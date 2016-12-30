Investors Title: Good Company, But This Rally Is Absurd

Much of the recent rally will be given back in 2017.

The run in the stock appears to be driven by a one-time earnings benefit, combined with forced buying due to Russell 2000 inclusion.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) has been my "one that got away" recently. I was looking at buying shares at $75 late last year, only to watch it run up to $100 while I was on winter vacation. I ended up buying title insurance peer First American (NYSE:FAF) instead (my analysis here), since the industry has favorable qualities for long-term investors.

Given that most portfolios don't need more than one title insurer, I moved on mentally. That is, until earlier this month, when updating subscribers on the post-Trump action in First American stock. Not surprisingly, the title insurers have been taking on a little water, since higher interest rates are a massive blow to refinancing.

It's not the end of the world, as long as the housing market overall is fairly strong, title insurers will do alright. But the boom period profits they've been having recently certainly would end. However, one title insurer stock hasn't reacted the way you'd expect to bearish interest rate developments. That's right, Investors Title has shot the moon:

That's right, since early November, shares rose as much as 70%! In December alone, the stock soared almost 50 points before the recent dip. Given that I'd expected ITIC to be down, like First American, this is a most interesting reaction indeed. Other title insurer peers Fidelity National (NYSE:FNF) and Stewart Information (NYSE:STC) are both flat to lower since the election as well. In fact, here's the comparison:

As you can see, one of these stocks is up huge, while the other three are flat to down.

Why Might ITIC Be Up So Much?

To make sure there are no misconceptions, let's review Investors Title's business. The company is a niche title insurer, operating primarily in North Carolina - and, more recently - Texas.

Overall, Fidelity leads the market at 33%. First American is the other strong player at 27% share in the first nine months of 2016. After that, you have Old Republic (NYSE:ORI) at 15% and Stewart at 11%. That's 86% of the market right there. After that, none of the independent players tops 3.5% in market share. Investor's Title is the sixth biggest independent player (10th overall) at 0.7% market share. (Data from here)

ITIC's 0.7% share is unchanged over the past year. The company does operate in two of the states with hot housing markets - Austin and Raleigh are among the US' top housing plays at the moment. Still, at least prior to this last quarter, there was no particular evidence ITIC was outpacing the rest of the title insurance industry, which as a whole has been having a great year. Of the top eight independent title insurers, ITIC was one of only two that didn't manage to increase its market share so far this year.

So, to sum up, despite being in favorable regional economies, ITIC appeared to be having a strong, though quiet 2016, and the stock steadily hummed along around $100/share all year, generally in line on a valuation basis with the other title insurers. Then, blink, and the stock is at $170 two months later.

An Unusual Earnings Report

The rally in ITIC stock started following the company's most recent earnings report. The company reported a seeming blow-out result, with EPS soaring to $4.29/share from just $2.28 in the same quarter the previous year. This was particularly odd, since Investors Title had slowed flattish results in earlier quarters this year.

This 81% jump in earnings did have its root in revenue growth. Revenues were up 19% over the same span versus last year. As the company stated:

Revenues increased 18.7% versus the prior year quarter to an all-time record high of $41.0 million, mainly due to an 18.0% increase in net premiums written. The increase in premiums is due to higher aggregate coverage insured resulting from increased transaction volume and real estate values, as well as higher average premium rates.

However, much of the revenue growth was consumed in higher operating expenses, since much of the company's business is generated by agents who receive a cut of revenues.

So how did earnings surge so greatly? Turn to Twitter, and you'll run across this exchange:

If you look at Investor Title's earnings report, it's pretty clear what line we're probably referring to here:

What's the deal with this benefit/provision for claims line? The company explains it as such:

There was a benefit for claims during the current quarter, stemming from favorable loss development in recent policy years. Claim experience in recent years has improved in part due to a decrease in the level of foreclosure activity.

And that makes plenty of sense. It's no secret that foreclosures have been trending downward in recent years. That trend continues this year, according to data from industry expert RealtyTrac - make sure to note the declines versus prior year:

With the improving economy borrowers have had better ability to service their debts. In addition, rising housing prices are lifting many formerly underwater houses back to positive equity. Specifically to Investors Title, they've benefited from the rebound in oil prices that has helped to improve Texas' economic outlook.

