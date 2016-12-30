Reviewing My Stock Picks In 2016, Plus A Top Idea For 2017

I write infrequently on Seeking Alpha, preferring to publish when I see a really great idea. In 2016, I wrote up 8 idea articles, each advocating a new stock long. Half of these occurred within just a few weeks back in January this year, up until early March of 2016. At the time the market was quite panicked, and bargain hunting got easy. The other 4 ideas were spread out over the remainder of the year.

Here is a rundown, note that these exclude dividends:

Click to enlarge

Allergan was the only real loser this year, and interestingly, to Seeking Alpha's credit, the only one that didn't make their Top Idea's list. Research has shown that (in a venue of open idea interchange), probability-based decisions made by committee tend to be better than those made by a single individual.

Not to go off on too much of a tangent, but below is a great blurb from a behavioral finance paper from Duke's business school ( link). For those of us making investment decisions at home by ourselves, this is important to know.

The primary reason for committee decision making, however, is clearly the view that committees or teams will make better financial decisions. With teams, committees, or groups it is felt that there will be more knowledge or information to be shared. This information argument for committee decision making appears even more compelling as the world of financial decision making becomes more complex and dynamic. Consequently, it becomes less likely that any single individual will have sufficient information and skills for good decision making, and thus the growing need for committee decisions. Teams also are seen as providing "error" checking of the facts or the reasoning being presented. In the case of reasoning there is a recognition that simply having all the relevant information is not enough. Information must also be processed in the right way. For example, individuals frequently neglect base-rate or distributional information when making probability judgments. The hope is that a member of a committee might "correct" such an error in reasoning by another member of the committee. In addition, humans are subject to random "slips" and "mistakes" in judgments. If the judgments of individual members of a group include random error or "noise" then a statistical combination those judgments will cancel out those errors and lead to the "wisdom of crowds". Finally, committees provide a way to incorporate different values, such as risk attitudes or a concern with social responsibility, into a decision. All of the reasons above suggest that investment committees have the potential of being a good way to manage investments. Also, there is empirical support for the superiority of group decision making. For example, Binder and Morgan (2005) find that find that group decisions are on average better than individual monetary policy decisions.

My point generally is that my Seeking Alpha readers are my committee members. While I do hash out my ideas with a select few investment pros that are friends of mine, I know I will get honest feedback on this site. I don't publish to make money on articles (although I don't turn it down!). Rather, I publish to ensure that my investment thesis is well thought out and fully vetted.

It is particularly interesting to analyze my losers over time (and there have been many naturally). There usually are hints at what could go wrong in the comments section. Also, knowing that a critical mass of investors will critique my work encourages me to do better research.

So, to sum up, 2016 was a good year. Six financial stocks dominated my picks, as the industry has been quite out of favor. To say that Trump helped was indeed true, but the returns were quite solid even before the election. Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) for example was up over 40% pre-November 8th, and continued to rally another 25% since. Medley had already doubled before the election.

I confess to still owning JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), names written up here 3-4 years ago, low risk blue chip stocks that one can easily put in the "forever" bucket of names. But I have sold other financials this month including Bank of America (written up around $7 in 2011), and State Street (NYSE:STT).

A glaring omission from all of my articles is when to sell a name. I thought today I would address where I am on my 2016 picks. Generally, a change in the investment thesis merits a sell, or if the stock price reaches its target, then I typically let it go. Stop losses are important to avoid keeping a loser stock for too long. I'd suggest that a 10-20% type decline level makes sense.

Medley (NYSE:MDLY) became a sell within a few months after it had doubled in price. RJF is probably a name to lighten, and I have sold half of my shares. FIG I still own, as it has done very little and the company's earnings continue to be fine. It was written up in August, and too soon to really tell.

Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH), I recently sold, as I deem the decline in underwritten premiums a sign that the growth thesis is simply not panning out. AER I also sold this Fall, as it reached book value and my return expectations. Book value historically acts as a ceiling on aircraft lessor's equities.

So, that leaves Allergan (NYSE:AGN), Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), and Scorpio (NYSE:STNG). I continue to own 100% of the shares of each of these.

The post-mortem on AGN is simple. Drug stocks have all been creamed. While the one with the least leverage and biggest pipeline seemed destined to beat the others, the fact is, sometimes entire sectors go down together. Allergan, with 25% of its earnings from Botox (whose prices the government cannot influence) seemed immune to the declines. Their strategy was never to pump up pricing and leverage the balance sheet (as Valeant did). But alas, I was early in buying the best house in a bad neighborhood.

2017 Themes

The obvious ideas already likely have panned out. Banks, insurers and quite a few US infrastructure names have done quite well. As mentioned, I have taken down my financial exposure quite a lot. It seems clear to me that the infrastructure names are quite a bit ahead of themselves today. Steel stocks seem a sell (or even a short if you're bold). Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) makes zero sense trading at 30x next year's earnings estimates, even if that is likely the trough year in EPS. It typically trades at 10x peak earnings, and already trades at 11x its 2011 peak. I think the dividend growth crowd might be asleep at the switch. Or simply that ETF flows are pushing it higher.

