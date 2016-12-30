62% Upside Over 3 Years As CorEnergy Goes Back On Offense

CORR has had a good run, but it has much further to go.

The buy thesis

CorEnergy (NYSE:CORR) has returned 160% over the last year, yet it remains a value. Its growth prospects have increased as a treasury built up over the length of its surprisingly costless disaster evasion, and it has demonstrated a resilience for which it is not yet given credit. CORR is about to go back into acquisition mode which should bring substantial FFO/share growth, yet it trades at just 8.3X 2017 estimated FFO.

How can it still be cheap?

After returning 160% on the year, I imagine some will be hesitant to believe CORR can still be a value play. Indeed, when we look at this year alone, it looks like a momentum stock.

However, this move was merely an undoing of a massive drop in prior periods.

Since becoming a REIT in 2013, CORR's market price is up only 17%. Essentially, the oil and natural gas crash of late 2014 that continued into early 2016 caused the market to price in a substantial amount of risk.

About 70% of CORR's tenants went bankrupt (as I covered at the time here), so it was well within reason for the market to view CORR as risky. Given the uniqueness of CORR's business and its lack of tenure, it was rather difficult to predict the eventual outcome. Oddly enough, I believe that both the selloff and subsequent recovery were rational.

As it stands today, CORR has slightly outperformed the market since becoming a REIT.

Click to enlarge

Our analysis suggests that its outperformance will accelerate with superior growth relative to the market and a lower trading multiple.

Sustainable competitive advantage

CORR has positioned itself as a somewhat monopolistic provider of capital to operating companies looking to liquidate energy infrastructure. It can provide financing at a higher LTV than banks, and it can preserve an operator's unrestricted control of daily operations.

Well capitalized companies like Exxon are unlikely to use CORR as they have cheaper financing elsewhere, but CORR has a niche as the ideal source of funds for small and midsize E&Ps. From this position CORR can put money to work at nominal cap rates in the mid-teens or full life depletion adjusted cap rates of about 9%-12%. Such cap rates represent true economic profit as it is greatly in excess of CORR's WACC.

Using CORR's targeted capital structure, its WACC is as follows.

Consequently, CORR has a 125 to 425 basis point spread on incremental acquisitions, of which there are many in the pipeline. From CORR's recent presentation we can see that they have a material amount of dry powder and that they are ready to deploy into $50mm to $250mm of acquisitions.

Given the spread between ROIC and WACC, we anticipate material FFO/share accretion on a leverage neutral basis as CORR closes on some new properties. Further FFO/share accretion will come from a levering up to the targeted debt levels.

Presently, CORR is about 32% debt to total capital and only about 14% preferred to total equity. Since these are its cheaper sources of capital, the incremental WACC on the next $100mm of investment will be even lower than their overall WACC.

CORR's growth story is fairly straight forward and also well explained. Dave Schulte, CORR's CEO, goes around the country detailing the growth story at a sizable number of conferences. He has and still is raising awareness of CORR's story among both energy focused and REIT focused investors. Therefore, I believe the acquisition pipeline, competitive advantage and growth potential are all priced into the stock.

So what differentiates my buy thesis from market consensus?

Actual risk < perceived risk

CORR is clearly priced as a high risk stock. This is evident in the multiple. It is evident in the vernacular used in discussions about CORR, and it is evident in its market history.

I am not surprised that the market views CORR as a risky stock given its drop from nearly $40 a share to under $10 over a brief stretch of time. Perhaps such price movement makes CORR risky for an investor in need of immediate liquidity, but I will posit that CORR is a safe stock for a long term investor.

3 characteristics provide CORR with a rock solid foundation: Structure, strong underwriting, and conservatism.

REIT structural cushion

CORR has a layer of protection against economic turbulence due to the contractual nature of revenues. Its leases are senior to the senior debt of their tenants since the associated properties are crucial to operations and therefore paid from the OpCo. Most REITs share this structural protection, but to varying degrees of efficacy.

This protection only lasts so long as the tenant has a willingness to pay, and willingness is contingent upon the intrinsic quality of the property. We invest across the REIT spectrum and see all kinds of underwriting, some of which is rather ugly. Some REITs engage in aggressive underwriting using numbers based on a rosy scenario so as to push an acquisition through. Unfortunately, REIT managers are often incented to grow the asset base, so this happens with high frequency. CORR does not do this. In fact, its underwriting is demonstrably perspicacious.

Shortly after nearly doubling its asset base, CORR was put through a stress test which makes the Fed's bank stress test look like a cake walk. As Ultra Petroleum and Energy XXI declared chapter 11 bankruptcy it became clear that CORR underwrote to the highest of standards. The Grand Isle Gathering System supports wells with lifting costs per barrel in the $20s, and the Pinedale Liquids Gathering System is essential infrastructure for one of the lowest cost natural gas sites in North America. As a result, both tenants chose to fulfill their obligations to CORR despite the bankruptcies of their parent companies. Proper underwriting accounts for the worst case scenario and that is exactly what CORR does.

Beyond underwriting, CORR is conservative with its capital allocation, dividend policy and communications with shareholders. Just as investors are susceptible to bouts of greed or fear, REIT managers often make hasty acquisitions or dispositions in unusual environments. Numerous retail, office and hotel REITs liquidated some of their Houston properties during the aforementioned oil recession and I suspect these transactions were at unfavorable prices. Companies that sold out of fear or simply to maintain an image of portfolio quality may have permanently destroyed value. It seems clear that the damage was temporary and that Houston will be a strong MSA over the long run.

