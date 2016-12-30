CEFL Attractive With 24.8% Dividend Yield

The high yield and post-election performance of CEFL makes me still positive on it. However, the incoming administration could enact policies that might jeopardize securities such as CEFL.

CEFL has done better than what might have been expected given the post-election decline in bond prices. However, it has under-performed the other UBS ETRACS 2x Leveraged ETNs.

On a year-to-date basis the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFL) has returned 29.7% based on a purchase at the end of 2015 at $15.35, the December 29, 2016 price of $16.67and the dividends of $ 3.2362 paid this year in 2016. This does not include any reinvestment of dividends or any gains or losses on reinvestment of dividends.

Since the election CEFL has underperformed two of the other UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged ETNs that I follow. The other 2x Leveraged ETNs are: the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: MORL) and the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA: BDCL). However, all three of the 2X leveraged ETNs have done much better, than I would have expected given the behavior of the government bond markets during the post election period. Table 1 below shows the daily closing prices of BDCL, CEFL and MORL since the election. In the first month after the election, CEFL far underperformed BDCL and surprisingly underperformed MORL. Since then CEFL has caught up with MORL. However, given what the benchmark treasuries have done as is shown in Table 1 below all three ETNs outperformed. The 10-year treasury has falenl from 101.3 to 95.84 since the election while CEFL, BDCL and MORL have all increased in price.

Table 1. The Post-election Divergence of Selected Securities 11/8/2016 12/8/2016 Change Price Change % 12/29/2016 Return* from 11/8/2016 BDCL 16.77 19.08 2.31 13.77% 19.74 17.71% MORL 15.08 16.07 0.99 6.56% 15.78 4.86% CEFL 16.14 16.7 0.56 3.47% 16.67 4.82% *Includes MORL dividend of 0.0324 with 12/9/16 ex-date *Includes CELF dividend of 0.2479 with 12/9/16 ex-date 11/8/2016 12/8/2016 Change Price Change % 12/29/2016 chng from 11/8/2016 10-year Treasury 2.0% 11-15-2026 Price 101.3 96.4 -4.9 -4.84% 95.84 -5.46 Yield 1.86% 2.41% 0.55% 2.48% 0.62% 30-year Treasury 2.875% 11-15-2046 Price 105.3 95.5 -9.8 -9.31% 96 -9.3 Yield 2.61% 3.11% 0.50% 3.08% 0.47% Click to enlarge

All of the three 2X leveraged ETNs fared far better than what could have been expected given what happened to interest rates since the election. However, since the taper tantrum in the Summer of 2013, those 2X leveraged ETNs fared far worse than what might have been expected given the yields on the benchmark 10-year treasury notes. CEFL did not start trading until December 2013, but it had generally underperformed the 10-year treasury note until the election.

Much more remarkable is the poor performance of CEFL relative to MORL and BDCL during the post election period of stocks rallying and bonds falling. In my article " BDCL: The Third Leg Of The High-Yielding Leveraged ETN Stool." I said that CEFL was highly correlated to SPY, while only 5% of the variation in MORL can be explained by the variation in SPY. I pointed out that while BDCL was highly correlated to the equity market, with 72% of the variation in BDCL explained by the variation in SPY, BDCL is not that correlated with CEFL as only 32% of the variation in BDCL can be explained by the variation in CEFL. Thus, a portfolio with MORL, CEFL and BDCL should produce almost as high a yield as MORL with considerably less volatility.

MORL should be the most sensitive interest rates while BDCL should be the least sensitive to interest rates and most correlated to the equity markets. CEFL is based on an index of higher yielding closed-end exchanged traded funds. Some of the closed-end exchanged traded funds contain common stocks, usually the high dividend paying variety. Many of the closed-end funds in the index that CEFL is based on contain high yield bonds. These junk bonds are considered to have some equity-like characteristics. However, to the extent that those bonds are longer-term obligations with fixed coupon rates, they are impacted by declines in the overall bond market like that which has occurred since the election. In contrast, it is highly unlikely that any of the business development companies that comprise the index upon which BDCL is based would hold any longer-term obligations with fixed coupon rates. The only debt securities that business development companies would normally hold in the course of their business would be loans to the companies that the business development companies have invested in. Those debt instruments would usually be convertible into equity and have adjustable interest rates.

Even though 28 of the 30 high dividend closed-end funds that comprise the index upon which CEFL and YYY is based pay monthly dividends, there is a seasonal factor involved with the CEFL dividend, especially for the January dividend. Only the Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (NYSE: EDD) and the Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) now pay quarterly dividends in January, April, October, and July. Thus, the January 2017 dividend will include contributions from all of the closed-end funds in the index. My projection is that the January 2017 CEFL dividend will be $0.4188. This will be the highest monthly dividend since the January 2015 monthly dividend of $0.5138. The January 2017 CEFL dividend will be higher than the January 2016 monthly dividend of $0.3528.

