Johnson & Johnson: Power Play

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) offers a 2.7% dividend, which is solid. And it has a 53-year streak of dividend increases. However, sometimes, even that isn't enough. Johnson & Johnson is still lacking relative to other major drug makers. Plus, it's a bit more expensive from a valuation standpoint. This comes as shares are up 15% over the last year. But with a $316 billion market cap, is it too big to grow? Shares of Johnson & Johnson have underperformed the S&P 500 over the last five years. Over the summer we talked about Johnson & Johnson needing an activist investor to really help set the company on the right track.

The thesis is still intact.

The key thesis for Johnson & Johnson lies in splitting itself up. However, that's always easier said than done. Johnson & Johnson is a $300-plus billion market cap company. Yet, it's a relic in the healthcare industry, as has a structure that encompasses a pharma and consumer products business.

Artisan Partners, which has a small stake in Johnson & Johnson, has pushed for the idea of a breakup. Yet, they have yet to find a major activist willing to join them in their fight. That is, with its sizable market cap, no activist will be able to amass a sizable enough stake.

Johnson & Johnson has remained a "house" for passive funds, which make up most of its investor list. They enjoy the dividend and relatively stableness of a $300 billion company. For that, they've accepted sub-par returns.

The same thing that offers these passive investors a stable business - its diverse business model of drugs, medical devices and consumer products - is, in part, what's holding it back. Johnson & Johnson also has an impressive balance sheet and strong cash hoard - something that can be leveraged with a higher dividend or greater buybacks.

It would take a sizable activist, however. One of the major players like Carl Icahn or Jeff Ubben's ValueAct Capital. Look at everything that each has done with a less than 1% stake in the likes of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

There's a precedent. Both Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) became more focused by spinning off consumer products and drug businesses, respectively, years ago. But Johnson & Johnson's split involves three separate companies. It'd be consumer health (20% of revenues), drugs (40%) and medical devices (40%). The benefits being that all three of these businesses cater to different markets and have different manufacturing processes.

It looks like Johnson & Johnson is combating breakup potential with good old-fashioned M&A. The company is looking to close large deals that will throw it even deeper into the pharma and drug industry, with a buyout of $23 billion market cap drug company Actelion (OTCPK:ALIOF). Actelion said that buyout was too low. Johnson & Johnson has come back and offered upwards of $30 billion in a deal that seems overly expensive.

Still, this buyout would thrust Johnson & Johnson even further into the realm of drugs and pharma. However, the silver lining might be a great opportunity where Johnson & Johnson is looking to (hopefully) capitalize on the Actelion blockbusters in the pipeline. Still, Johnson & Johnson has a lot of exposure to the slow-growth consumer products business and increasing pressure from biosimilars.

All in all, with Trump at the helm, it's unlikely we'll see an activist try to un-diversify Johnson & Johnson just yet. The counter argument to a breakup is that the consumer products business helps smooth revenues from the money-losing medical devices business. That still doesn't mean Johnson & Johnson will be an outperformer anytime soon. The ideal thesis is that Johnson & Johnson rids itself of the medical devices business, which is slower growth than the other divisions, and would make it easier for a split (of just the consumer products and pharma) businesses in the future. Meanwhile, the M&A focus on drug companies could help further boost margins in the company.