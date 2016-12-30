Locking In Nvidia Gains

We present three ways of doing so here, covering the gamut from high cost with uncapped upside to negative cost with upside capped at 16%.

Our site has been bullish on Nvidia since November 2015, and remains moderately so, but given the extraordinary run-up, some longs may want to add downside protection here.

Two days after our article about Twitter's power to move stocks, came another, non-Trump example: Citron's bearish tweet on Nvidia.

Citron Tweets Move Stocks Too

In our last article on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) (Twitter Fails To Cash In), we wrote that President-elect Trump's market-moving tweets about Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) suggested a simple way for Twitter to generate revenue: delay its feed a minute or two, and charge investors for immediate access. One reader objected that it didn't make sense for Twitter to change its business model based on the actions of one user:

So you're suggesting that Twitter change its business model based on an assumption that the POTUS will always use Twitter the way Trump president does (and no one else has)?

We responded that Trump wasn't the only user breaking news on Twitter, and on Wednesday, Citron Research offered another example of a market-moving tweet, with this bearish one on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA):

Citron readers know we have long been fans of $NVDA,but now the mkt is disregarding headwinds. In 2017 we will see $NVDA head back to $90 pic.twitter.com/n4U7f6eV7G - Citron Research (@CitronResearch) December 28, 2016

That tweet was posted at 9:39am. Nvidia shares tanked soon after:

With Nvidia having regained a couple points of that loss on Thursday, but with more analysts cooling on it, we thought it might be a good time to post a few updated hedges for longs looking to add downside protection. Before we do that, a quick correction on our previous Nvidia article (Underestimating Nvidia):

In that article, we said Nvidia was one of Portfolio Armor's top names going back to January of 2016. It was actually one of our site's top names further back as well, in November of 2015, as the tweet below shows.

Downside Protection For Nvidia

If you'd like a refresher on hedging terms first, please see the section titled, "Refresher On Hedging Terms," in this previous article of ours, Locking In Gold Gains.

First Hedge: High Cost, Uncapped Upside

Last time, we didn't include an optimal put hedge for Nvidia, because of the relatively high cost. It's still a bit expensive to hedge that way, but given Nvidia's tremendous run-up, we figure some longs might be willing to spend more to hedge now.

We used Portfolio Armor's iOS app to find these hedges, but you don't need the app for that - you can find optimal hedges yourself by using the process we outlined in this article if you're willing to do the math.

Either way, you'll need to know your "threshold" - that's the maximum decline you are willing to risk. That will vary depending on your risk tolerance. For the purpose of these examples, we've used thresholds of 20%.

These were the optimal puts, as of Thursday's close, to hedge 500 shares of NVDA against a greater-than-20% drop by mid-June:

As we said, this is a bit pricey, with a cost of $5,025, or 9.02% of position value. That cost is calculated conservatively though, using the ask price of the puts; since, in practice, you can often buy puts for some price between the bid and the ask, you likely could have paid a little less for these on Thursday.

Second Hedge: Lower Cost, Upside Capped At 25%

We capped this one at 25% because that's the potential return our site estimates for NVDA over the next 6 months.

As of Thursday's close, this was the optimal collar to hedge 500 shares of NVDA against a >20% drop while not capping your possible upside at less than 25% by mid-June:

As you can see above, the cost of the put leg here was a bit less than the puts in the first hedge: $4,050, or 7.27% of position value. But as you can see below, the income from selling the call leg was $3,250, or 5.83% of position value, offseting most of the cost of the put leg.

So the net cost here was $800, or 1.44% of position value (again, calculated conservatively).

Third Hedge: Negative Cost, Upside Capped At 16%

We capped this one at 16% because that was the highest cap where we could eliminate the positive cost.

This was the optimal collar, as of Thursday's close, to hedge 500 shares of NVDA against a greater-than-20% drop while not capping your possible upside at less than 16% by mid-June:

This is the same put strike as the previous hedge, so the cost is the same: $4,050, or 7.27% of position value. But as you can see below, the income generated from the short call leg was a bit more, $4,450, or 7.99% of position value.

So the net cost was negative, meaning an investor opening this on Thursday would have collected $400 when doing so. Since this was calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts and the bid price of the calls, it's likely you could have collected more than $400 when opening this hedge.

