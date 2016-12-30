Qualcomm: Make More FRANDs, And Fewer Enemies

Many other companies in the industry, including Intel and Apple, appear to have sided with the Commission.

The Commission claims that Qualcomm often refused to license patents to competitors when it was obligated to do so.

In patent law, FRAND stands for Fair, Reasonable, and Non-Discriminatory, terms that are supposed to be offered for what are called standard essential patents. The gist of the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) ruling against Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is that it failed to offer FRAND terms to competitors for its standard essential patents for cellular technology. In so doing, the KFTC charges that Qualcomm created an unlawful monopoly. The KFTC has a point.

Source: KFTC Press Release

Standard Essential

Standard essential patents (SEPs) come about through the course of normal research and development that companies such as Qualcomm undertake in order to develop new cellular technologies, such as 5G. Standard setting organizations (SSOs) such as the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) develop a set of standards for communication for a given set of technologies such as LTE so that communications equipment such as handsets and base stations will all work together.

When an SSO adopts a particular patented technology into a standard, then that patent becomes standard essential. Generally, the SSO will not adopt the patent as standard essential unless the patent holder is willing to agree to FRAND licensing terms.

Generally, having a patent become standard essential is a big win for the patent holder. All the other companies that want to build equipment according to the new standard will need to license the standard essential patent. The patent holder willingly licenses all comers, and the royalty money flows.

Sometimes there are disagreements about what constitutes fair and reasonable, and the issue may wind up in court if the parties can't come to terms. The KFTC asserts that what Qualcomm did went far beyond a mere disagreement about licensing terms.

The KFTC describes, in a press release, a systematic violation of its FRAND commitments by Qualcomm. The KFTC claims that competing chipset companies (such as Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), or MediaTek) were refused SEP licenses or only granted them on very restrictive terms. Furthermore, handset makers were forced to license comprehensive patent portfolios from Qualcomm, including non-SEP, in order to obtain the SEP licenses.

By shutting off access to non-Qualcomm-made chips, QCOM was effectively creating a monopoly and coercing handset makers into buying from Qualcomm. The KFTC graphic below summarizes the three key areas of monopolistic conduct:

Qualcomm's press release offers an unconvincing defense that amounts to stating "this is the way we've always done things". The press release doesn't take issue with the KFTC's description of Qualcomm's licensing practices, but claims that the KFTC hasn't shown that those practices have harmed competition.

That may be true, and the matter will be reviewed by the Seoul High Court on appeal. But I think it's pretty clear that Qualcomm was ducking its FRAND commitments. Interestingly, the KFTC solicited and received feedback on the case from other industry players, including Intel, MediaTek, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Florian Mueller, who blogs frequently on intellectual property issues, had this to say about the attitude of the industry towards the case:

Qualcomm can and will appeal this decision, but the mobile device industry at large is keeping its fingers crossed that Korea's top court will affirm the KFTC ruling. The fact that Qualcomm filed an action in the U.S. in order to get access to information provided by Apple, Samsung and others to Korea's competition authority is interesting. It's hard to imagine that those companies would have told the KFTC "we're OK with what Qualcomm is doing and we're happy to pay even more going forward."

Repercussions

When Qualcomm reached agreement with China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) in February 2015, one of the statements management made was:

We do not believe it is likely that other competition agencies will interpret their laws to reach conclusions similar to the NDRC's

Yet many of the NDRC's complaints and required corrective actions focus on the very conducts that the KFTC found to be monopolistic, such as charging unreasonable fees for SEP licensing, bundling of SEP and non-SEP patents, and demanding unreasonable terms from handset makers.

And the KFTC formed a task force which commenced its investigation "in earnest" in February 2015, when the NDRC settlement was announced. So it's entirely possible that other jurisdictions around the world will find inspiration in what the Chinese and Koreans have done.

Does this spell doom for Qualcomm? I think it really doesn't. There could be some hefty fines, although hopefully nothing like what the KFTC has levied ($865 million). Qualcomm will be required to pay the fine, even as it appeals the case.

There's little evidence that the actions of the NDRC had a dramatic impact on Qualcomm's Chinese revenues, as the chart below shows:

Click to enlarge

Source: Qualcomm Fiscal 2014 and 2016 SEC 10-Ks

The NDRC didn't publish its final decision and it is thought that many of the details of the agreement between Qualcomm and the NDRC have not been publicly disclosed. There appears to be more emphasis on FRAND licensing in the KFTC decision, and this could make the KFTC decision more impactful financially to Qualcomm.

But take another look at the above chart. China is by far the biggest revenue source, both for chipset sales and licensing. Whatever is decided in Korea, or the rest of the world, is not going to impact China.

One could argue that perhaps there might have been more revenue growth in fiscal 2015 and 2016 in China had it not been for the NDRC agreement. There are so many moving parts here that it's difficult to draw a hard and fast conclusion.

Apple and Qualcomm have fiscal years that align, and fiscal 2015 was the year of iPhone 6, which had a fairly dramatic impact in China. Apple's revenue from Greater China that year was up 84% y/y. 2015 was also the year that Qualcomm struggled with the Snapdragon 810, which was rejected for use in the Samsung Galaxy S6, reportedly due to concerns about it overheating.

Investor Takeaway

The lack of a clear-cut impact due to the NDRC settlement indicates that Qualcomm will not suffer irreparable damage due to the KFTC decision. This is simply a regulatory decision that is part of the cost of doing business.

I certainly don't agree with the premise that because Qualcomm receives an adverse regulatory ruling, that makes the company a bad investment. I have in the past argued that Qualcomm has numerous growth opportunities ahead of it, in the datacenter, in the Internet of Things, and in connected cars. Those opportunities don't go away because of the KFTC decision.

Qualcomm definitely needs to review its conduct and business practices regarding SEP licensing. The company's acquisition of NXP (NASDAQ:NXPI) is going to come under scrutiny from numerous regulatory agencies, and even the appearance of anti-competitive conduct on its part will not sit well.

Qualcomm may feel that it's approach to honoring, or more accurately circumventing, its FRAND commitments is justified. But if most of the industry is willing to line up against Qualcomm, that's putting the NXP acquisition at risk.

I've kind of warmed up to the acquisition, so I want to see it go through. Qualcomm shouldn't be doing anything that places that acquisition in jeopardy. Hopefully, management will realize this and take some corrective action.

The regulatory action of the KFTC does increase somewhat the risk associated with Qualcomm, but not enough in my view to warrant a downgrade. I continue to be long Qualcomm and rate the stock a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QCOM, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

