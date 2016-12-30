United States Oil Fund And The Big Long

What accounted for the sudden USO bloat in 2015, and another combination of sudden contango and rapid oil price inflation?

The Big Long

I wrote a series of Seeking Alpha articles early in 2016 outlining how the global oil market has been transformed from a commodity into an asset class through passive fund investment. My Big Long thesis is that this financialization enabled the global oil price to be supported - directly and indirectly via the North Sea Brent Complex of oil contracts - by market participants who built and maintained for years a massive oil market 'Dark Inventory' of oil kept off-market.

However, as new information has since come to light as I widened my research, I never managed to pin down to my own satisfaction (not to mention that of the Seeking Alpha followers who accompanied me on the journey) precisely what was going on. My forecasts of an oil market price fall - maybe a dramatic fall - are yet to come to pass.

Recent market developments since the US presidential election, and an accumulation of data, information and insights of various market commentators now inform a new perspective. This article explores the possible role of the United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Exchange Traded Product (NYSE:ETP) in the blue chip custody of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

United States Oil Fund History

The USO launch on April 28, 2006, followed in the footsteps of the pioneering Goldman Sachs Commodity Index (GSCI) fund over a decade before and came at a time when the oil market was becoming increasingly tight, and the price was rising inexorably. When the oil price spiked to $147/barrel in July 2008 an initial USO investor of $10,000 briefly saw a 68% profit which by the end of 2008 had collapsed to a 50% loss. Today, that investor would be nursing a loss approaching 90%.

The effect of market term structure on such long-only passive investments made via the futures markets has been well documented over the years. I have myself explained many times how funds suffer losses when rolling over positions in a contango market (spot price less than forward price), and make profits when the market is in backwardation (spot price exceeds forward price).

Bloomberg on USO

I was struck by Dan Murtaugh's recent Bloomberg article on USO's failure, due to the contango market structure, to take advantage of the recent 45% rise in WTI crude oil prices.

However, as I shall point out, I believe the article misinterprets the nature of passive fund activity in the oil market, but to be fair to Dan, this misconception is widespread in the market.

Firstly, the title of the diagram implies that the USO is a vehicle for active (and by implication, short term) 'betting' or speculation on oil prices. It's by no means clear to me the extent to which investors use USO instead of futures & options to take active oil market risk as compared to passively offloading or hedging the risk of holding dollars relative to oil (inflation hedging).

Certainly, the marketing of ETFs and ETPs since the launch of GSCI has been as passive investment which enables risk averse inflation hedger investors to preserve their capital from erosion by inflation.

Secondly, there is the fact that USO takes positions only in the WTI Month One (spot) contract (except when rolling over during a four day period between the 5th and 11th day of each month) which has the closest possible relationship to the spot price.

Finally, there is the relationship between USO inflows and outflows and the oil price set out above where as previously pointed out,the massive flow of funds into the spot WTI futures contract in the first half of 2009 coincided with the enormous supercontango of that period. But note here that to create a supercontango also required forward WTI purchases via other market means.

The doubling of the WTI price in 2009 therefore did not benefit USO investors, whose losses from the supercontango came to fund the inventory of surplus oil stored in tanks and tankers by traders conducting a risk-free cash and carry arbitrage.

This paradox of a supercontango (evidence of a massive oil surplus supply) during a doubling of the oil price (evidence of a serious oil shortage) has not as far as I know been explained other than by the Big Long thesis.

The United States Oil Fund Mystery

This is the title of an FT Alphaville blog post on Feb. 24, 2009, by the astute and knowledgable FT journalist Izabella Kaminska, who first coined the expression "Dark Inventory."

In her post Kaminska refers to oil industry commentary, notably from Olivier Jakob of Petromatrix, detailing the adverse effect USO was having on the market. Kaminska herself made some perceptive observations. Firstly, she observed a coincidence: "Interestingly, the mass new inflows happen to mirror the moment the WTI curve went into super-contango."

Secondly, she analysed the poor USO performance that resulted:

On Monday, for example, closed at a value of $23.32 per unit. That's significantly below the Nymex WTI settlement of $38.44 on Monday. Returns for anyone invested in USO ETF units have therefore been dismal, and yet the fund community would have everyone believe a mass of investment demand, presumably from retail investors who know no better (because surely a professional would see the problem), is what is forcing the fund to issue increasingly more units, taking up ever more WTI contracts as it does.

Kaminska then suggested three possible scenarios: the first was of genuinely high retail demand for USO, the second was of a market participant abusing USO to benefit from 'front-running' futures trades, and the third was related to structured oil products from banks based upon USO.

