The Future Of Arris

Background

You might think of Arris (NASDAQ:ARRS) as the primary Customer Premises Equipment (CP&E) supplier to the cable industry and one of the primary Network and Cloud (N&C) suppliers to the business. Whether or not you care about what they do, Arris' products are deeply embedded in the day-to-day lives of millions of American and foreign cable TV and internet consumers in the form of distribution infrastructure like fiber nodes or cable modem termination systems (CMTS), set-top boxes (STBs), or internet modems. These technologies organize the world's IP and enable electronic devices to communicate with carriers. Arris has a decent product line and obviously provides a utility to consumers, especially as broadband demands increase across devices (IoT), so it begs the question as to why it trades at such a significant discount to the market, which by a relative value estimate stands at close to 50% today.

For context, over the last several years the cable industry has undergone unprecedented consolidation putting a damper on capital expenditure initiatives, causing a deep rift in the end-markets for cable equipment suppliers. Cord-cutting has drastically changed the strategic trajectory of operators, and for the first time in history the industry's near monopoly is facing an existential threat from competition.

CP&E

There are several competitors which have overlapping products: Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) TTM P/E 24, Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) forward P/E 17, Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) TTM P/E 14.5, and Technicolor (OTCQX:TCLRY) forward P/E 11. Within Arris, CP&E is approximately 70% of revenues and about 50% of operating profits.

Since 2013, direct contribution margins have decreased from 20% to 15% as of Q3 2016. Obviously CP&E is not finding ways to increase pricing power and is additionally facing threats from cord cutting. On page 41 of the 3/16 investor presentation, Arris breaks out broadband and video device revenue at about 33% and 66%, respectively. This means if 2016 revenue is projected to be $6.8bn, and if CP&E is 70% or $4.76bn of total sales, STBs would be approximately $3.14bn in sales or about 46% of total sales. In the same presentation, Arris predicts that the CP&E TAM grows at about 1% CAGR through 2019, which seems reasonable if not overly conservative given the near-term catalysts like DOCSIS 3.1. Management is actively trying to reallocate resources to N&C, the higher margin and more durable business and so we can expect a gradual shift there.

Within CP&E, STBs have been under particular scrutiny by the market. If you look into commentary coming from industry participants, most agree that STBs have a long runway, which seems contrarian at first. Digging a little deeper, there is a slew of reasons for why they might be correct and I think most importantly, what many pundits have missed is that MSOs have deep vested interests in growing video subscribers and in response have invested billions to combat competition:

Warrant agreements - Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR) have long-term vested warrant agreements contingent upon certain sales metrics with Arris' CP&E product line. These developments were initiated as recently as October, but began in July, and may occur with other customers. Comcast has engaged with multiple equipment suppliers in similar contracts such as Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT), which is a concern because of increased competition. On the other hand, it is a vouch of confidence that MSOs have long-term vested interests in buying premises equipment like STBs. Overall, a good sign.

Comcast X1/Charter Worldbox 2.0 platform and licensing - Comcast is one of Arris' largest customers and contracting Arris to develop X1 STBs. Comcast has embarked on an ambitious plan to distribute X1 to as many cable subscribers as possible. As recently as November, X1 provides Netflix and Sling TV programming. Interestingly Comcast's Q3 video subscribers increased. Additionally, they license the platform to operators such as Cox Communications, Shaw Communications and Rogers Communications. This expands the reach of the X1 platform and Arris' market penetration. The Worldbox 2.0 platform provides enhanced video and cloud processing features and is an important step in the transition to cloud based infrastructure and video distribution. Thiis also is a positive for Arris as it indicates they are actively working on increasing exposure to the next wave of distribution technology. These initiatives go against the market's negative perception of the cord-cutting issue.

Arris does not shy away from addressing CP&E concerns and have been on a small crusade of sorts in an attempt to get their message through to investors. They are in a sense really putting themselves out there with all the public interaction, not that this is crucial, but it is at least an interesting development. They constantly explain and continue to believe Arris has a long runway in the CP&E segment, partly due to the near-term DOCSIS 3.1 upgrade cycle but also due to longer term utility that STBs and internet modems enable. Recent industry wide surveys around programming preferences illustrate that cord cutting may be on the decline. Page 13 of this PwC report illustrates the trend.