I do like risk arb names however. After years of the Department of Justice (DOJ) squelching big merger deals left and right, a new Republican appointed attorney general and mindset will doubtless diminish regulatory scrutiny. A basket of names like NXPI, RAD, SYT, and TWX could be quite nice 10-20% absolute return names. Not bad for tying up capital for only a year or less. I recommend readers take a look at Chris DeMuth's articles for ideas in this realm. He is quite good. MNO is an ETF in the space that could be interesting.

Healthcare still seems early. There seemingly are daily headlines about drug companies committing price collusion and price gouging. If both Bernie Sander and Donald Trump agree on an issue, then politically there will few obstacles to change. The bigger question is, when are these names buys?

Older investors like me, remember both HillaryCare in the early/mid 1990s, as well as what Obamacare did to a variety of healthcare names. I wrote up insurers Cigna and Aetna back in 2011 on Seeking Alpha then, as these names were trading at 7-8x earnings. There was palpable fear surrounding these stocks, and naturally they have tripled once investors understood the impact that regulated insurance would mean for them. They also happened to be free cash flow machines, even if margins came in somewhat. It was a mistake not holding these for longer.

In any case, 2017 will be the year to watch the drug stocks. Many of them today are at 7x earnings, levels that generally indicate a bottom. In particular, Mylan looks quite interesting. While the EpiPen news has dominated, investors should understand that it is only 25% of total EBITDA, and will continue to capture huge market share. Pricing will decline, for not only EpiPens but for other generic drugs in their portfolio, so it is probably early. But at $30, this could be an interesting long (its $37 today). Look for a future writeup perhaps for Mylan this year. I have not bought it.

I have already passed on TEVA for now. I think the company way overpaid for Activis (Allergan's generics business), paying 14x EBITDA. Their leverage on a debt/EBITDA basis looks to be around 5x now proforma. Going forward, the Street is estimating $8.7BB of EBITDA in 2017, which at 35% margins, would be a record high. Typical EBITDA margins are 30% give or take. Seems a stretch given what may happen to pricing next year. I am not sure how this one recovers, but it is cheap on a P/E basis.

Favorite Stock

My favorite stock for 2017 is admittedly a punt on US equities. US indices are hitting record highs, and election euphoria has kicked in. Simply put, the market is quite picked over. That has led me to think about (for the first time in years), foreign equities.

The backdrop is a good one. Oil and commodity prices have rebounded, which should help resource-driven economies (Australia, Brazil, Russia, Mexico, and Canada to name a few). Stocks are trading at bargain level multiples relative to both history and the United States. Currencies are also down versus the US dollar, despite better long term growth prospects abroad.

The bear case is that a global slowdown in trading and continued appreciation in the US dollar could be problematic. But these fears seemed priced in, and it is exactly this fear that has created opportunity today.

Thus, my favorite (and admittedly speculative) idea is Russia. It has been an economic and geopolitical disaster there, with a war over the Ukraine, sanctions against many Russian exports, and oil prices crushing GDP growth (energy is 16% of GDP). This morning there was news of the US expelling 35 Russian diplomats among other "punishments" in retaliation for Russia's email hacking just prior to the election. That said, the tide does seem to be turning.

In particular, I like the VanEck Vectors Russia exchange-traded fund (NYSEARCA:RSX). Big picture, Russia is the 6 th largest economy in the world. GDP growth is expected to turn positive next year, after two years of negative growth. Since 1999, GDP has grown at a 4% CAGR, better than most developed countries. The Ruble has recovered smartly since bottoming in February 2016. Throw in higher oil and gas prices, and you have a nice formula for a rebound. Oh, and it seems Trump and Putin are on very friendly terms.

Here is a chart of GDP growth since 1999:

Click to enlarge

Here is a chart of Russian equity valuations, compared to a handful of large economies:

Click to enlarge

I am not going to pretend that RSX is not a speculative investment. There is currency risk, trade risk, valuation risk, and concerns of geopolitical tension in many places. RSX traded as high as $43. Today it's around $21. The value of the Ruble will be a big determinant in how this one performs.

But on the plus side, political risk could be far lower over the next four years as Putin's relationship with President-elect Trump could pave the way toward lifting economic sanctions against Russia, as well as resolving the conflict in the Ukraine. OPEC and other non-OPEC members recently agreed to cut oil production, which makes me bullish on oil prices at least for the next 6 months. Russia's debt to GDP ratio is very low by almost any standard. External borrowing has been kept in check since the 1998 financial crisis and default. At 7-8x forward earnings, Russian equities are trading at 0.9x book value, and at half the valuation of most of the larger economies in the world. ROE's averaged 8.4% last year among Russian stocks.

Compare that to a 16.9x P/E ratio for the S&P 500, which also trades at 2.9x book, and generates 12% ROEs.

Click to enlarge

Conclusion

We are eight years into this bull market in the US. I have taken a lot of exposure down in the past month, particularly among US financials. With many stock markets around the world down by 50% in dollar terms from their highs in 2012, it makes more sense to put incremental capital to work in those areas, particularly if you have zero exposure. Given the combined currency and equity market risks of foreign markets, sizing should be considered carefully however.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RSX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.