What Was Wrong For Shire In 2016 And Why 2017 Is Likely To Be Different

Current valuation is really attractive because it doesn't reflect the leading position of Shire in the Rare Disease franchise.

But it was the right operation to transform the company in the only biotech specialized in "Orphan Disease".

2016 hasn't been a stellar year for Shire despite the merger with Baxalta and a positive earnings momentum.

2016 hasn't been a stellar year for Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) with stock trading at its lowest valuation in 5 years, despite the company executing the integration of legacy Baxalta with the old Shire very well, and they were also able to raise the original guidance set for the 2016 at the Q2/2016 results.

There are two main concerns behind investor's skepticism in the stock right now:

1. The management has confused the investor base with the merger with Baxalta. Historically Shire had pursued bolt-on acquisitions of around $2-5 billion, while Baxalta has been a "transformational M&A" that has radically changed the long-term profile of the company. Sadly, investors weren't prepared for the move and the management communication about that was not great.

2. There is huge skepticism around the haemophilia business acquired by Baxalta. In particular, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) will launch in 2017 a new drug in the space, called ACE910, that could destroy the leading position of Shire in both the inhibitor and non-inhibitor segment.

Despite that, I like the company's long-term strategy and I think the management has pursued the right steps to poise the company for a bright future:

- The merger with Baxalta was the right move to transform Shire into the global leading biotech specialized in "Orphan Diseases", that is a business with high margin, limited competitive pressure and high entry barriers. The combination of Baxalta and Shire has created the number one rare diseases platform in revenue and pipeline depth, expected to generate 65% of total annual revenues by 2020, with best-in-class products in each of the following growing, multibillion-dollar franchises: Hematology; Immunology; Neuroscience; Lysosomal Storage Diseases; Gastrointestinal / Endocrine; and Hereditary Angioedema (HAE).

- Despite some concerns around the haemophilia business, Baxalta has also a leading exposure to the immunology market that has been overlooked by the market. Immunology is a steady business, with secular growth drivers, low generic risk and high manufacturing capacity requirements that prevent from excessive competition.

- Shire has never benefited in the past from higher than 10% pricing increase every year on legacy brand and this protect the company to come under the spotlight of public scrutiny.

- Management is very confident that the impact of new entrants in haemophilia space will be slower than market fears, given the limited safety data on new agents and the high satisfaction of patients WITH existing therapies, especially in the non-inhibitor segment.

So, looking forward, I think Shire is strongly poised to outperform from the current valuation of 12.5x 2017 P/E for a series of reasons:

Estimates for 2017 seems achievable with double digit sales growth expectations that seems reasonable given recent prescriptions trend and the performance of the key brands in 2016. Shire is ahead of schedule in delivering the synergies from Baxalta's integration and this will help the company to generate operating leverage in 2017. Recent Xiidra launch is likely to surprise on the upside in 2017 beating consensus expectations given that Shire has already achieved 50% of NRx (New Prescriptions) in the Dry Eye market in few months. (see here for more details on Xiidra's profile) At 12x 2017E EPS, shares trades at the low end of the diversified biopharma group, despite a highly attractive portfolio of assets. Shire could benefit from a broad and underappreciated pipeline with several upcoming catalysts, having 5 to 6 assets with >$500 mln peak sales and with some high risk/high reward programs (SHP621, SHP647, SHP643 and SHP607) that are entering ph3 studies. During 2017 Shire will use the strong free cash flow generation to pay down debt and they target 2 to 3x net debt/ebitda by the end of 2017. This will allow the company to pursue further acquisition in 2018 to strengthen the pipeline.

Lastly, in terms of valuation, I think the market is still missing the value of the Rare Disease Franchise. This business is the key pillars of Shire's strategy in the future and would continue to benefit from steady growth in the future without reliance on pricing increase and limited pressure from the patent cliff.

I would show now what multiple is implied in the current 12.5x P/E 2017 valuation of Shire, using a SOTP in order to classify Shire's key drugs in 3 buckets and making the assumptions that Haemophilia will suffer from competition and present highest profitability.

- Durable brands (Rare Disease, Plasma)

- Haemophilia (Advate, Feiba etc.)

- Legacy Specialty Brands (Lialda, Vyvanse, ADHD, etc.)

This analysis shows that even assuming a depressed 8x P/E valuation to the legacy assets and a valuation of 14x P/E (in line with sector) for legacy Specialty Brands, the market is totally missing the quality of Rare Disease/Plasma franchise that should at least trade at around 20x.

With solid management execution and positive earnings momentum expected in 2017, I believe Shire could close the valuation gap with peers during 2017 and strongly outperform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.