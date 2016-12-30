Kate Spade & Company Tries To Sell Itself

We could profit from the premium that the buyer may pay.

Is is a great opportunity. Kate Spade has no debt, so many competitors may be interested. An activist is also pushing for the sale.

It was announced this week that Investment Bankers had started to look for a buyer.

Introduction

Kate Spade & Company (NYSE:KATE) received a letter from Caerus Investors last month. This activist correctly identified that the company was undervalued and it could be a great merger candidate. They were right, because two days ago, the media reported that Kate Spade was exploring a sale with a bank. In this article, I will explain why buying Kate Spade is still a great opportunity.

Kate Spade & Company

Kate Spade was founded in 1976 in Manhattan. It is a retailer that designs and markets apparel of women, men and children under two brands: Spade New York and Jack Spade.

Until 2007, the company experienced almost 30 years of expansion. I believe that Kate Spade did not build a strong brand during those years and its customers are not willing to pay the same high prices as they did before the crisis. You can check out some of its products and their prices here.

After 2007, the new situation diminished Kate Spade's revenues drastically and the company had to restructure.

KATE data by YCharts

In the last five years, the company tried to modify the business model, but I believe that the changes made were not successful. The company diluted the brand by increasing the amount of products sold and launching new lines for children and home. This text is from the 2015 annual report:

Kate Spade & Company became a stronger, refocused company in 2015 with a retail footprint of nearly $2 billion as we continued to successfully transform into a global, multichannel lifestyle brand. We are a very different company today than we were one year ago, and our achievements speak to our powerful momentum. In 2015, we streamlined our business model to unleash the power of our core kate spade new york brand. We launched two new category pillars - children's and home - and reached more customers by thoughtfully opening new doors, expanding our wholesale presence and growing our eCommerce business significantly.



Sale of assets

From the last annual report (linked to above), I learned that the company sold some assets:

On Feb. 3, 2014, we completed the sale of 100.0% of the capital stock of Lucky Brand Dungarees, Inc. ('Lucky Brand') to LBD Acquisition Company, LLC ('LBD Acquisition'), a Delaware limited liability company and affiliate of Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. On Nov. 6, 2013, we sold the Juicy Couture brand name and related intellectual property assets for a total purchase price of $195.0 million. On Nov. 19, 2013, we entered into an agreement to terminate the lease of our Juicy Couture flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City in exchange for a $51.0 million payment. On May 15, 2014, we surrendered such premises to the landlord and received proceeds of $45.8 million (net of taxes and fees), in addition to $5.0 million previously received.



I believe that their sale explains the current situation of the company and the kind of solution that the Board of Directors wants to implement.

Financial ratios and Institutional ownership

Kate Spade has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and an enterprise value of $2.37 billion. The company does have debt of $394.23 million, but also has cash worth $308.1 million. According to the annual report, the company has a high working capital and needs this amount of cash for day-to-day operations.

The ROA and ROE are 10.46% and 48.79% respectively. Kate Spade also shows very good operating margin of 12.33%. In addition, the EV/EBITDA ratio is not expensive: 11.25.

The best thing for this company is the amount of institutional investors inside: 104.50%. Many investors are waiting for the sale of the business. I believe that if the company is finally sold out, the buyer will have to pay at least 10% premium.

KATE data by YCharts

In addition, the market noticed the commencement of the shopping period as of this week, so the negotiation process may be in the very beginning. In conclusion, the stock price may rise significantly before the announcement.

Potential Bidders

I believe that Kate Spade could be a great acquisition for companies like Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) or Coach (NYSE:COH), which, in fact, were up about 2% at the time that news of Kate came out.

They are both larger than the target and have low levels of debt. I am pretty sure that investment bankers are now talking to these two competitors.

Conclusion

This is a fantastic opportunity. Kate Spade is right now in the beginning of an M&A or any other solution to pay back to the shareholders. It is a good moment to be one of them. The Board of Directors is trying to sell. An activist investor and a lot of other institutional investors are inside the firm and the company has recently sold assets and is in the process of restructuring. I can really smell the merger; I hope you can do it too.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.