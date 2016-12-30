Is Kate Spade A Good Takeover Target?

In Brief

Kate Spade (NYSE:KATE) has skyrocketed after the news that the company is exploring a sale. In this article, I am going to highlight some financial characteristics that make the company a good takeover target, such as a clean capital structure and a relatively low valuation. I am also going to share some thoughts about how an acquirer could benefit from buying the company.

What's Happening

KATE skyrocketed on Wednesday after news that the company is exploring a sale. The stock surged 23% in one day and is now trading around $18. The company has been pressured by activist shareholder Caerus Investors to sell itself and is in early stage work with an investment bank and in contact with several potential buyers, according to people familiar with the matter.

On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that the company will kick off a formal sale process next month.

I think it's a good idea to spend some time trying to understand if KATE is actually a good takeover target. When I do this kind of analysis, I start from general characteristics of a good takeover candidate and then I try to understand whether the company has peculiar characteristics that make it an attractive target for other companies.

In other words, I focus on factors such as the company's valuation, financials and capital structure to understand if the stock can be attractive on a financial basis. Then I try to understand how potential buyers could benefit from purchasing the company and how they could unlock value.

Capital Structure

The first thing I look at is capital structure. Good takeover targets usually have a clean capital structure. If a company has large amounts of convertible bonds, several classes of common or preferred stocks or is exposed to "overhang," the risk of share dilution is much higher, making the stock a less attractive target.

Similarly to Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS), whose attractiveness as a takeover target was discussed in one of my previous articles, KATE's capital structure looks very clean. The company has not issued preferred shares or convertible bonds, so the only thing we have to assess is the company's exposure to overhang.

Overhang is the potential dilution that could result from stock-based compensation. It is calculated as the sum of stock options granted and the remaining options that have yet to be granted, divided by shares outstanding.

As of October 1, stock options outstanding amounted to 757,660 while 7.6 million shares were available for future grant under the 2011 and 2013 Plans which are the two stock option plans currently active. With 128,011,000 shares outstanding, overhang can be calculated as:

8,357,660/128,011,000 = 0.0653 = 6.53%

A good rule of thumb is that up to 15% can be an acceptable for asset intensive companies and up to 20% is acceptable for asset-light companies. Comparing this number to peers such as Michael Kors, whose overhang I estimated to be around 8.3%, we see that KATE has a very clean capital structure in both absolute and relative terms.

Financial Characteristics and Valuation

Heavily indebted companies rarely represent good takeover targets. Stocks that trade at low multiples and that look cheap, are usually cheap because the company is facing some issues. By buying this kind of company, an acquirer places a bet on its ability to unlock the target's performance, taking advantage of the low valuation. Acquirers know that they could be overestimating their ability to unlock the target's performance, that integration between the two companies could be more difficult than expected and that the issues the company is facing could be worse that they appear. Debt, on the other hand, is certain. The higher the indebtedness, the higher the loss if something goes wrong. Acquirers don't want to risk buying an asset that they can't take advantage of and that ends up being a drag on cash flows.

As of October 1, KATE's total debt amounted to $706 million, against $308 million in cash and cash equivalents. This means that an acquirer would add roughly $400 million in net debt to its balance sheet while KATE generated about $100 million in free cash flow in the last four quarters. While this is nothing to be particularly concerned about, KATE already pays about $20 million in interest expenses every year, and with rising interest rates, the moderate debt burden could become increasingly expensive.

KATE is more leveraged than KORS and Coach (NYSE:COH), the most similar companies available for a comparison. KORS has a debt to equity ratio of 0.63 and COH a ratio of 0.68, while KATE's ratio is 2.04.

Regarding valuation, KATE's EV/revenue is 13% lower than COH's EV/revenue. Although KATE has lower margins than both COH and KORS, it has shown good revenue growth and margins expansion in the last two years. KORS is not a good stock to compare to KATE since it's in a different stage of the "brand cycle." KORS has recently experienced a revenue contraction and the market is discounting further weakness.

How the Situation Can Improve

In the last two years, the company has shown some good growth numbers in revenue, margins and cash flows. KATE is still relatively small in comparison to KORS and COH, a factor that constitutes both a weakness and an opportunity. Under a bigger group, the company would have better chances to develop brand power, increase brand awareness, gain access to more distribution points and expand in other developed markets. These factors would lead to higher sales and higher gross margins.

An important characteristic that must be considered is KATE's particular costs structure. SG&A expenses amount to almost 50% of KATE's revenue, and it's clear that such costs must be cut in some way. After an acquisition, we can expect some of the cost items to be deleted and others to be reduced. The high SG&A expenses are KATE's main financial problem, and there is no better way to reduce them than through the cost cutting that results from an acquisition.

Moreover, being part of a bigger and (hopefully) financially strong group, with the prospects of lower costs and better growth opportunities, will significantly improve the company's credit rating and lower interest expenses. Improving creditworthiness could be very important, should the Fed keep tightening.

"So, is KATE a good takeover target?"

I think it is, definitely. The company's margins and sales have already risen in the last two years. After an acquisition, margins could improve in the short term as a result of lower SG&A expenses and interest expenses. Revenue could easily rise at a good pace as better growth options will be pursued. More effective measures to strengthen the brand could lead to an improvement in gross margin. The moderate leverage won't be a problem with improving margins and creditworthiness.

There is a range of prices where the potential bid could fall. In a negative scenario, we could at least expect the gap between KATE and COH based on EV/revenue to close. This would mean that the eventual bid would be placed at least 14% above the current price.

In a moderately positive scenario, the bid would be in line with the average takeout multiples for the industry in the last ten years, which, according to Wells Fargo analyst Boruchow, implies paying 11 times EBITDA for a 35% upside for KATE.

I think the price paid will be likely in line with the historical averagefor a few reasons:

- A well informed company that foresees the possibility to create significant cost synergies and that can facilitate the access to good growth options would be willing to pay a significant premium.

- The steep decline in fashion and retail stocks was triggered by a mix of factors which includes weak tourist spending as a result of weakness in emerging markets and a strong dollar. Weakening demand has led to increasing discounts and to an overall competitive environment in the industry. These problems are in part temporary, so I'm sure that companies with a long-term horizon would be willing to pay more than the market prices of KATE, COH or KORS.

For the reasons explained above, I opened a long position on KATE since I think it's likely that the company will find a buyer and that the price paid will be in line with the historical average, implying 35% upside.