Return of the Bloated USO

Returning to Bloomberg's chart above, a gradual decline of USO shares in issue is visible from 2006 to late 2014 when oil prices collapsed. At this point the USO came back from the dead, which Bloomberg attributed to the return of risky market betting or speculation by USO investors. Such speculation using USO (as distinct from directly using futures or options) had been strangely absent for five years when the price was gyrating between $80 and $120/barrel or more.

On March 18, 2015, Izabella Kaminska documented the "Return of the Bloated USO":

At the time, what was going on was a bit of a mystery. Why should these ETFs be bloating up even as professional investors were staying clear of the underlying assets backing the ETFs? The standard response from the ETF industry was that ETF investors were just that much smarter. They were picking a bottom, and the bloating of the funds expressed confidence in the market. While markets certainly turned around over the next few years, contango roll costs associated with the funds ensured that most passive investors who bought at the lows would have struggled to break even on their investments even with the appreciation. And yet, it's 2015 and here we are again. The USO is bloating up again, and heading swiftly to its 2009 near record position.

Kaminska then went on to ask: "The question, then, is who really is buying? Have passive investors been duped again?"

Olivier Jakob for his part, noticed that it was not just the USO, but other index funds which were seeing inflows of funds:

And the USO is not the only index funds that is attracting investment flows. The CFTC data shows a surge of investment in index funds during January with net holdings of WTI contracts +88'000 higher than in December and the trend does not seem to have changed since then.

As massive funding poured into the market, the spot oil price rose while -- as in 2009 -- the term structure flipped dramatically into contango, which clearly required forward oil contract purchases as well.

So once again investors who had poured in $ billions into USO suffered losses from contango, which funded the profits made risk-free by traders storing surplus oil inventory.

Why would an investor deliberately lose money to fund trader inventory in this way? The answer could be that it was a sprat to catch a mackerel -- a loss small relative to the gains to which it led. A producer of 10m barrels of oil per day would have an interest in funding the Big Long since he receives an additional $10m per day for every dollar per barrel the price increases. So in just seven weeks from March to May 2015 when the spot price increased from $43 to $60/barrel then the producer's income (or wasted subsidy of domestic consumption) increased by $170m per day. The producer's USO losses caused by the contango represented a fraction of this additional surplus income.

The Big Long

Of course there is much more to the Big Long than mere support of the WTI spot price -- the global price benchmark is Brent/BFOE which would also have to be supported over time, which requires financial capital to bridge the entire market complex of oil trading.

In future articles, I aim to explore how the recent increases in Fed interest rates and expectations of more hikes may give rise to a reversion of oil and other resources from asset classes to commodities. This chart of the evolution of the forward oil price curve in the last year, and particularly in the last few weeks is instructive.

As prices rose sharply recently, US shale producers have been selling oil as far forward as they can for as much as they can, but no-one has been asking the question. Who exactly is buying these forward sales? And why?

This article sets the scene by suggesting that USO appears to have been used -- no doubt completely unwittingly by the operators -- to inflate WTI prices in what would be the greatest market support operation the world has ever seen, or ever will see -- the Big Long.

In future articles I aim to explore the possible physical market facilities and mechanisms which underpinned this remarkable market escapade. These include but are not limited to the Big Hill Strategic Petroleum Reserve (NYSE:SPR) storage facility in Texas; the nearby Motiva oil refinery and the Colonial oil products pipeline to New York Harbour. The combination of physical supply via these facilities with the use of the BWAVE Brent pricing mechanism may help to explain how and why the New York Harbour gasoline price came to be more strongly correlated to the UK Brent/BFOE benchmark price than to WTI.

In terms of the footprints of the Big Long in the oil market jungle, there are unaccountable swings in US inventory, unexplained tanker movements, massive fluctuations in the relationship between WTI and Brent, the long breakdown of the relationship between oil and natural gas prices -- the list is long.

Finally, there's the matter of the macro geopolitics of the global energy market and the oil market specifically, where I believe an inflection point has been reached. The options available to President Trump when he and his team of interesting appointments take office are not necessarily what are widely expected.

Market Now

Finally, to briefly address the Seeking Alpha focus on market trading, a few words on what may happen next. On the one hand, the physical market in oil moves as slowly as do tankers and piped oil. On the other the financial market in oil moves at light-speed.

I cannot recall a time since perhaps the beginning of the First Gulf War where I have seen the oil market so exposed to system risk and the possibility of a price discontinuity or gap down similar to that in the LME tin market in 1985. So if I were inclined to take any position at all in this completely dysfunctional market it would be in seriously out of the money crude oil put options with money I could definitely afford to lose.

