research into BAC. To top it off the Return on Assets is at .9% and their target is currently at 1%.

For BAC to continue to meet the criteria, we will need to look at the Total Debt to Equity ratio to ensure that they are currently not heavily borrowing. It is a great measure in times where the market seems to wind down. If the market does see a decline, an investor would want to make sure that the bank or any company can handle a declining economy without having to pay more on debt than what generates in revenue. Currently, BAC's Total Debt to Equity is .92 while the industry average is at 1.1. A ratio below 1 means that they hold less debt than equity as well as the sector average which makes it a healthy stock in the long run compared to its competitors. Lastly, the leverage ratio for BAC is 7.13 which can mean two things depending on the investor's perception.

A high ratio can minimize profitability within banks since banks can do less profitable lending. On the other hand, it can also mean that banks have more capital on hand and can survive a financial crisis with some ease. With current market conditions, as an investor, I would rather lie on the most cautious side of the rule and accept BAC's high leverage ratio as an advantage in the current market climate.

To make up for a possible decline and bearish market ahead; a long-term buy-and-hold strategy should exist within the stock. BAC for the last three years has had a dividend payout of $.05 per share but has recently increased the dividends to $.075 per share in August of 2016. Their current dividend yields is 1.34% which is a bit lower than the dividend yield of its benchmark ETF SPY which has a current dividend yield of 2.37%. The dividend five-year average growth rate is 2.13% which doesn't give much insight the possibility of BAC's yield to increase in the near future. Dividends allow us to make sense of holding BAC for a long-term period giving the investor some income while holding on to the position.

The last fundamental metric we will look into is earnings and growth. For the last four quarters, BAC had beat expectations from analyst estimates. Quarterly earnings growth (yoy) is at 7.30% showing no signs of diminishing. One can see that BAC has made a huge come back from 2014 when their EPS was at -.05. EPS expectations for next quarter are at .38 per share. A huge difference in the last two years which shows the bank is back on its feet and ready to continue beat expectations.

Now that we have established BAC's fundamentals and see it as an undervalued opportunity with growth, we can now look closer to the price action or technical side to find a good buy level as well as establishing stops and analyzing risk/reward opportunity. To delay some of the downside risks from the overall market near highs; it is best to wait for a bigger price retracement on SPY since BAC has recently pushed up in value due to the dividend increase and previous earnings while holding everything else equal.

As an personal active investor, I gauge multiple wide time-frames to find convergence, overlapping price levels, and any impending moves that may provide foreshadowing. The time intervals that I use to measure entry price, stops and targets are the Daily, Weekly, and Monthly, not excluding the Hourly from time to time to seek more convergence depth.

For price levels, I use the Fibonacci retracements especially when markets have been in a trend and making highs. I plotted the retracements on the Daily, Weekly, and Monthly chart to see if I can find any over-lapping price levels which could strengthen the caliber of the support and resistance levels. By looking for multiple factors that come together increases the probability of your decision making in trading. More importantly, it allows an investor to get a clearer and deeper picture of what is going on in the stock below the iceberg. What I found was that the Fibonacci price levels on the daily, weekly, and monthly chart had an over-lapping price level ranging from $18.59 to $18.66.

Overlapping does not have to have exact price levels and is not an exact science. With this in mind, we have found a price level that is unique in three different time intervals which only increases the probability and strength of the support level. That is why I would wait for the markets to continue to pull back so that an investor can get an ideal price on BAC while it remains undervalued in regards to price/book ratio. I am a very strict investor, and will only allow myself to get into a trade if it meets my criteria. If BAC does not go to these levels, I may not consider purchasing or wait until later to see whether new price levels have emerged.

Stops will be around $13.90 which is also an overlapping bumper on the Daily and Weekly chart as well as a possible trend support line in the future. However, with dividends, we either decrease potential losses if we decide to keep them or reinvest the dividends back into BAC at a possible lower price thus bringing your average price down.

To establish targets on BAC, we will use the Fibonacci as well as price forecasts from numerous data sites. Targets are near the $27.50 mark which is higher than the estimate of $27.00. The reason for this is that I expect some over-extension characteristics when BAC potentially gets to that price level. We should see an influx in buying from investors who may regret not purchasing at an earlier date while breaking expectations. Additionally, all Fibonacci levels near forecasted targets are way above which gives some credence that it can overshoot a bit. However, an investor should carefully inspect the stocks later fundamentals and price levels in a year from now or when the target is near to gauge better where targets should be appropriated or if we should readjust stops and targets.

The strategy gives an opportunity of about a 2.30 risk/reward ratio. With substance placed into entries, stops and targets, as well as a good fundamental analysis makes BAC a good candidate for a buy-and-hold strategy that can be put into a portfolio for a long-term investment. If the stock does not continue to pursue my forecast, then consider the Long position invalid. It must continue to converge with my perceptions and follow its expected path.

Finishing Up

Before actually committing to this set-up, one should look for any fresh news about BAC, to make sure that the company does not have any news that can disrupt its current path. I looked for lawsuits, class-action suits, operational layout, and even sometimes a SWOT analysis if necessary. However, in this case, we do not need it since I have compared some fundamental metrics to the industry average which should paint a picture enough for the investor to get the idea. Although this set-up may not seem relevant now, by waiting for a pull-back will allow the investor to get at a price when transparency is lacking. When transparency is lacking, fewer people are aware of the presented opportunity, permitting the investor to get in before the rest of the crowd jumps in, thus giving you a head start between other market competitors. As the market continues to come down, we can expect fewer people are paying attention to long scenarios while they estimate a time of when a potential bear market might be over and buying can resume. By being ahead of this mentality, allows one to take BAC at a price point in which most investors will have ignored in fears of trying to catch a falling knife.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.