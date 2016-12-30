Diageo: Great Near-Term Growth

Having opened my position in Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in late September and given the fact that it is trading near its 52-week lows I believe it is a great time to investigate what is going on with this stock. After the month of October started the stock has been in a steady decline because investors are no longer interested in the dividends the company has to offer with a rising US Treasury rate. With employees ready to wage a strike on the company it has been a pretty horrible showing against an S&P 500 having been behind the index for pretty much after October started. I own the stock in my Portfolio of 12 and the stock hasn't performed to my expectations yet. I feel it is important to examine the specific valuation, financial, and technical situations of Diageo to see what is really going on with the stock right now.

Fundamentals

The company currently trades at a trailing 12-month P/E ratio of 23.63, which is fairly priced, but I mainly like to purchase a stock based on where the company is going in the future as opposed to what it has done in the past. On that note, the 1-year forward-looking P/E ratio of 17.24 is currently fairly priced for the future in terms of the right here, right now. The 1-year PEG ratio (1.87), which measures the ratio of the price you're currently paying for the trailing 12-month earnings on the stock while dividing it by the earnings growth of the company for a specified amount of time (I like looking at a 1-year horizon), tells me that the company is fairly priced based on a 1-year EPS growth rate of 12.63%. The company has great near-term future earnings growth potential with a projected EPS growth rate of 12.63%.

Financials

On a financial basis, the things I look for are the dividend payouts, return on assets, equity and investment. The company pays a dividend of 3.57% with a payout ratio of 84% of trailing 12-month earnings while sporting return on assets, equity and investment values of 8.2%, 28.3%, and 13.1%, respectively, which are all respectable values. Because I believe the market may get a bit choppy here and would like a safety play, I believe the 3.57% yield of this company is good enough alone for me to take shelter in for the time being.

Technicals

Click to enlargeLooking first at the relative strength index chart [RSI] at the top, I see the stock is neither in oversold or overbought territory with a current value of 50.47 relative to the rest of the market. Usually a value of 70 indicates an overbought condition. I will look at the moving average convergence-divergence [MACD] chart next. I see that the black line is above the red line with the divergence bars decreasing in height which tells me bullish moment is getting tired in the name. As for the stock price itself ($103.46), I'm looking at$106.02 to act as resistance and$97.96 t o act as support for a risk/reward ratio which plays out to be-5.3% to 2.5%.

Wrap Up

Fundamentally I believe the company to be fairly valued now on next year's earnings estimates and on earnings growth expectations with great near-term earnings growth potential. Financially the company does pay a good dividend and has decent financial efficiency ratios. On a technical basis the risk/reward ratio shows me there is more risk than reward right now.

If you haven't initiated a position in the name yet then maybe writing the February $100 puts is a great way to enter if it gets exercised. By writing the$100 put an investor collects$1.40 in premium and if they want to use the proceeds to buy the$110 call for$0.75 I think that would be a great way to be long the stock. If the stock never sees the$100 mark at expiration and moves up an investor can cash in on the premium while perhaps make some money off the call option.

I actually initiated my position in Diageo in late September and have been pretty unhappy with the purchase thus far. I will purchase shares as long as they are below $108, because I believe that is where Diageo offers additional value. I've selected $108 because it is the average price of the 52-week range.

I swapped out of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) for Diageo during the 2016 third quarter portfolio change-out because I was already heavy in technology stocks, ended up turning a profit in the name ( 2.1%, or 2.8% annualized), and wanted to lock in those profits. Since the swap, I have lost out on some gains, as Alphabet has outperformed the market and Diageo since the swap. For now, here is a chart to compare how Diageo and Alphabet have done against each other and the S&P 500 since I swapped the names.

When it is all said and done, it matters what the stock has done in an investor's portfolio. For me, Diageo is one of my larger positions and has been doing poorly, as I'm down 5.8% on the name, while the position occupies roughly 8.3% of my portfolio. I continue to believe in the name because the sin stocks do well in good times and bad. I own the stock for the speculation portion of my portfolio, and I will continue to hold onto the stock for now. My portfolio is up 10.8% since the inception while the S&P 500 is up 8.2%. Below is a quick glance of my portfolio and how each position is performing. Thank you for reading and I look forward to your comments!

Company Ticker % Change incl. DIV % of Portfolio Electronic Arts Inc. EA 7.04% 3.75% AbbVie Inc. ABBV 5.01% 4.05% The Home Depot, Inc. HD 3.76% 4.88% Eaton Vance Corp EV 3.22% 4.86% General Electric Company GE 1.36% 4.77% Starbucks Corporation SBUX -2.47% 4.59% Skyworks Solutions Inc. SWKS -4.04% 9.07% Facebook, Inc. FB -4.27% 8.60% V.F. Corporation VFC -4.28% 6.14% Diageo plc DEO -5.81% 8.29% Gilead Sciences Inc. GILD -11.83% 19.93% Silver Wheaton Corp. SLW -12.54% 6.01% Cash $ 15.07% Click to enlarge

Disclaimer: This article is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. This article is meant to serve as a journal for myself as to the rationale of why I bought/sold this stock when I look back on it in the future. These are only my personal opinions and you should do your own homework. Only you are responsible for what you trade and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long DEO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.