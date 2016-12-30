Editas Pursuing CRISPR: A Speculative Gem

Editas offers heaping helpings of long term potential, but promises leaping whelpings of volatility in the short to mid term.

Editas is a licensee of the Broad Group and is in a bare knuckles patent brawl with the UCB crowd and others.

Introduction

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) is a development stage biotech that made its grand entrance to the investing public with its $16 pricing (priced at the low end of its range) in early February 2016, making it the first IPO to do so in 2016. It raised $94.4 million in the process.

It started as a newsmaker and so it is destined to remain. As for its investment thesis, that is a long tale which I will endeavor to present in a manageable bite.

Editas is a leading member of the cabal of biotech stocks pursuing the CRISPR Holy Grail.

CRISPR is the acronym for "clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats". CRISPR is but one of a clutch of gene editing techniques with equally challenging names such as "zinc fingers", TALENS, and IPS cells.

CRISPR is a particularly elegant and powerful solution to the gene editing puzzle. Scientific American provides an excellent overview of the process as follows:

First discovered in bacteria, Crispr ... is a genome-editing tool that can target specific genes in any organism based on RNA-DNA base pairing and then precisely cut the gene through the activities of the enzyme known as Crispr-associated protein 9 or Cas9. The technology can delete, repair or replace genes, and is faster, easier, cheaper and - in principle - more precise than other gene-editing techniques. With potential benefits across human health, agriculture and industrial biotechnology, it's no surprise Crispr has entered the biological hall of fame. (emphasis added)

So far, according to a 12/28/16 search of Chrome with the inquiry "crispr companies list" there are at least five different consortia pursuing the technology including:

Bayer and Crispr Therapeutics. $335 Million. ...

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Intellia Therapeutics. $125 Million. ...

Vertex and Crispr Therapeutics. $105 Million. ...

Fulcrum Therapeutics and Horizon Discovery Group. $55 Million. ...

Juno Therapeutics and Editas Medicine. $47 Million.

A Wall Street Journal blog reveals the same information with more details on the financial arrangements.

CRISPR is considered a holy grail because it offers a potential of curing genetic diseases and of curing cancer. Along with its great potential for good it is so powerful that it presents risks that are very daunting indeed.

One area of concern relates to germline editing. Such manipulation occurs when CRISPR is used:

...to repair a defective gene in a sperm or egg cell, or in an embryo that's only a few days old. In these cases, called germline editing, the new gene would be passed to future generations. This could change the genetic makeup of humans, in possibly unpredictable ways.

There is a wide disparity of opinion as to how to best balance the positive potential of gene editing with its negatives. The ebbs and flows of public acceptance of the technology are likely to have significant impact on the technology over time.

Editas is a licensee of the Broad Group and is in a bare knuckles patent brawl with the UCB crowd and others.

The CRISPR story is filled with intrigue. The stakes are high. Billions of dollars will be sloshing around eager to profit from the first hint that CRISPR gene editing is safe and effective for one or more of its target uses.

CRISPR's inventors likely care about the money, but it will not follow them into the grave. The promise of limited immortality, such as can only be assured by dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel's coveted award, is also a consideration. One of the next Nobel prizes for Medicine likely awaits as many as three CRISPR-Cas9 inventors whom the Nobel Committee deem to be most worthy.

In the meantime on the financial front, an epic patent squabble is unfolding. There are two principle antagonists. In the west corner, wearing the white trunks, are the Regents of the University of California, Emmanuelle Charpentier and the University of Vienna, a grouping I sometimes refer to as the UCB crowd. In the East corner, wearing dark trunks is a team led by Feng Zhang of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Jennifer Doudna, while at the University of California at Berkeley collaborated with Emmanuelle Charpentier at an early stage of the CRISPR discovery. She and Charpentier were the first to publish their findings in 2012. They did so in connection with CRISPR having bacteria as their focal point. bacteria.

Doudna and Zhang were originally in sync. A 2013 Editas press release noted that five pioneers in the gene editing field, including both Zhang and Doudna, were among the first scientific advisory board members of Editas.

Doudna resigned from the board after Zhang used an expedited procedure to secure a patent for a particular use of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology in eukaryotic cells including human cells. Doudna with Charpentier had been among the first to conceive of CRISPR gene editing. They had initially done so, however, specifically in connection with prokaryotes according to the Broad Institute's view of the matter.

Doudna and her UCB team refused to let the matter rest. Insofar as Doudna et al had been the first to file for a CRISPR-Cas9 patent, they filed an interference claim with the USPTO against the Broad Institute in order to establish the primacy of her claim to the full application of the CRISPR technology, not just to bacteria but also to human cells.

The basis for the interference claim was that the move from prokaryotic to eukaryotic cells was obvious, such that her original filing had application to both, though it had been couched in terms of prokaryotes.

According to Bloomberg, in its article setting out a detailed review of the matter:

The entire Harvard and MIT apparatus appears to have lined up behind Zhang's version. In January, Eric Lander, president of the Broad Institute, published an elaborate history of Crispr in the journal Cell that spread credit around to a host of researchers over years. The effect, more than one Doudna supporter protested, was to vastly downplay her contribution. Amid the tempest that followed, Doudna called Lander's article "factually incorrect." Still, Lander's broader point-that today's discoveries are often an ensemble effort-does resonate with Doudna. "I wouldn't disagree with that, yeah," she says.