CORR was faced with a greater adversity as its properties are not only in oil and gas markets, but are directly oil and gas related. It would have been easy to liquidate the GIGS during the crisis to a buyer like Exxon who is intimately familiar with the asset due to its sub-lease. Such a move may have even been met with approbation as a cutting of losses, but it would have destroyed value. CORR knew the inherent value of its assets and resisted the temptation to sell.

Fundamentally undamaged

CORR's unique blend of high quality assets and imperturbable decision making has facilitated steady dividend growth.

Click to enlargeData from SNL Financial and graphed in Excel

These dividends are fully covered by steadily growing AFFO.

Click to enlargeSource: SNL Financial

Note that the $3.00 dividend is only 75% of the roughly $4.00 of AFFO. This is because CORR recognizes and publicly announces that some of their AFFO is not true cashflow. Most energy infrastructure assets are finite life in that their value depletes along with the fields serviced. Thus, CORR's dividend policy is set to only payout the portion of AFFO net of depletion amortization. CORR's 8.6% yield is fully covered and has been throughout its history as a REIT.

I think CORR's market price will remain volatile, so it may not be for those with a short investment horizon, but it can reasonably be viewed as a low risk stock for long term investors. Since CORR is still priced as a high risk stock, long term investors have an opportunity to get in now with a disproportionately high expected return relative to the fundamental risk.

Return potential and path to realization

We calculate CORR's sustainable FFO, net of depletion, at about $3.00 and it is from this figure that we derive our price target. Specifically, we believe CORR should trade at about 16X FFO net of depletion, or $48/share which represents 37% upside from today's price. We estimate the time horizon for price realization at about 3 years over which time investors are scheduled collect another 25.5% in dividends. That is a 62.5% total return over 3 years.

So how will CORR get there?

In its current form, CorEnergy has significant barriers that are preventing it from trading at 16X sustainable FFO. We have identified the following impediments.

External management structure

Concentration risk

Lack of visibility

All three of these can be fully corrected over the next 3 years, which will unlock a 16X multiple. Most of these ailments are related to its small size with a market cap of only $414.5mm.

CORR has already announced $50mm to $250mm of acquisitions in 2017 and we anticipate a slightly larger volume in the subsequent years. This will take it over the $1B of assets threshold and correct most of the aforementioned impediments.

With over $1B of assets, CORR would be able to internalize management without an increase in G&A runrate. It may require a payment to Tortoise Capital in exchange for the lost AUM, but this cost would be small relative to the benefits to alignment. We have seen similar internalizations at City Office REIT and Pure Multifamily as assets cross an appropriate threshold.

Once further acquisitions are made, the broader asset pool will significantly reduce tenant concentration risk, and just under $1B seems to be the threshold at which REITs get added to the MSCI US REIT index otherwise known as the RMZ. Once in the RMZ, CORR will become visible to institutions as well as experience forced buying as the Vanguard REIT index (NYSEARCA:VNQ) would need to purchase about 5%-10% of outstanding shares to maintain its tracking of the RMZ.

Inclusion in such an index can have a fairly dramatic effect on stock pricing. Pictured below are the 4 REITs that were added to the RMZ in its latest round of changes.

Click to enlarge Source: SNL Financial

This effect has to do with the supply and demand dynamics upon addition. The supply of shares is unchanged as selling on the basis of a stock being added to an index seems unlikely. Demand, however, is greatly increased. Many institutions cannot even look at a stock if it isn't in their benchmark, so upon inclusion, CORR would get significantly more consideration. Even if only a small portion of those who examine CORR view it as a buy, that is a net increase in demand without a corresponding increase in supply which bodes well for price performance.

When the fresh buying interest from institutions is combined with the indiscriminate purchasing of the VNQ and other similar ETFs, the effect can be massive as seen with GOOD, NXRT, IRT and AHH (charted above). In the case of each of these 4 REITs, valuation was cheap going in to the inclusion so there was little elastic resistance as the price rose. These stocks merely grew into a normal valuation from a deeply depressed level.

The same is true of CORR. I am not suggesting that it will obtain a growth multiple or a bluechip multiple, rather that it will get to 16X over three years which will take it roughly in line with the market. 16X is a reasonable multiple for CORR for the following reasons.

Low risk business model Low leverage/strong balance sheet High growth

REITs with these characteristics tend to trade at multiples in excess of 16X.

Risks and concerns

While natural gas and oil prices have largely recovered, CORR is not entirely out of the woods. Ultra Petroleum has yet to finalize a plan for how it will come out of bankruptcy. We do not anticipate they would want to cut off CORR's lease given the spread between lifting costs and gas prices, but there could be some courtroom drama. The greatest risk would be Ultra Petroleum deciding to build their own LGS so as to circumvent the need for CORR. Thus far, CORR has thwarted any such attempts through arbitration and Ultra Petroleum remains current on the lease, but it is something on which to keep an eye. The GIGS seems significantly more secure as EXXI is further along in its emergence and is more amiable in its relations with CORR.

Going forward, CORR's excess returns on acquisition are contingent on its maintenance of a weak monopoly. If other businesses structure themselves in a way that efficiently affords sale leaseback financing to MLPs or other operators, CORR's competitive advantage would erode. There is some protection from a recent tightening of PLR issuance standards from the IRS which may prevent competitors from enjoying CORR's REIT tax exemptions, but this is subject to change.

The bottom line

CorEnergy is not yet given credit for its fundamental resilience. As it grows its asset base and furthers its track record of dividend growth, there is room for significant multiple expansion.

