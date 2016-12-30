Multiplex Money: Comcast Sings While Disney Goes Rogue

Everyone who watches the box office is talking about Disney's (NYSE: DIS) Rogue One movie. No question about it, that is an important movie in CEO Bob Iger's overall path to profits and cash flow. Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA), however, has a film in the marketplace that just may be a bigger story than the latest component of the Star Wars mythology.

First, though, let's consider Rogue. The film has taken in well over $300 million domestic at this point, according to Box Office Mojo. A $400 million domestic total at the end of its run, and at the very least I might add, seems likely. This would be against a production/marketing budget that I would assume would approach at least $300 million. Worldwide, the project is well on its way to $600 million in the short term, and much more than that once the final gross is achieved.

Rogue was destined to be a hit, but its potential was at the same time a bit mysterious. Would it stall out at $200 million, $250 million domestic? Seems ludicrous in hindsight to even consider such low stats, but some more consideration is in order. The movie lacked Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill. It wasn't part of the main trilogy that Disney is currently making. Even Iger was out managing what analysts expected. As can be seen, beating purposely set low expectations is a good strategy.

Nevertheless, this isn't The Force Awakens, which had the advantage of being the first project post the Disney takeover of Lucasfilm. That kind of anticipation equity comes around only once. Because of this, Comcast may have foreseen a potential opening for some counter-programming.

One thing Comcast did quite effectively was use its Xfinity service to promote the movie. The on-demand menu played many short commercial-like clips of Sing, focusing on the musical elements which certainly appealed to both the younger/older sets. So far, the animated offering has grossed over $100 million domestic and more than $160 million across global markets. The budget is said to be $75 million (source: Box Office Mojo). If that is accurate, then it is impressive. The company behind Sing, Illumination Entertainment, has a reputation for producing these cartoons at reasonable prices. The company is also responsible for hits such as Minions and Despicable Me.

When I look at these results, as a shareholder of both companies, I feel confident that Comcast and Disney are on the right track with their respective strategies. But I see something else, as well; I have to assume that Illumination's business model has not escaped the attention of Bob Iger. Pixar has built a reputation that has essentially made its corporate name synonymous with perfection, or as close to it as an artist can get; Illumination, I'm assuming, hasn't created that kind of brand equity. I've never seen these films, but from what I have read it seems to be the case that works like Pixar's Up and Disney's Zootopia represent more complex storylines based on decidedly rigid development processes as compared to the simpler plot/concept construction of Sing or Minions (Sing, in fact, looks interesting not in the least, and the idea of being a parent forced to see it on behalf of an offspring is hideous to me). If one spoke to a Pixar purist, I'm sure she would sing the praises of the Disney side of that comparison and deride the less-than-profound Comcast cartoons.

Yet, there is a lesson for Disney -- don't discount the value of being less than perfect. Perfection is the enemy of very good, as they say. I've been reading Ed Catmull's Creativity, Inc., and while I think much of what I've learned so far about his approach to management is valuable, I also worry, as a Disney shareholder, that perhaps the company isn't maximizing its studio revenue base as much as it could. Maybe Pixar should put out cheaper cartoons and not worry as much about perfecting storylines; maybe the Brain Trust at Pixar should sometimes dial down the intellectual prowess and go for a quicker buck. Those Planes films indicate to me a useful precedent, but what I'm talking about is something more direct, more strategic: Pixar and Disney itself should release more cartoons per year that are budgeted under $100 million and are meant to be as commercial as possible. I'm not referring to the direct-to-video/digital approach; I mean theatrical releases, like Planes, which was, if memory serves, originally a possible contender for that type of releasing plan. Catmull is an executive who can teach us much about business, but even he could afford to take some lessons from Comcast and its animation gurus.

Disney's Rogue film is propelling the Star Wars trademark to new heights. Comcast's Sing is a sublime orchestration of marketing synergy and economical production. Both stocks are worth owning for the long term, and the companies behind them will make each other stronger as competition in the cartoon arena, one with big stakes attached to ticket/Blu-ray/digital and merchandise sales, inevitably increases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCSA, DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.