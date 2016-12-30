Delivery: It's The Schneider National IPO

Founded in 1935, Schneider National (Pending:SNDR) has become the second largest truckload company in North America by revenue. They have three operational segments; truckload, intermodal, and logistics. Although the Schneider family intends to keep control of the company, investors will now have an opportunity to pick up some equity. Below are some highlights of the company and upcoming IPO.

Risks

Schneider faces the same macro-economic risks as others in the transportation industry. Obviously, they are not immune to downturns in the economy and changes in fuel prices. However, Schneider does face some significant risks that are more unique to themselves. Possibly the biggest of them is that a small number of customers account for a large portion of their revenue. Their largest customer accounts for 10% of their revenue. Their five largest account for 22%, ten for 30%, and their top twenty account for 43%. Since Schneider doesn't have long-term contacts, there is always a risk that they can lose some of their major clients, which would have a significant impact on their business.

Growth Is Slow

Growth investors - look elsewhere. This IPO is as far away as it could be from some of the high growth unicorn offerings we've seen. Revenue for 2015 was up not even a full half of a percent to $3.94 billion. But don't panic; the company is still growing. There are no concerns currently about negative growth. As a matter of fact, I believe Schneider will close revenues at over $4 billion for 2016, which represents an increase of more than 1.4%. And Schneider has consistently shows modest increases across their topline. However, as I've noted, a lot of their revenue comes from a small number of customers, therefore substantial increases to their revenue may come by way of onboarding large clients. But forecasting significant growth in these terms would be very difficult to do.

If we look at Schneider's 3-year compound annual growth ending with their 2015 revenue, it comes to 4.3%. That trails both the integrated shipping and logistics industry average of 5.7% and trucking industry average of 6.3%. I believe that Schneider will press forward with their consistent growth, however I do not expect them to outperform the industry over a 3-5-year span.

Margins Have Improved Significantly

Schneider's margins aren't amazing, but they are headed that way. For 2015 they had an operating margin of 6.57%, compared to 3.72% in 2012. In comparison, the integrated shipping and logistics and trucking industries averages are 8.8% and 6.6%. This has helped boost their net margin to 3.56% for 2015, up from 1.97% in 2012. So, although Schneider lacks the growth in comparison to industry averages, their margin improvements have led to a 3-year net income growth rate of 27.07%, which places them right in the middle of the integrated shipping and logistics and trucking industries averages.

Click to enlarge

Source: Schneider National's S-1

Balance Sheet

Fortunately, Schneider is not one of those heavily leveraged companies brining their equity to the market to unload their debt to shareholders. The company carries some debt but nothing that Is a significant burden or that is ruining their bottom line. From a liquidity standpoint, they have a current ratio of 1.54 and a cash ratio of 0.15. Total book value is approximately $1.17 billion. Solid balance sheet with no additional risk.

Valuation

When looking at valuation I am going to be comparing them to three other public competitors; JB Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT), Swift Transportation (NYSE:SWFT), and Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN). Swift Transportation trades at the lowest PE ratio of 19.5, which is below the industry average. However, they also have a weaker balance sheet, and a slower growth rate than Schneider. JB Hunt Transport Services trades at the highest PE of 25.7, but have a stronger growth rate and better margins than Schneider. Werner Enterprises trades in the middle of the two companies with a PE of 21, but still lack significantly on the growth front.

If I had to throw a fair number out there, I would say Schneider's fair equity value would be around $3.4 billion. I'm estimating their net income for 2016 will be a little more than $147 million, which would equate to a PE slightly above 23, which is very close to the trucking industry average of 22.7. I am also projecting sales to be slightly over $4 billion for 2016, which would make their PS ratio 0.85, which is also in line with the industry average. And finally, a $3.4 billion valuation would also place their price to book ratio at 2.9, which nearly mirrors the industry average of 3. Keep a close eye on this IPO because for the right price, it will be worth it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.