In addition to having both the components that pay quarterly and those that pay monthly included in the January 2017 dividend, other factors boost it as well. Some of the components have two dividends with ex-dates in December 2016 that will both contribute to the January 2017 dividend. PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) has a $0.63 dividend with an ex-date of December 22, 2016. This is in addition to the regular monthly dividend of $0.164063 with an ex-date of December 8, 2016. ING Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) has a $0.061 dividend with an ex-date of December 28, 2016. This is in addition to the regular monthly dividend of $0.076 with an ex date of December 1, 2016. Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AWF), Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT), Blackrock Multi-Sector Income (NYSE:BIT) and Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:GHY) all have two identical dividends with ex-dates in December 2016 that both contribute to the January 2017 dividend. For each of these only the most recent dividend is shown on Table 2. below. However, both of the dividends with ex-dates in December 2016 are used in projecting the January 2017 dividend.

As I said in BDCL With 15.9% Dividend Can Provide Diversification For Interest Rate Sensitive Portfolios, Those promoting the "Trump will stimulate real growth scenario" say that now that we no longer have divided government and that having both the congress and president in the same party will allow stimulus to be enacted that will result in much higher growth. One error in their assumption is: that when government is not divided, growth can simply be obtained with debt financed fiscal stimulus, is that divided government is rare in the developed world. In most countries the same party controls both the executive and legislative branches. If high real growth could simply be obtained with massive debt financed fiscal stimulus, why didn't Britain, Japan, France etc. already do it?

Nevertheless, the bond market seems to have embraced the idea that the Trump administration will be highly inflationary. Some of those who think this prospect is a good thing for the stock markets claim Trump is another Reagan. Their view is that stocks will surge under Trump in a manner to what happened under Reagan. As I elaborated on in MORL Dividend Yield Of 25.1% Is Compelling. However, Uncertainty Of Policies And Other Risks Have Increased, there are numerous flaws in this analogy. These include Reagan's opposition to government involvement in private business decisions and Reagan' views on trade.

Reagan would have known that the gains to the employees of the Carrier Division of United Technologies ( UTC) and the parent company's shareholders would always be less than the costs to the taxpayers of Indiana and the purchasers of the Carrier products that resulted from the government interference with the plan by UTC to produce those products in the most efficient least costly manner in Mexico.

There is also the issue of free trade. Many of those well versed in economics are concerned with the threat of possible protectionism in the form of tariffs and/or a border adjustment tax from the Trump Administration. However, there is much worse form of protectionism than tariffs and border adjustment taxes. Tariffs and similar taxes do at least raise revenue for the government which could lower the deficit.

The worst form of protectionism comes in the form of quotas. Quotas are bilateral agreements, negotiated by governments which allocate shares of the market that thus restrict exports and imports. None of the higher prices on the restricted goods are remitted to governments as is the case with tariffs and border adjustment taxes. The losses to the consumers are allocated to the favored producers under a quota system. Prices are always higher and production is always lower under a quota regime than would be the case in a free market. Higher consumer prices leads to lower standards of living. Lower production always leads to less employment.

One of the worst results of quotas is that firms involved have little or no incentive to innovate. If the amount they sell is determined by quotas, then the most important and desired employees of the firm are no longer the scientists and engineers would can come up with the best innovations and inventions. Rather, the most sought after and highest paid employees of the firm become the politically connected lawyers and lobbyists who can influence the quota allocations in such a way to most benefit the firm

Reagan and the economists he appointed understood the concept of comparative advantage and the superiority of free trade. Some of Reagan's most well known quotes on the topic quotes include:

"As the leader of the West and as a country that has become great and rich because of economic freedom, America must be an unrelenting advocate of free trade."

Address Before a Joint Session of the Congress on the State of the Union, January 25, 1983

"High trade barriers, what is often called protectionism, undermines economic growth and destroys jobs."

Radio Address to the Nation on Free and Fair Trade August 2, 1986

"Well, the way up and out of the trade deficit is not protectionism, not bringing down the competition, but instead the answer lies in improving our products and increasing our exports."

Radio Address to the Nation on Free and Fair Trade and the Budget Deficit, May 16, 1987

The uncertainties surrounding the possibility of various policies from a Trump administration makes the timing issue with regard to CEFL even more important. My view that the expectations of high growth, inflation and interest rates from a Trump administration are overblown as described in: MORL Dividend Yield Of 23.2% May Overcome Fears Of Higher Interest Rates may be correct but markets could behave otherwise. As Keynes said "The market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent.

Another troubling aspect of CEFL has been the significant amount of the dividends paid by the closed-end funds that comprise CEFL that consists of return of capital. Paying dividends out of capital in many instances can be a precursor to dividend cuts. That concern may have lessened with the most recent numbers. My calculation using available data as of December 28, 2016 indicated that 17% of the CEFL dividend consisted of return of capital. It has been higher in previous months.

I am still cautiously bullish on CEFL despite the price increases this year. The relative underperformance of CEFL as compared to MORL and BDCL since the election also makes me somewhat more favorable to CEFL. However, some of the factors that made me bullish previously are not as pronounced as before. Closed-end funds typically trade at either discounts or premiums to book value. On balance, there is a slight bias towards discounts. Because of significant changes in the composition of the index, comparisons of aggregate discounts to book value from previous years are not very meaningful.Although month-to-month comparisons can be useful.

