Nvidia: Expect Strong Gains Through 2020

Assuming the sales of the professional and gaming GPU segments are strong, NVDA’s sales will triple by 2020, leading to strong stock price gains.

Due to the rise in GPU shipments and NVDA’s strong market share, the company’s revenue from gaming GPUs can rise to $14 billion.

NVDA will continue witnessing growth in the gaming GPU segment as well since it commands 70% of this market and shipments will increase to 67 million units in 2020.

NVDA could generate revenue of around $4 billion until 2020 if it maintains its market share in the professional GPU segment due to growth in the artificial intelligence market.

NVDA is focusing on new markets, such as deep learning and artificial intelligence by partnering with the likes of MSFT, which will drive robust revenue growth.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is continuously enhancing its reach into new markets in order to increase its revenue in the long run. More importantly, the company is focused on finding success in new markets so that it can increase shareholder return. In this article, we will take a look at some of the areas where Nvidia is making a splash and how its plans to progress in such markets will improve its stock price.

Tapping the potential in new markets

One of the most important areas where Nvidia is looking to build its business is the market for artificial intelligence technology. Last month, Nvidia collaborated with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in order to boost its Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology for enterprise customers. This partnership will allow Nvidia to create a lightning-fast AI platform, which will be available on-demand with its DGX-1 supercomputer for the Microsoft Azure cloud platform.

As a result of this collaboration, Nvidia will be in a better position to offer new products and services in industries such as healthcare, life sciences, energy, financial services, automotive, and manufacturing. In my opinion, Nvidia has made a smart move by getting into a partnership with Microsoft as it can take advantage of the Microsoft's wide software reach to tap a fast-growing market.

According to Tractica, the market for AI solutions, driven by Nvidia's deep learning technology, will grow to $10.4 billion in 2024 as compared to just $109 million in 2015. Additionally, by 2020, the AI market, which is powered by deep learning, will generate annual revenue of $6 billion.

In my opinion, this is a huge opportunity for Nvidia since the growth of deep learning will require growth in hardware. More specifically, deep learning networks are expected to run on professional graphic processing units, or GPUs. The good news is that Nvidia has a market share of over 75% in the professional GPU market, which means that it can grow its revenue quite substantially.

Assuming that Nvidia is able to hold at least 70% of the professional GPU market in the long run, the company's revenue from selling hardware and software in this segment should increase by $4.2 billion by 2020. This is quite substantial as compared to Nvidia's total revenue of $6.1 billion generated in the past year.

Gaming GPUs will provide another growth opportunity

Apart from its focus on new markets, Nvidia is also looking to strengthen its position in the gaming GPU segment, where it holds a market share of 70%. This is because the market for PC games is expected to grow.

As per Newzoo, the gaming market across the world should grow by 6.6% per year to $118.6 billion in 2019. The important thing to note here is that PC gaming revenue should increase to $30 billion in 2019 as compared to revenue of $27 billion in 2016, as we can interpret from the chart below.

Click to enlarge

Source: Newzoo

The improvement in PC gaming demand will eventually lead to higher shipments of gaming GPUs. More specifically, by 2020, GPU shipments will more than double to 67 million units as compared to less than 30 million units last year.

Since Nvidia currently has 70% of the share in the GPU market, it will be able to sell around 47 million GPUs per year, starting in 2020. Considering that the average gamer spends around $300 on a GPU as compared to $200 around a decade back, Nvidia's GPU sales, in 2020, could bring in $14 billion in sales. This is assuming that the company is able to hit its 47 million unit projection (which is based on a 70% market share).

Impact on revenue and stock price

Adding up the potential revenue that Nvidia can generate from the two segments - namely professional GPUs and gaming GPUs - as discussed above, we arrive at a figure of $18 billion in sales by 2020 ($14 billion from gaming GPUs and $4 billion from professional GPUs). In comparison, over the past twelve months, Nvidia has generated revenue of $6.14 billion with a Price-To-Sales ratio of 9.79.

This Price-To-Sales ratio reflects Nvidia's market capitalization of $60 billion. Assuming that Nvidia is able to hit $18 billion in revenue by 2020 and, that it manages to keep its Price-To-Sales ratio of 9.79 intact, its market capitalization will come in at $176 billion, which is almost triple its current market capitalization. This indicates that Nvidia's share price will appreciate almost 200% until the end of the decade, with annual gains averaging over 30%.

Hence, the two potential opportunities discussed above will be key growth drivers for Nvidia in the long run.

Conclusion

Nvidia has delivered an impressive performance this year, rising almost 240%, but investors can expect more upside in the long run. So, investors should continue to remain invested in Nvidia as its foray into new markets and strength in the existing markets will lead to strong long-term upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.