Live Ventures Diagnosed With Second Rare Cash Flow Anomaly

In my November 21, 2016, "Headwinds for S&P; Tailwinds For Small And Micro-Caps" article, I recommended the shares of Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) and four other micro-cap companies. My policy is to provide ongoing coverage for any company named to the Trophy Investing 100™. Therefore, I examined Live Venture's Cash Flow Statement for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2016, which was included in the annual report or 10K that the company filed with the SEC on December 29, 2016. My findings:

Cash flow from operations (CFFO) for fiscal 2016 was 6.0 million. This compared to a negative $1.0 million for fiscal 2015.

Free Cash Flow for fiscal 2016 was $5.3 million. This compared to a negative $1.15 million for fiscal 2015.

LIVE's CFFO for its fourth quarter of 2016 was a negative $1.0 million and its Free Cash flow was a positive $2.0. This compared to a $476,000 and $368,000 of operating and Free Cash flow respectively for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2015.

LIVE's producing negative operating cash flow while producing positive free cash flow in the same quarter is an anomaly that I had never seen before. Upon my finding this anomaly I conducted additional analysis to find its root or cause. My discovery was that LIVE's prepaid expenses on its balance sheet increased by $3.3 million from its third to its fourth quarter of 2016. The amount of prepaid expenses for fiscal 2016 as compared to fiscal 2015 also increased by $3.3 million. The amount of the increases are material to its Cash Flow Statement since the prepayments will inflate the company's cash flow in future quarters.

Based on my discovery and analysis of the anomaly, I have adjusted LIVE's CFFO and its Free Cash Flow by $3.3 million for its fiscal year and also for its fourth quarter ended September 30, 2016. Its because a company's Free Cash Yield is understated when prepaid expenses on its balance sheet increase significantly.

My adjusted cash flow from operations and Free Cash Flow for its 2016 fiscal year are $9.3 million and $8.6 million respectively. For its fiscal 2016 fourth quarter LIVE's adjusted CFFO was a positive $2.3 million and its Free Cash Flow was a positive $5.3 million.

This cash flow anomaly that I discovered was the third anomaly that I have discovered for LIVE. The first that I discovered was a rare Free Cash Flow Yield anomaly was the rationale behind my recommending its shares in my November article. The share prices of the companies or cases for which I had previously diagnosed as having the same anomaly became the market's top performers. Its why I had predicted that it shares will be the top performer in the stock market for 2017. For more information about the first anomaly, including case studies on two companies that had been previously diagnosed, access my December 21, 2016 premium research article, "Case studies support my prediction: 'LIVE will be 2017's Top Stock'."

The second anomaly that I discovered was from my analyzing LIVE's 10K that he filed on December 29, 2016, was a rare Balance Sheet sheet anomaly that is being misread by investors. The misreads have resulted in short activity picking up. This second anomaly has the underpinnings to set LIVE up for massive short squeeze in 2017. I am currently working on an extensive report on the company that will cover the management team and the Vintage Stock acquisition. The information contained in my December 29, 2016, premium research article, "Short Activity Picking Up Due to Misreading Of Rare Balance Sheet Anomaly" will be incorporated in my report.

The crash of the micro-cap market in 2016 was the impetus for my beginning a hunt to find the best 100 micro-caps to recommend which resulted in my discovering Live Ventures. The cause of the crash of the micro-caps to lows that I had not witnessed throughout my 40 years in the markets was attributable to the SEC's implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act. Dodd Frank drove all of the brokers out of market because for the first time ever brokers became criminally liable for recommending low-priced shares. The result is that the divergence between large stocks and low priced stocks has never been wider.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.