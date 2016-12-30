Equity CEFs: My Top Picks For 2017

Maybe its wishful thinking but a new year gives rise to new hopes and maybe some new fears. So, with that in mind, here are my top picks for 2017.

However, institutional investors may find index investing getting rather stale and they may find more enticing valuations with CEFs, especially as mergers continue to make CEFs more available to them.

It's been another year in which the broad market ETFs have mostly outperformed CEFs and I would not blame anyone who chose to stay with ETFs over CEFs.

After a fitful start to 2016, the year turned out to be quite strong IF you were in the right sectors and IF you were simply in the broad market stock ETFs. Because the fact of the matter is that there are very few active managers who are beating the broad market indices and the popular ETFs that follow them like SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM, MDY or equivalents to these. Though many small ETFs may eventually disappear for lack of interest, there is little doubt that the big boys of ETFs continue to take a bigger and bigger slice of trading activity on Wall Street.

These high-volume and highly liquid ETFs are where institutional managers have piled into over the last several years when Quantitative Easing bond buying by the Federal Reserve flooded the banks and brokers with cash. Or more recently, it's been asset re-allocations away from fixed income and into equities by institutions. Either way, it's been huge dollar flows and investing in ETFs is the simplest and most liquid way for institutions to get broad market exposure in the markets without ever having to do any research.

In many ways (particularly with small-cap stocks), it's been the tail wagging the dog as it isn't so much that these ETFs go up because of their underlying stocks but rather the other way around. So will individual stock investing become more and more passe as more and more investors just gravitate towards ETFs? With the kind of returns the major markets have been showing of recent, why take the risk in individual stocks? Or even CEFs for that matter.

My Top Pick For 2017

It isn't so much that equity CEFs have had a bad year. It's just that it's been so difficult for any diversified fund to keep pace with the major market averages when ETFs are this popular. And really, this has been going on for the last several years. Will 2017 be any different? Who knows but we can at least speculate on where the markets go and what investments will outperform.

My overall outlook for 2017 is for a year filled with volatility and more tepid returns. It's always difficult to predict where we end up for a year and anyone who thinks they know is usually in for a rude awakening. That said, I think there is a very good chance that the markets are down for 2017 as the realization of a Trump presidency goes from a manic optimism to a subdued realism to a nervous doubt at times.

With that in mind, my top pick for 2017 is more or less of an S&P 500 index fund that is much more defensive. The Nuveen S&P 500 Buy/Write Income fund (NYSE:BXMX), $12.69 market price, $13.55 NAV, -6.4% discount, 7.2% current market yield, is not going to set the world on fire with its returns but it's not going to get you in trouble either.

The basic strategy of BXMX is to mimic the S&P 500 with less holdings (283 currently) and then sell S&P 500 index options against the entire value of the stock portfolio. Usually, the portfolio managers will have a running three-month option sleeve (like January, February & March) and will sell "at-the-money" options as the near month expires and another month is inserted into the rotation. This is a very defensive strategy that works best in a flat to trendless market environment. Volatility can be OK and can add to option premiums, but volatility also can work against the fund if option expirations happen to coincide with interim tops or bottoms of the market. This is why the portfolio managers have a three-month sleeve in place at all times.

BXMX has a low management fee for a CEF at 0.92% and currently offers a 7.2% current market yield. One other reason why I like BXMX is that I believe Nuveen will change its quarterly pay distribution schedule for its equity-based CEFs like BXMX to monthly pay sometime in 2017, following the lead of Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) and BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) over the last few years.

In terms of performance, you can expect BXMX's NAV to hold up better than the S&P 500 in a flat to down market though it will generally underperform in a bull market. For example, in 2016, BXMX's NAV is up 8.6% on a total return basis compared to 12.3% for SPY, which includes dividends. But in 2015, BXMX's NAV was up 5.0% compared to SPY being up only 1.2%, again including all dividends for SPY.

Of course, BXMX's market price can go wherever investors take it and there is no guarantee that BXMX's market price will perform as well as its NAV but at a healthy -6.4% discount, I believe that is a relatively low valuation for the fund considering how defensive it is.

As a result, BXMX is my top pick as a conservative equity investment for a more defensive and volatile market in 2017. Note: BXMX was at a significantly wider -7.4% discount yesterday when I initially intended to release this article.

My Top Pick For A Sector Rebound

Healthcare and biotechnology have been two of the worst-performing sectors in 2016 and the biotech index, in particular, as represented by the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB), is down -20.9% just in 2016.

It's hard to know what a Trump presidency will mean for the healthcare and biotech sectors in 2017 but we can assume at least that it will be a better alternative than a Hilary Clinton presidency. Combine that with an aging population that doesn't change no matter who is president and the healthcare/biotechnology sectors may be good candidates for a turnaround.

