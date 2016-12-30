HFI Research's Best Idea For 2017 - Gear Energy

Given our view of WTI hitting $70 in Q3 2017, Gear has the potential upside to C$2.70 per share.

As we conclude 2016, an eventful year full of surprises, our equity picks have been mostly positive with several positions far outperforming others. Namely, the largest position in the HFI Portfolio currently is Gear Energy (OTC:GENGF), which saw its share price go up 105.6% YTD. Despite the stellar performance, we continue to believe that Gear Energy (which trades primarily on the Canadian stock exchange under the ticker GXE.TO) is one of the cheapest positions we currently hold in our portfolio. At C$1.09, the company trades at 4.8x EV/2017E DACF, a ~25% discount to the peer average of 6.6x.

Given our view of where oil prices are headed and the low valuation underlying Gear Energy, we see Gear Energy reaching C$1.40-C$1.80 in 2017, with possible upside to C$2.70 if WTI does hit $70 by Q3 2017.

Investment Thesis

Our 12-month price target range is C$1.40-C$2.70 using 2017 strip and USD$70 WTI scenarios, respectively. Gear's increasing netback and expected lower net debt to cash flow relative to its peers should justify a re-rating to at least 6.0x 2017E EV/DACF. Gear also traded at 6.5x EV/DACF at year-end 2013, for reference. Gear Energy is our best idea for 2017 for several reasons:

Don Gray and Neil Roszell both serve on the board of directors and have proven track records of delivering shareholder value.

Significant torque to rising oil prices will increase netback and lower net debt/CF to below its peers in 2017.

The company can continue to exploit its inventory of low-cost wells and has the opportunity to further consolidate acreage in its core operating areas.

Consensus View

Gear Energy currently trades at 4.8x 2017E EV/DACF based on the current strip, while the average junior oil producer trades at about 6.6x 2017E EV/DACF. The stigma with the current undervaluation mainly stems from Gear's greater production mix of heavy oil, which trades at a discount to light oil.

Variant Percaption

The wide WCS/WTI differential is temporary and should last through 2017. It should then normalize to ~25%. Oil prices are positioned to revert to USD$60/bbl or higher over the next two to three years, resulting in higher cash flows and netbacks.

Why Does the Opportunity Exist?

Western Canadian Select, the Canadian heavy crude benchmark, currently trades at a 30% differential to WTI. This is quite a bit higher than the five-year historical average of 22%-25%. Other junior oil producers trade at higher EV/DACF multiples due to their far lower heavy oil mix. For example, Marquee Energy and Tamarack Valley Energy had a heavy oil mix of 6% and 4%, respectively, for Q3 2016 YTD compared to Gear's expected 62% heavy oil mix for 2017.

Granite Oil Corp. (OTCQX:GXOCF) trades at 7.6x EV/2017E DACF -- the highest among the peer group -- due to its higher operating netback of ~$28/boe for Q3 2016 YTD and current ~7% dividend yield. As oil prices continue to rise, Gear's netback will increase and net debt/CF will decrease, both of which will support Gear's multiple to expand closer to the peer average of 6.6x EV/2017E DACF.

Click to enlarge

Don Gray and Neil Roszell Are Proven Capital Allocators

Don Gray co-founded Peyto Exploration (OTCPK:PEYUF). He owns ~3.3M shares of Gear Energy. When Peyto Exploration first began in 1998, he grew production from 0 to over 20,000 boe/d in 2006. Peyto's share price plus cumulative dividends went from low single digits to over C$35 by 2006 when Don Gray decided to step down and turn over management to Darren Gee, who has continued to deliver exceptional returns. Don still serves as chairman of Peyto's Board.

Neil Roszell owns ~2.3M shares of Gear and is the founder/CEO of Raging River Exploration (OTC:RRENF). He also served on the board of Striker Exploration. He grew production at Raging River from 1,000 boe/d in 2012 to 18,000 boe/d today. Raging River's share price has compounded at ~50% per year to ~$11/share from just $2/share in 2012 and is now at its previous peak in 2014. Similar to Gear Energy, Raging River eschews high-cost, high-productivity wells for low-risk, low-cost wells. A typical well in Raging River's core Viking play costs ~C$650K and has a EUR of ~50mbbl. Neil also maintains low leverage in the range of 0.6x-0.9x net debt/CF. I believe that Gear will also maintain a net debt/CF below 1.0x with Neil now on the board.

Ingram Gillmore serves as president and CEO and formerly worked at ARC Energy Trust as VP of engineering. He owns ~950K shares. Ingram appears to be non-promotional and rather tends to be more conservative when issuing guidance on business operations. John O'Connell, a director and the largest shareholder with ~13.6M shares, also purchased over 400K shares at C$0.72-C$0.80 on the open market in November 2016. This provides further confidence for shareholders.

Inventory in Core Operating Area to Supply Production Growth in Low Oil Prices

Management recently provided guidance for the 2017 budget, which projects C$45M in capex and 2017 exit production of 7,200 boe/d -- a 15% increase from the Q4 2016 exit rate -- and 2017 average production of 6,400 boe/d. About $33M of capex will be directed to drilling low risk horizontal oil wells, while the remaining $12M will be allocated primarily to the implementation of pilot water floods in Wilson Creek and Killam, abandonment expenditures, and small infrastructure projects. The 2017 budget will be fully funded with forecast cash flow assuming a WTI price of USD$53/bbl. Note that the current 2017 strip for WTI is now USD$55.47/bbl. Below are the well economics for Gear's three key areas.

Click to enlarge

Significant Torque to Higher Oil Prices

The recent cuts announced by OPEC and non-OPEC nations have led to a rally in oil prices and should significantly contribute to a reduction in global inventories in 2017. Cuts from Saudi Arabia and Iraq are likely to be heavy/medium crude oil, which are their lower margin products. This should reduce heavy oil imports to U.S. refineries and lead to a narrowing of the WTI/WCS differential. Also, our sensitivity analysis below shows that every USD$5/bbl increase in WTI increases Gear's operating netback by $5.50/boe. As Gear's operating netback increases, its multiple should also expand to align closer to its peers. We assume a WTI/WCS differential of 31% in 2017 and then a normalized 25% thereafter. Our assumption for Gear's differential to WCS is $4.50/bbl.

Valuation

Gear Energy trades at 4.8x EV/2017E DACF based on current strip pricing. Gear's projected cash flow growth and lower net debt/CF support the case for shares of Gear Energy to re-rate higher to align with the average peer multiple of 6.6x EV/2017E DACF. Assuming Gear Energy trades at 6.0x EV/2017E DACF, shares of Gear should reach C$1.40 at the current strip. However, if WTI rises to USD$70/bbl in 2017, then Gear's share price could reach as high as C$2.70.

2017 Target Price Sensitivity Analysis

Click to enlarge

Disclosure: I am/we are long GENGF, PEYUF, GXE.TO, PEY.TO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Note: Gear Energy trades primarily on the Canadian stock exchange under the ticker GXE.TO.