Thus, I don't see anything particularly suspicious about Investor's Title's earnings report. That said, the one-time gain is very much that.

If we assume that Investor Title's 2017 provision for claims goes back to 2015 levels, we swing from a $400k (in 2016) gain to $3.6 million expense on that line item. That would take away two-thirds of Investors Title's earnings increase that its shown for the first nine months of 2016. Of the $6 million improvement in the first nine months of the year, $4 million came from this expense line.

Refinancing Tailwind To Disappear

Increased refinancing activity has been a huge boon for the title insurers 2016. This is in sharp contrast to expectations. We find in Investor Title's last 10-K:

The MBA January 20, 2016 Mortgage Finance Forecast ("MBA Forecast") projects 2016 purchase activity to increase 12.8% to $926 billion and refinance activity to decrease 31.7% to $454 billion, resulting in a decrease in total mortgage originations of 7.1% to $1,380 billion, all from 2015 levels. In 2015, refinance activity accounted for 44.8% of all mortgage originations and is projected to represent 32.9% of all mortgage originations in 2016. According to data published by Freddie Mac, the average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate in the United States was 3.8%, 4.2%, and 4.0% for the years ended December 31, 2015, 2014, and 2013, respectively. According to the MBA Forecast, refinancing is expected to be lower in 2016 as mortgage interest rates continue to climb to a projected 4.6% in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Rates are in fact pretty close to that 4.6% projection now. But what a ride we had earlier this year before getting there (data here):

In 2015, refinancing accounted for 45% of mortgage originations, this was expected to fall to 33% in 2016. Instead, refinancing got another boost as interest rates slumped this summer. In 2017, refinancing should be down sharply - rates appear to actually be going up this time. That said, as you can, mortgage rates spiked during the 2013 Temper Tantrum and didn't stick, so even that assumption isn't a guarantee.

Putting It All Together

Investors Title's earnings appear to be up sharply due to a one-time effect. Subtract that out, and Investors Title hasn't reported any more impressive growth than the rest of the industry.

Its industry peers have had mediocre stock returns in 2016 despite growing earnings, since investors are looking past the current refinancing boom. I think investors are arguably overly worried about these effects - the title insurance industry makes money off home sales rather than refinancings, and all signs point to 2017 being a great year for the former.

That said, the one-time earnings pop at ITIC seems insufficient to justify the 70% run in the stock. ITIC now trades at 19x earnings, vs. 12x at First American and 17x at Fidelity. ITIC trades for more than 2x book, the others are between 1.5x and 2x. ITIC is at 18x free cash flow, versus First American at 13x.

My guess for why ITIC stock has run so far is due to index effects. Investors Title was added to the Russell 2000 earlier this year. That created a good deal of involuntary buying pressure. Once the smallcaps launched their wild 20% post-Trump rally, money flowed dramatically into the space.

Investors Title, with its limited float and illiquid stock, was difficult to buy, and I suspect that the flood of small-cap money was simply too much for Investors Title stock to absorb over a short period of time. You can see the one dip in ITIC's stock came in late November, at the same time that small-caps stopped advancing for a week:

This is the sort of opportunity that an increasingly indexed world creates. Forced fund flows push a stock upward, and since it only generally trades a couple thousand shares a day, few humans are watching to take corrective arbitrage action.

I realized what was likely happening with ITIC stock when reading about the situation at Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) (NYSE:CRD.B), where the B class of shares trades at a 35% premium to the A class, primarily due to the B's inclusion in the Russell 2000.

Investors Title is quite illiquid, and should small-caps start running again, there's no reason to think ITIC stock wouldn't go with them. But when fundamentals reassert themselves, Investors Title should get hit. It's trading at a sizable premium to its industry peers, and a one-time earnings benefit is insufficient to explain the sudden divergence in share valuations within its industry.

This situation is too small for many institutional investors, given limited trading volume. However there are over 100k shares of borrow available at 2% at Interactive Brokers, so there's an opportunity for those with a nimble capital base.

