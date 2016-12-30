Viking Therapeutics: Barbaric Value

Viking therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) is a recent offshoot of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND). It has six drugs in its pipeline, three farther along than the others. At a current valuation of roughly $22 million, with ~$0.75 in cash, the market is valuing its pipeline at a mere $10 million. Viking's top two candidates are: VK5211 currently in a phase two trial for osteoporotic hip fractures (seen in geriatric patients), and VK2809, in a phase two trial for dyslipidemias and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). NAFLD is a condition leading to non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NYSEARCA:NASH). Its third candidate, VK0214, is in development for treatment of X-linked Adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare, often fatal genetic disease. VK0214 was recently given orphan drug status by the FDA. Additionally, it has VK0612 in development for diabetes mellitus, type 2, and an erythropoietin-receptor agonist for anemia.

Both VK5211 and VK2809 would address diseases that affect tens of millions of people worldwide; liver disease, heart disease, and bone/muscle loss related to aging. Seems lucrative, right? Yet, given all this, VKTX drugs are worth $10 million? VKTX appears to be grossly undervalued.

VKTX Vitals

Snapshot:

$22 million market cap (@ $1.08/share)

$0.75/share cash on hand

No debt

20 million shares outstanding currently

VKTX currently has just north of 20 million shares outstanding, roughly half of which are available to trade on the open market. Relative to most stocks, it is a miniscule float (11.55 according to finviz.com). The 52-week range is $0.90-5.17 (Google finance). The average price target on VKTX is about $7. It is followed by Laidlaw, Maxim Group, and H.C. Wainwright. VKTX is relatively unknown in the biotech sector.

As of October 2016, VKTX had reported $14 million in cash on hand. They also entered into a common stock purchase agreement with Aspire Capital, which will provide the company with up to $12.5 million in additional capital, via ATM sales of common shares over the next 2.5 years. This has the potential to bring the outstanding shares to approximately 40 million (still a small number) by 2019. Management has forecasted that they now have enough cash to last them through important milestones in 2017.

VKTX Pipeline

VK5211

The story behind VK5211 is an interesting one, to say the least. The drug was acquired from LGND, where it was under the label "LGD-4033," a name quite well known among…bodybuilders. Wait, what? That's right, bodybuilders; it's a popular PED discussed in bodybuilding forums. More on that shortly.

VK5211 (LGD-4033) is a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM). It serves as a selective agonist to certain types of testosterone receptors, mainly in muscle and bone, stimulating growth. Users of "LGD-4033" say it acts like testosterone, yet avoids some of its adverse effects (gynecomastia or "man boobs," prostate enlargement, and the potential for prostate cancer). One bodybuilding site evolutionary.org, even has an LGD-4033 informational video on its Youtube channel. VKTX also includes increased cognition, energy, and libido as well, in its list of potential VK5211 benefits (link).

VK5211 is currently in a phase two trial for geriatric patients recovering from hip fracture surgery. It is thought that VK5211 will enable these patients to recover more quickly, by increasing bone density and muscle strength. This is important because geriatric patients are 5-8x more likely to die within a year after a hip fracture, versus controls (Schnell, 2010). Another potential application is cachexia. Cancer patients often have trouble maintaining strength and muscle mass as their disease progresses. VK5211 may be another tool physicians can use to help cancer patients stave off losses of lean body mass due to muscle wasting.

Two phase one trials showed it to be safe, and well tolerated in healthy volunteers. A previous phase one trial, while under LGND ownership, also looked at its effect on strength (as measured by leg press). Volunteers taking LGD-4033 showed significant increases in muscle strength and statistically significant increases in lean body mass, in addition to its safety.

An often-asked question is, "How do bodybuilders have access to a drug that isn't approved?" Illegally, on the internet, of course. One does not need to delve too far into the internet to find LGD-4033, shockingly (or not?). Amazon has a few products purported to contain LGD. However, the majority of forum participants were highly skeptical of the actual content of those products; and this is coming from a population whose baseline appetite for personal health risks is higher than average.

After some research on bodybuilding forums, one can find sources, some of which stand by the quality and purity of their products, citing high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) verification. It is from these vendors that many of the forum participants appear to obtain their supplies. This subject, the massive black market for illegally manufactured substances, can be the fodder of an article in and of itself, but for now, will just be referenced for its implications for VK5211.

Pharmaceutical trials aim to answer two main questions for every drug. Is it safe, and does it work? Here is where it seems like we can put a few pieces together, and make a somewhat educated guess as to the answers to these questions in VK5211's case. The first two points speak to its safety, while the third may support safety and efficacy:

Previous RCTs have shown LGD-4033/VK5211 to be safe, well-tolerated, able to produce increases in strength and lean body mass in healthy volunteers.

Phase two trial under way has shown it to be well-tolerated in patients over 65 years old thus far.

With a grain of salt: Voluminous personal accounts of bodybuilders using LGD-4033 (and the existence of the black market itself), vouch for its effectiveness in increasing strength and lean body mass. Many bodybuilders post extensive logs of their weightlifting routines (recording repetitions and weight), as well as blood chemistries, which often include: liver function tests, testosterone levels, and basic metabolic panels.