From an operator perspective things don't look great but also not completely hopeless. Since 2013 Comcast has increased CPE CAPEX from $2.9bn to $3.6bn in 2015, although as a percent of revenue CPE has fallen by 2% over the same period. I think most investors thinking about Arris might be surprised by this statistic, expecting CPE to have fallen much more. Unfortunately Comcast doesn't break down the numbers quarterly, so we don't know what 2016 CAPEX will look like yet, but I think we can expect growth in CPE once again as Comcast rolls out X1. Charter shows similar CPE expenditure metrics, down from 42% of total CAPEX in 2014 to 38% of total CAPEX in 2015. Similarly to Comcast, we can expect the rollout of the Worldbox 2.0 to boost CPE expenditures. Also, as mentioned in the introduction, operators largely stalled capital expenditures the past two years, and so we also can expect a sort of revival in general spending as they find their operating synergies and new budgets.

Here's a list of the important reasons for not cutting the cord:

Skinny bundles - Pay-TV consumers can customize their programs now. They can select 20 custom channels rather than having to be forced to buy 100 channels. Re-pricing of double/triple play - Cable companies will offer more appealing internet packages if you also buy TV, i.e cheaper bandwidth Delivering OTT programming via STBs - Pay-TV consumers can get access to Netflix, Hulu, etc, with their set-top box, and they already exist on Comcast's X1 platform, deployed as recently as November.

And less important, temporary reasons:

Sports Programming - You can't get great live programming on Netflix, Hulu etc. Grandfathered in - Millions of cable consumers are just too lazy to switch.

For the sake of investing in Arris, I think the really important question is assessing the STB issue. There are tons of articles floating around about cord cutting and prognosticating the end of cable boxes, but that just is not the reality. There is an interesting suggestion that Smart TVs will render STBs obsolete in the coming years. This article provides a compelling response to this risk. In the end, the added cost of your integrated Smart-TV may or may not be as economical as buying a normal TV and having a separate STB. Moreover, STBs are getting more complex, not less, and it so it is not clear whether OEMs are going to be interested in chasing these costs.

Relative Valuation

I will refer to Damodaran's data for the following analysis:

Arris trades at 114x TTM earnings of $.27, on a forward basis the stock is trading at roughly ~9x 2017 consensus earnings of $3.33. Compare this valuation to the S&P 500 in 2017 of roughly 17.1 (According to Factset as of 12/16) and Arris is trading at a discount of roughly 53% (1-8/17) to the markets' perception of fair value. On a normalized basis, if we assume Trump's growth agenda plays out and the market trends back toward its 16.5 P/E 50 year historical valuation, Arris still trades at a 55% (1-7.5/16.5) discount to the S&P 500.

Comparables analysis shows the telecom equipment industry is trading at 30x next year's earnings. The expected five-year earnings growth rate is 17%. On a comparables basis, Arris is trading at a 60% (1-9/30) discount to its industry. Relative valuation is one element of the investment process, but we can already see that Arris is significantly cheaper on this basis. I am going to suggest investors focus on the magnitude of this valuation difference for just a moment.

Projections

If CP&E and N&C grow into perpetuity at around 3% CAGR and stabilize at 28% gross margins and 10% net margins, 2021 GAAP earnings might be between $4-5. This would imply Arris is trading at 7.5-6X 2021 earnings. If the stock should decline on headlines or earnings back to the mid to low 20's, you could be getting Arris between 4-5X 2021 earnings.

In a normal environment, the five-year forward P/E of the S&P 500 is roughly 9X earnings. This coincides with an 11% total growth rate and a 16.5 50-year average P/E. Assuming Arris is trading 5.5x 2021 earnings, purchasing Arris today and assuming the five-year forward earnings reverts to 9, an investor would receive a 10.35% annualized return. I would recommend buying the stock on significant dips if you assume cord cutting is overblown, especially if the price reverts to the mid to low 20s like on Brexit.

Conclusion

Once you understand that the cord cutting issue is not life threatening but is in fact slightly growing, the 9X 2017 earnings becomes very interesting. Catalysts like DOCSIS 3.1 and new product rollouts should boost sales in the near-term. The other segment, N&C, is actually a really great business. Longer term, Arris needs to adapt to changing times and anticipate the next wave of distribution network and customer premises equipment technology, but there are signs they are doing this today. Arris is a mixed bag, but it is not hopeless as some may see it. I think the reasons the opportunity exists is partly due to concerns around headline risks, poor screening, fear that the Pace integration will create long-term problems, and too much exposure to cord cutting.