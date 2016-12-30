S&P 500: Negative Action And Technical Break

There could be a reset of market prices coming around the corner that today's action is predicting.

Seasonally stocks should be holding and moving up. When they aren't "action" tells us something is brewing.

The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) has had a great run since the elections. It looks like it's starting to show some breaking down even though this is supposed to be a seasonally strong period for stocks. That negative "action" could hint to more selling to come driven as the market resets to medium term 2017 fundamentals.

SPY Chart

We think opens and closes are very important. Where a market closes is the result of the market's opinion. As we break an important previous close the market is saying that more bearishness officially showed up than there was before. Obviously this can swing on a dime but we will show why based on "action" this is meaningful.

First, you can see the "big green line up" was December 7th. The close there was 224.575. Yesterday's close was just below that. That December 7th close is the middle line we drew. In fact the last two days closed below that line.

The upper line is another line we drew based on shorter term action. We usually have longer term perspective to decide key support/resistance lines but since the market is at new highs short term is the only perspective we can use.

In one trading day the market closed below both important levels.

If this action proves correct in a market that usually shows seasonal strength then there should be downside to come.

We drew two points on the chart "first stop" and "next stop." 221 is the price where SPY launched from December 7th so is a short term support but the real support is not until 217-218 where you have more longer term action that will encourage buyers to defend.

Therefore if this early break is correct it could mean a swoop of downside.

"Action"

Breaking below these levels in this time period is important and can be telling.

We love to look at "action." Action is the process traders use to determine what should stocks be doing versus what they actually do. If they differ you have important contrarian clues to what can happen next.

When you have a potential reversing fundamental catalyst (like we do January 2nd) to coincide with negative action it adds to the conviction of the call.

Let's frame the setup now. If the market is supposed to go up into year end but doesn't then when the market has many more risks in 2017 it can more likely go down. That's simple logic but that's why "action" can give us clues that the market is about to pay attention to important news to come.

Longer Term Reset Coming In Short Term Time Frames

We recently reported that P.E. Donald Trump's latest advisor Carl Icahn is concerned that there could be a flood of selling in early January. Why? Because investors are waiting to sell in 2017 to benefit from a potential capital gains cut.

As more come to this realization some may want to jump the gun and sell some in 2016 just to be safe. That may be some of what we saw yesterday and what we are picking up in "action" and technicals. It's a hint that the barn door wants to bust open.

Investors may also want to move some to the sidelines as they assess the size of a potential trade war or other market and government shake ups.

2017 promises a lot of change. Change and upheaval are not usually a stock market's friend.

Because many investors are likely waiting to take profits once we enter 2017 that is the catalyst that will quickly factor in the next nine months or so of thinking. Markets typically can price in or discount nine to twelve months out.

So while we think much of the Trump rally was ignited by an initial short squeeze many went along for the ride. In that process many convinced themselves that there will be fundamental factors that will back them up that will drive earnings.

As the train runs investors are bound to do the work to find out that much of the economic benefits that President-Elect Trump's new policies promise will take time to impact the country. That is another reason to sell or take profits.

As stocks sell off newer investors more easily question their positions which can add to the downside.

That accumulated decision to wait to sell in January is showing up in "action" today along with a key "break." That coincides with real risks coming as the calendar changes such an impending trade war that many still don't believe. That can exacerbate the situation that negative action is already hinting to today.

Carl Icahn said the coming trade war is something that can "knock the hell out of the market."

There are a build up of factors that investors are using to decide to sell. But all that selling is now being delayed to benefit from a potential lower tax in 2017. That sets up a rush of selling just a couple of days away.

That selling can factor in a reset of pricing and estimates that accounts for the next nine to twelve months of expectations.

While action and technicals can be both shorter or longer term tools they are likely hinting to a material resetting of market expectations for the coming twelve months. That reset could come as the calendar turns.

Conclusion

Action, Technicals and Fundamentals seem to be hinting that markets can go lower. The recent break in a seasonally good trading period may hint to more selling to come. That is important and could foretell a more material reset of prices as we adjust to a large amount of fundamental change into the next calendar flip.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.