The Broad Institute website has comprehensive coverage of this dispute, including a timeline published for journalists (likely to help assure that CRISPR stories understand Broad's version of the dispute). For those wishing to immerse themselves in the minutia of an encyclopedic undertaking, including links to particular exhibits, Broad makes it readily available.

The Cell article downplaying Charpentier's and Doudna's role was a clever piece of work. It was titled the "The Heroe's of CRISPR". I have always heard that academia can be a cruel master. The Broad Institute publishes a web version of its CRISPR timeline. In this version the Charpentier/Doudna contribution truly seems de minimus. Surely this is painful to scientists who believes themselves to be the authors of a critical insight which has lead to a procedure that is widely considered to be among the most significant in modern medicine.

The story I have told to date focuses on patent proceedings in the United States. There is a parallel set of hearings and processes taking place in the European Union. A report in Nature on the case in Europe concludes as follows:

The EPO may offer some indication of its thinking in the next few weeks. "There are so many twists and turns," says Coombes. "Everything is very uncertain in Europe."

Obviously those seeking clarity on the ultimate fate of of the Broad/UCB CRISPR imbroglio have no reason to look across the Atlantic.

There may be another conclusion to the CRISPR patent wars. The particular variation of CRISPR which is the focus of the current patent disputes is CRISPR-Cas9.

Editas recently announced that it acquired an exclusive license from the Broad Institute to a second variation of the CRISPR known as CRISPR-Cpf1.

A recent Economist article speculating that CRISPR-Cpf1 may sidestep the patent concerns distinguishes the two as follows:

CRISPR-Cas9 consists of a pair of enzymatic "scissors" (the Cas9) and a guide sequence of DNA (the CRISPR) that tells the scissors where to cut. The dispute over inventorship has caused some, though not all, potentially interested companies to give the technology a wide berth. Monsanto, a plant-breeding and agrochemicals firm, has gone on record as saying that it is reluctant to employ CRISPR-Cas9 widely until it understands the intellectual property concerned. Drug companies have also circled at a distance. CRISPR-Cpf1, which uses a different pair of scissors, may not suffer from these legal problems.

It never pays to make too many assumptions when it comes to patent matters. Patent lawyers are endlessly resourceful; juries are are endlessly inscrutable. However, this recent license certainly puts Editas in a less precarious posture than the one it previously occupied, although the market continues to punish the stock driving it ever closer to its initial public offering price.

Editas offers heaping helpings of long term potential, but promises leaping whelpings of volatility in the short to mid term.

Editas went public in February 2016. Its offering price was $16.00 per share. Its price as I write on 12/28/16 is $17.06. A positive one year return of 6.62% is blah and unremarkable in every respect.

The first year start and finish are ever so misleading for Editas. Rather than blah, the journey has gone from exhilarating to agonizing. Its one year chart below tells a far truer tale of this heartbreaker.

Click to enlarge

Unable to hold its offering price, it stumbled to the low teens, then it trebled and before the year was out it had retested its lows and finally satcheted back to its blah ~6% gain where it currently sits.

As I burnish this article, Editas stock has dropped to $16.61. Perhaps by the time it gets to and through the editorial process, it will be quite different either to the plus or minus.

Editas has big plans and moves ahead unperturbed by obstacles.

The Editas website provides a supremely confident overtly optimistic view of the company and its prospects. The page's clever rejiggering the CRISPR acronym as shown below mirrors the company well.

Click to enlarge

Certainly each of those six characteristics will be essential for Editas as it navigates the perilous shoals of advanced gene editing.

Editas is all about potential. There is no "there" there, yet. However, Editas 11/30/16 slide presentation shows how it is sytematically working to solidify itself into a significant player in the biotech universe.

Slide 21 below shows how it has been able to fund itself and promises to be able to do so in the future.

Click to enlarge

The final slide, below, in the series gives an overview of its strategy moving forward.

Click to enlarge

Conclusion

What will 2017 bring? Will Editas twist and turn with every patent ruling as its lawyers drain it of its currently ample cash hoard of ~S190 million.

Development stage biotech is one of the riskiest and most exciting and potentially rewarding investment arenas that exist. Editas has the potential to be a huge winner. As a licensee of the Broad Institute and a prominent player in the development of CRISPR, it has a bloodline which assures that it will never be boring.

For those inclined to speculate Editas is a prime candidate. Additionally, I regard Editas as an oxymoronic "prudent speculation". There can be little doubt that it is speculative, where on earth does prudence fit into the mix?

At its current price, which approaches its IPO price, the stock is materially derisked from its IPO days. Editas has announced its deal with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to fund focused application of its gene editing to cystic fibrosis. It has also set up a collaboration with Adverum Biotechnologies whereby they will jointly attack difficult to treat eye diseases.

The patent issues are getting sharper and Editas appears to be holding its own. The recent Broad Institute license of CRISPR-Cpf1 shows that Editas is hedging its bets.

Somewhere in the mix prudence lies, or so I told myself when I took a small position in Editas.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EDIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I/we may acquire additional shares over the next 72 hours.