And if that's the case, my top pick in the sector is the Tekla Healthcare Opportunities fund (NYSE:THQ), $15.50 market price, $17.28 NAV, -10.3% discount, 8.7% current market yield. THQ comes from the same family of funds, Tekla, as the widely successful HQH and HQL, which came from the former Hambrecht & Quist investment banking firm out of San Francisco, which funded the beginnings of many of the large biotech firms you see today. Tekla is now based in Boston but this is a firm that knows a thing or two about healthcare and biotechnology.

What I like about THQ is that historically, it is the more pharmaceutical and healthcare services weighted CEF of the Tekla lineup rather than in biotechnology, which is where the other funds concentrate. As a result, THQ's NAV has held up far better than HQH, HQL and Tekla's newest CEF, the Tekla World Healthcare fund (NYSE:THW), $12.75 market price, $14.26 NAV, -10.6% discount, 11.0% current market yield.

Here are the four Tekla funds YTD (12/29/16) NAV and market price total returns (all distributions added back but not on a reinvested basis) along with the two major index ETFs in healthcare and biotech, XLV and IBB.

As you can see, THQ is holding up much better than the other Tekla funds but it also has been trading at the widest discount of the group at a current -10.3% discount. Note: THW can swing back and forth on valuation as it tends to be more volatile at market price.

Now, certainly, if biotechnology comes roaring back then you can expect the other Tekla CEFs to outperform THQ at market price, particularly HQH and HQL, but it appears as if Tekla has been upping the biotech exposure in THQ recently as its Third Quarter Fact Card shows THQ with a 32% portfolio exposure to biotech, really no different than THW now.

I believe once tax-loss selling is done, you'll see a bounce in all of the Tekla funds but for a longer-term hold period, I like THQ the best on a risk/reward basis. I also like the Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx fund (NYSE:GRX), $9.46 market price, $10.89 NAV, -13.1% discount, 5.5% current market yield, in the healthcare sector and it also will be a rebound candidate for any healthcare/biotechnology recovery in 2017.

My Aggressive Top Pick For 2017

Who would have thought the lagging major market index in 2016 would be the NASDAQ? Investors have been so used to technology and the top NASDAQ names leading the charge when the broader markets have done well that it's a shocker when the NASDAQ lags all of the major market US indices. But that is what happened in 2016. So will technology reassert itself in 2017? If so, I believe BlackRock has the best fund in the group.

The BlackRock Science & Technology fund (NYSE:BST), $17.92 market price, $20.23 NAV, -11.4% discount, 6.7% current market yield, has been one of the strongest technology CEFs in 2016 but yet trades at one of the widest discounts. That doesn't make much sense even if BST is the new kid on the block having come public only two years ago.

BST is an option-income fund which sells single stock options against a relatively low 35% of the portfolio. Though the big name NASDAQ 100 stocks have mostly matched the NASDAQ performance this year, BST's NAV has actually outperformed with an 8.7% total return showing. That's pretty impressive considering 28% of BST's portfolio is located outside the US, with 8.4% in China alone. Here are BST's top 10 holdings as of November 30th.

BST can be very volatile at market price, much more so than its NAV, so you have to be patient with the fund and pick your spots. But I believe the fund offers the best risk/reward of all the technology and NASDAQ 100 focused equity CEFs in case technology outperforms once again.

Conclusion

There are, of course, other equity CEFs that I have been promoting this year that I still like. At the top of the list is the Boulder Growth & Income fund (NYSE:BIF), though it has come a long ways in 2016 and will be highly dependent on its large Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) holdings continuing to do well. But with that absurdly wide -18.5% discount despite an NAV up 17.5% this year, I would continue to accumulate BIF on any pullback.

Because it has to be extremely irritating to the portfolio managers of BIF (including Stewart Horejsi) who have done everything they can do to try and reduce the discount to a more reasonable level. If I were the controlling interest in BIF, I personally would be chaffing at the disrespect and would be on the verge of giving a big "screw you" to investors who continue to complain about management and fees. When I look at CEFs from fund families like Cornerstone, i.e. CLM and CRF, which use nothing but gimmicks to entice investors but yet can trade at 15% market price premiums despite destroying their NAVs (try two reverse splits in the last 10 years), it's a disgrace what valuations investors ascribe to these funds.

Finally, on a general note, I would continue to accumulate the BlackRock option-income CEFs over other fund families such as the Eaton Vance option-income CEFs. BlackRock has a more diverse lineup of option CEFs and for particular funds, I would continue to accumulate the BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend fund (NYSE:BDJ), $8.10 market price, $9.23 NAV, -12.2% discount, 6.9% current market yield, the BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income fund (NYSE:CII), $13.70 market price, $15.13 NAV, -9.5% discount, 7.2% current market yield and the BlackRock Resources & Commodity fund (NYSE:BCX), $8.30 market price, $9.92 NAV, -16.3% discount, 6.5% current market yield.

The BlackRock option CEFs have generally showed better NAV performances in 2016 and trade at much wider discounts, probably because of their lower market price yields compared to other fund families. But don't let the lower yields of the BlackRock option CEFs fool you. They are in a much better position now of covering their NAV yields, which will be especially important if we go into a more difficult market environment in 2017.