As of December 28, 2016 the average discount to book value of the 30 high dividend closed-end funds that comprise the index upon which CEFL and its unleveraged version, the YieldShares High Income ETF (NYSEARCA: YYY), is based was 9.5%. It was 6.9% on July 28, 2016. This compares to the record 13.8% discount to book value for CEFL on September 18, 2015. Much of the price increase in CEFL since then has been due to the reduction on the discount to book value that the components were trading at.

My calculation projects a January 2017 dividend of $0.4188. For the three months ending January 2017, the total projected dividends are $0.9244. The annualized dividends would be $3.6898. This is a 22.4% simple annualized yield with CEFL priced at $16.54. On a monthly compounded basis, the effective annualized yield is 24.8%

Aside from the fact that with a yield around 25%, without any reinvestment of dividends, you get back your initial investment in about four years and still have your original investment shares intact. If someone thought that over the next five years markets and interest rates would remain relatively stable, and thus CEFL would continue to yield 24.7% on a compounded basis, the return on a strategy of reinvesting all dividends would be enormous. An investment of $100,000 would be worth $302,572 in five years. More interestingly, for those investing for future income, the income from the initial $100,000 would increase from the $24,800 initial annual rate to $63,195 annually.

Table 2. Holdings of CEFL and YYY as of December 28, 2016

Name Ticker Weight Price NAV price/NAV ex-div dividend frequency contribution Royce Value Trust RVT 4.83 13.39 15.85 0.8448 12/9/2016 0.27 q 0.0322 Doubleline Income Solutions DSL 4.63 18.93 20.57 0.9203 12/14/2016 0.15 m 0.0121 Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund NCV 4.58 6.39 6.72 0.9509 12/8/2016 0.065 m 0.0154 PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund PCI 4.49 20.18 21.22 0.9510 12/22/2016 0.63 m 0.0583 Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund EMD 4.36 14.80 17.06 0.8675 12/13/2016 0.105 m 0.0102 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund EVV 4.34 13.63 15.06 0.9050 12/8/2016 0.0867 m 0.0091 GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust GGN 4.31 5.27 5.69 0.9262 12/7/2016 0.07 m 0.0189 Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund EDD 4.25 7.17 8.10 0.8852 12/21/2016 0.18 q 0.0352 Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund GHY 4.23 14.80 16.46 0.8991 12/28/2016 0.1 m 0.0189 Aberdeen Aisa-Pacific Income Fund FAX 4.18 4.67 5.25 0.8895 12/28/2016 0.035 m 0.0103 Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund CHW 4.08 6.99 8.07 0.8662 12/8/2016 0.07 m 0.0135 ING Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund IGD 4.06 6.78 7.79 0.8703 12/28/2016 0.061 m 0.0271 Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend AOD 4 7.58 8.99 0.8432 12/20/2016 0.0575 m 0.0100 Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund EXG 3.77 7.97 8.86 0.8995 12/21/2016 0.0813 m 0.0127 PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund PTY 3.72 14.32 13.57 1.0553 12/22/2016 0.17 m 0.0146 Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund AWP 3.69 5.10 6.18 0.8252 12/20/2016 0.05 m 0.0119 Western Asset High Income Fund II HIX 3.6 6.99 7.57 0.9234 12/21/2016 0.054 m 0.0092 Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund EAD 3.48 8.41 9.12 0.9221 12/12/2016 0.068 m 0.0093 Clough Global Opportunities Fund GLO 3.3 8.90 10.77 0.8264 12/14/2016 0.086 m 0.0105 Backstone /GSO Strategic Credit Fund BGB 3.1 15.38 16.95 0.9074 12/28/2016 0.189 m 0.0196 Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fd ISD 3.04 15.32 16.69 0.9179 12/28/2016 0.1025 m 0.0134 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi Sector Income Fund ERC 2.76 12.84 14.09 0.9113 12/12/2016 0.0923 m 0.0066 Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund HYT 2.31 10.72 11.82 0.9069 12/28/2016 0.07 m 0.0100 BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust BGY 2.1 5.41 6.24 0.8670 12/15/2016 0.038 m 0.0049 Blackrock Multi-Sector Income BIT 2.01 16.37 18.28 0.8955 12/28/2016 0.1167 m 0.0095 First Trust Intermediate Duration Prf.& Income Fd FPF 1.79 22.71 23.16 0.9806 12/1/2016 0.1625 m 0.0042 Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund Inc AWF 1.64 12.42 13.45 0.9234 12/23/2016 0.081 m 0.0035 Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund VTA 1.24 12.22 13.16 0.9286 12/12/2016 0.071 m 0.0024 Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund ETY 1.24 10.30 11.44 0.9003 12/21/2016 0.0843 m 0.0034 Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund JPC 0.89 9.66 10.19 0.9480 12/13/2016 0.064 m 0.0019 Click to enlarge

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEFL, MORL, BDCL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.