Nassim Taleb, The Value Investor

If we compare the five principles with the lessons by Buffett, Klarman, Graham and even Lynch they match up fairly well.

I've distilled Taleb's work on uncertainty into five principles which does not do it full justice.

When you read Nassim Taleb's works it isn't apparent its lessons, to a lesser or greater extent, have been put into practice by value investors for half a century.

How do value investors deal with the analytical necessity to predict the unpredictable? The only answer is conservatism.

-Seth Klarman

Value invested started with Benjamin Graham and security analysis his intelligent investor in 1949 and it took almost sixty years for the first of Nassim Taleb's incerto series to appear in 2007 and lay out a philosophy that can take the investment business in general to a new level. But the lessons from the philosophy have already been practiced by the value investing community in the aggregate.

In an earlier article I distilled Taleb's writings into five core principles(something he likely thinks is rather stupid and I highly recommend reading the Incerto in its entirety):

Value investing, and especially deep value investing, is one of the few investment styles that allows a type of fundamental analysis that fits with the "no forecasting" principle.

Value investors often rely on current earnings or current free cash flow without accounting for growth assumptions. Often they assume no growth to be conservative which is exactly in line with Taleb's ideas. It's the only way to ensure you are not in the position of the laid back turkey right before Thanksgiving.

Deep value investing is even better. Investment targets often can be liquidated on the spot in order to make a profit. That's not what usually happens but you can make the investment case without awarding any value to future cash flows.

Value investors generally embraces quite a few of the above concepts. How many and to what extent depends on the practitioner. I've gathered quotes from some of the most famous value investors and Peter Lynch:

Taleb Warren Buffett Klarman Graham Lynch Risk of ruin must be zero (diversify and no debt) When you build a bridge, you insist it can carry 30,000 pounds, but you only drive 10,000-pound trucks across it. And that same principle works in investing. The avoidance of loss is the surest way to ensure a profitable outcome. The more the investor depends on his portfolio and the income therefrom, the more necessary it is for him to guard against the unexpected and the disconcerting in this part of his life. Only invest what you could afford to lose without that loss having any effect on your daily life in the foreseeable future. Seek out optionality Because we operate in so many areas of the economy, we enjoy a range of choices far wider than that open to most corporations. In deciding what to do, we can water the flowers and skip over the weeds, Debt, a lack of imagination, or being overly niched removes optionality. Diversification, savings, and an open mind increase optionality. More options are better than fewer options. The prospective return must always be generous relative to the risk incurred. For riskier investments, the upside potential must be many multiples of any potential loss. We believe there is room for a few of these potential five and ten baggers in a diversified, low-risk portfolio. It is bad business to accept an acknowledge possibility of a loss of principal in exchange for a mere 1 or 2% of additional yearly income. If you are willing to assume some risk you should be certain that you can realise a really substantial gain in principal value if things go well. If a company has a good balance sheet when I buy it, that gives me a big edge. If it doesn't turn around I can lose a third of what I invest. But if it does turn around, then I can do very well indeed. Invest alongside owner operators It is worth noting that few institutional money managers invest their own money along with their clients' funds. The failure to do so frees these manager to single-mindedly pursue their firms', rather than their clients' best interests. All else being equal, favour companies in which management has a significant personal investment over companies run by people that benefit only from their salaries. No forecasting We have long felt that the only value of stock forecasters is to make fortune-tellers look good People should be highly skeptical of anyone's, including their own, ability to predict the future, and instead pursue strategies that can survive whatever may occur. The function of the margin of safety is, in essence, that of rendering unnecessary an accurate estimate of the future. Nobody can predict interest rates, the future direction of the economy, or the stock market. Dismiss all such forecasts and concentrate on what's actually happening to the companies in which you've invested. Diversification Diversification is protection against ignorance, it makes little sense for those who know what they're doing Diversification, after all, is not how many different things you own, but how different the things you do own are in the risks they entail. Diversification is an established tenet of conservative investment. As portfolio manager of Magellan, Lynch held as many as 1,400 stocks at one time Click to enlarge

There are a few less well known value investors who I could squeeze into the framework more easily like David Winters, Einhorn and Murray Stahl but I stuck to the above to illustrate 1) These principles have been ingrained into value investing for a long time and 2) They are not exclusive to value investing. Neither Peter Lynch or Warren Buffett can be considered a pure value investor. Which makes this even more interesting.

Warren and Charlie have shaped Berkshire into a very Talebian operation in many (but not all) ways. There are only a few people at the Omaha headquarters. All units can pretty much run on their own. The business is diversified and they have almost always kept a very clean balance sheet. There's much redundancy within the organisation. They have both alluded to giving up substantial returns by playing it safe.

They utilize the concept of optionality through investing alongside great managers, by holding large amounts of cash until the next crisis and by building an amazing reputation as amazing investors, honest managers, and always keeping their word.

On the owner/operator front I'm not giving them a great grade because they don't seem to prioritize it very highly. This could be partially explained because they need to invest in giant companies and further decreasing that universe to owner/operators only would severely shrink it. Especially as they tend to shun tech.

Most quotes by Warren and Charlie on diversification are negative ones. They say they favor concentration and Charlie put it into practice. However if you look at Berkshire's holdings it is still quite diversified compared to similar sized S&P 500 companies.

If you would reverse engineer Seth Klarman's investment style and distill Taleb's five principles it wouldn't surprise me. He's almost a perfect fit. The one thing I can't pin him on is diversification. In Margin of Safety he wrote:

Diversification, after all, is not how many different things you own, but how different the things you do own are in the risks they entail.

Which points towards concentration, as does his portfolio, but Baupost Group also does distressed debt and real estate which shows he does believe it is really important. He just doesn't believe that means owning two hundred different stocks.

Benjamin Graham, the father of value investing, has espoused views that fit in perfectly with the Taleb framework except he didn't write or say much about owner operators (as far as I'm aware). Investing alongside owner/operators or the skin-in-the-game principle is maybe one of the more modern adjustments value investors have been making and people like Murray Stahl are more aware of its potential.

Peter Lynch is an amazing investor that ran his portfolio mostly by investing in small growth at a reasonable price companies. I didn't expect to be able to fit his thinking in well with the five principles but it works surprisingly well though he falls quite a bit short of a perfect grade on the no forecasting principle. I'm sure he doesn't care.

I looked at the portfolio's of the investors that still run public companies: Seth Klarman and Warren Buffett, through Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), and they both have put a sizeable (5%+) stake into refineries, respectably PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) and Philips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Both added to the stake in the last quarter.