Of course, no matter how fastidious these bodybuilders are in recording their data, weightlifting logs are obviously no substitute for clinical trials! In reading many of the posts, it appears that the average dose used by weightlifters is about 3-5mg every day (some use as much as 10mg). These levels are greater than the doses studied in the phase one clinical trials (highest dose was 1mg). Should the phase two trial not reach its clinical endpoints, this would be one variable to consider. After reviewing many logs of individuals using 3-5mg, I had not seen any that mentioned increased liver function enzymes, a sign of hepatic dysfunction.

In the eternal search for edge, traders often try to seek out information or discover a trend that others don't see yet. In my mind, this is how I see the data and personal accounts posted by users of LGD-4033 (VK5211). When I look at the data points available (discounting for variations in quality), it appears that we may have answers to the two questions the FDA will be asking; it's safe AND effective.

VK2809

VK2809 is a thyroid-beta receptor agonist; it is currently in phase two trials for patients with hyperlipidemia and fatty liver disease. Thyroid-beta receptors can be found in the liver, among other places. As the RCT indicates, its significance therapeutically relates to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and heart disease. When present, VK2809 induces cells in the liver to reduce the concentration of LDL cholesterol (LDL-c) and triglycerides in the blood. It has also been shown to reduce proteins in the blood (Lp(a) and ApoB), which are strongly associated with the development of cardiovascular disease.

Clinical trials by VKTX have shown statistically significant reductions in both LDL-c and triglycerides by 41% and 79%, respectively. Those numbers put VK2809 on par with statins (Lipitor), niacin, cholesterol-absorption inhibitors (ezetimibe), and resins (cholestyramine, cholestipol, colesevelam). The market for these drugs treating hyperlipidemia is expected to reach $38 billion by 2023 (GlobalData). Here is a comparison of VK2809 to currently available agents (Viking Therapeutics):

In addition to CVD, VKTX sees VK2809 as helpful to patients with liver disease, specifically NAFLD, of which NASH is a certain type. As hypertriglyceridemia is a known risk factor for NAFLD, it makes sense that VK2809 could be used to treat NAFLD/NASH.

NASH has been in the headlines very recently as Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) recently partnered with Novartis (NYSE:NVS). Its stock soared to $6, from $2, a 300% increase in market capitalization (currently above $120 million). CNAT's candidate, Emricasan, exerts its effects later in the disease process, decreasing the amount of inflammation and apoptosis (cell death) of hepatocytes, or liver cells (CNAT website).

Back in April 2016, David Bautz of Zacks Research noted that Synta Pharmaceuticals merger with Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had valued their thyroid-beta receptor agonist, MGL-3196, at close to $160 million. At the time, MGL-3196 hadn't even began its phase two trial yet, and data indicated it was inferior to VK2809. As Bautz noted, that one, seemingly inferior drug was worth six times VKTX's entire pipeline.

As VK2809's prospective patient base would also include CVD patients, its market potential would be multiples of Emricasan. Viking estimates the number of people suffering from NASH to be 15 million in the U.S. It also estimates the CVD-contribution to potential patient population as 71 million in the U.S. Almost 90 million patients in the U.S. alone who may benefit from VK2809.

VK0214

This is another thyroid-beta receptor agonist. However, this molecule has been shown to reduce levels of very-long chain fatty acids (VLCFAs) in the blood of mice in preclinical studies. These VLCFAs accumulate in the blood of patients with the genetic disease X-linked Adrenoleukodystrophy, leading to cerebral dysfunction. VKTX recently received orphan drug designation for VK0214. This status confers many benefits, which include: federal grants, tax credits, decreased regulatory fees, and seven years of market exclusivity, potentially (Viking Therapeutics).

Conclusion

Viking Therapeutics is a small, relatively young company. Its frontrunner candidate, VK5211 has been extensively researched, both legally and illegally. So far, most of the available information points to a safe and efficacious drug, with an enormous potential patient population. A blockbuster in the making. VKTX's other phase two candidate has a larger potential market, and has also been shown to be safe and effective to this point.

No investment is without risks. The possibility that VK5211 or VK2809 do not meet clinical endpoints is real. However, at a price per share of $1, with $0.75 per share in cash, and no debt, I think the risk is well-defined.

Having said that, there are six drugs in the VKTX pipeline at varying spots in the developmental process. Two are in phase two trials, each with billion-dollar market potentials. In his November 2015 research note, Bautz valued VK5211 and VK2809 at roughly $160 million. However, his valuation of VK2809 only included the NASH indication; and no revenues related to its use in hyperlipidemia. Additionally, I feel that VK5211 will have off label uses in cachectic patients, and those with low testosterone. This could increase its value dramatically.

If this increases VK2809 and VK5211's combined discounted valuation by $100 million, to $260 million, VKTX shares would have to be trading above $13 to properly reflect it. Even if we consider a moderate amount of possible dilution (say 50%, to 30 million total shares), the price per share would need to be at least $8-9. My musings aside, at Bautz' 2015 valuation of $160 million, the shares are still undervalued by $7 ($5 adjusted for dilution).

As I see it, there is a major discrepancy between the market value of VKTX shares, and that of its peers at present. Considering its small float, VKTX shares could be absolutely explosive when traders realize it. Phase two data on both VK5211 and VK2809 might be released as soon as 1Q17; if positive, as I suspect, the correction in VKTX shares may be close.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VKTX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.