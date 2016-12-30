Planes And Floating Death-Bringers: Defense Programs To Drive Shareholder Returns

We also go over in less detail some additional programs that should get a jumpstart with the incoming administration and Congress.

The defense and aerospace contractors are often criticized for not delivering what was promised and paid for on time. Blame rarely finds its way to Congress where partisan bickering often suspends major defense programs in a web of bureaucratic baloney. While I'm not endorsing any political party over another, having a single one control the purse strings can help when it comes to doling out dollars on defense. Now that we have a single political party (for the most part) in power and several military friendly cabinet picks we may soon see an end to this malaise.

Below we will take a look at some of the upcoming weapons programs that have experienced some setbacks as the government has fretted over how to allocate spending.

The Air Force Trainer

Currently our fighter pilots are trained on Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) T-38 jets that first hit the scene in 1961 and were last delivered in 1972. Now that our fighter pilots are sitting inside fifth-generation fighter plane cockpits and being asked to perform missions that weren't even a concept in 1961 there is a need for a new, updated platform to train our future air-warriors.

The T-X trainer program is seeing some significant interest from almost all the large contractors. There is good reason for this, the contract is valued at a little over $8 billion for 350 jets. Northrop has also delivered over 1,100 T-38s in the 55 years the program has been around so if the T-X follows the same path whoever wins would get a nice stable revenue stream for years.

In the running for the contract are Boeing (NYSE:BA) who has teamed with Saab (OTC:SAABF), Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) and Leonardo-Finmeccanica (OTCPK:FINMF)(OTCPK:FINMY), Northrop with BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY) and L-3 (NYSE:LLL), Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) joined up with Korean Aerospace Industries, Textron (NYSE:TXT) is pushing their own low-cost product and finally Sierra Nevada and Turkish Aerospace have even floated the idea of entering the race

Boeing and Saab brought their offering from design to flight in under a year. Raytheon is putting the T-100 up and both companies have experience in trainer aircraft. Northrop has an edge as the supplier of the previous trainer and their new offering will likely excel. Lockheed enters the fray with the T-50A and they report having two flying right now. Textron is seeking a different approach by entering the Scorpion AirLand which they are also pushing as a low-cost attack craft to smaller governments seeking to bolster their air forces. Finally we have Sierra Nevada setting up Freedom Aircraft Ventures and developing the Freedom Trainer using a business-jet engine boasting low cost and fuel-efficient operation.

If I had to pick a winner for the craft I'd pick Boeing. There is more to consider than just the craft itself, the training suites available and the follow-on support are also key. Boeing offers extensive training support to their currently flying aircraft and their experience in building jets cannot be denied.

The Amphibious Combat Vehicle

Another long-overdue program that has been put off thanks to funding worries is the Marine Corps' replacement for the Assault Amphibious Vehicle which has been around since 1972 in present form but hails to the tracked craft used in the island hopping campaign in the Pacific during World War II.

The Marine Corps has awarded a $225 million contract to two participants after some prototype testing and BAE Systems and SAIC (NYSE:SAIC) won getting $103.8 million and $121.5 million respectively.

BAE System's and their ACV is an eight-wheeled armored behemoth capable of 65 MPH on paved roads and 6 knots in the open water. The craft is crewed by three Marines and can carry 13 Marines in the back.

SAIC's TERREX 2 ACV offers another eight-wheeled armored behemoth that can reach 55 MPH on paved roads but 7 knots in the open water. The crew is at three but it can only fit 11 Marines in the back.

The winner will be selected in 2018 and the contract is valued at about $1.1 billion, not a significant amount but for 204 vehicles the cost per vehicle is about $5.4 million. While pure speculation this could bleed over into the Marine Corps' Light Armored Vehicle program as well which has been around since 1984 and is in desperate need of an upgrade instead of just modifications to the current platform.

My money is on BAE Systems for this program. The Marine Corps is pretty particular about their infantry squad structure, and allowing 13 Marines in the back of the ACV is much more conducive to the structure of a Marine Corps Rifle Squad which has 13 Marines broken into three fire teams of four and one squad leader. The BAE ACV would mean that rifle squads could hit the beach intact and not require regrouping amidst what could be chaotic circumstances. An entire platoon could be placed inside three ACVs, it would require four of the SAIC offering to do the same.

Click to enlarge

(Source: BAE Systems)

Additional Programs

There are several other programs that we could see more movement on in 2017 and beyond under the Trump administration that investors should keep in mind.

Lockheed Martin, by way of Sikorsky, is gearing up for the CH-53 King Stallion to replace the aging fleet of Marine Corps heavy-lift rotary wing craft. In October the helicopter passed its Initial Operational Testing. The urgency to get this into the hands of the Marine Corps is there and well documented, so I anticipate this could be coming sooner rather than later.

The KC-46 Pegasus is another large program that investors may want to watch out for. The fuel tanker got a $2.8 billion award to Boeing for the low-rate initial production to get things started after some extensive testing and multiple setbacks at the hands of Boeing and Congress.

The last high-dollar contract that could have a significant impact on investors is the Northrop B-21 Raider, the replacement for the B-52 fleet. The program has been held up, most notably by a protest from Arizona Senator John McCain who did not like the secrecy of the contract. This bomber, scheduled to hit the skies in 2025, is a significant leap ahead and will keep Northrop's lights on for decades thanks to its estimated $550 million price tag per plane.

In Closing

Vice President-Elect Mike Pence has voiced his intent for the administration to send a request to Congress for additional defense funds in the first 100 days. This is in addition the $9 billion more that was signed off on via the National Defense Authorization Act that President Obama recently signed. The infusion of additional funds, a Republican controlled Congress and White House, and military-minded cabinet members all will contribute to an increase in the programs that drive our favorite contractors.

