PepsiCo Is Ready For 2017 And Beyond

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), led by the visionary Indra Nooyi, is one of the most forward-looking companies today. With twenty two, $1 billion brands, PEP has a diverse and resilient product portfolio. As we head into 2017, Nooyi is striving to turn PEP into a 'profitable health juggernaut', an extremely difficult yet not impossible mission. At this point it is difficult to say with certainty whether PEP can actually accomplish this but, regardless of that, I strongly believe PEP is a great long-term investment. In this article I explore the merits of investing in PEP, highlighting various growth avenues for the company, and also consider its key risks.

It is no secret that traditional soda sales have been declining and both Pepsi and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) have been compelled to dig into healthier alternatives. One healthy alternative to carbonated soft drinks is bottled water, whose per capita consumption is increasing rapidly. According to the latest research report by the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) and Beverage Marketing Corporation (BMC), Americans have increased their yearly consumption of bottled water by at least 11 gallons in the last decade. BMC claims that bottled water will become America's largest beverage by volume within a year.

Click to enlarge

Source: International Bottled Water Association

Click to enlarge

Source: Statista

Note that at present, the bottled water market in the U.S. is worth nearly $15 billion, dominated by Pepsi's very own Aquafina, Coca Cola's SmartWater and other names including Perrier and Sparkling Ice. Pepsi is now planning to launch a new water brand in the U.S. in February 2017 called 'LIFEWTR'. LIFEWTR promises to deliver pure taste and give Smartwater a run for its money in terms of packaging. I believe this move will help Pepsi increase its market share in America's premium water market and also in bottled still water market. Exactly how much revenue can LIFEWTR contribute to PEP's top-line is difficult to predict. I estimate LIFEWTR's market share in the U.S. premium water market to be roughly 33-40% by the end of 2020. This implies, given that the U.S. premium water market is worth almost $3 billion, that LIFEWTR would be generating more than $1 billion revenue for PEP.

Demand for bottled water is not expanding in the U.S. alone. Bottled water markets in countries like China, India, Indonesia and Thailand are experiencing unprecedented growth, as shown in the table below. The launch of LIFEWTR could help Pepsi develop its global bottled water business immensely. Pepsi's management, in my opinion, couldn't have chosen a better time to bring an innovative, high-end water brand like LIFEWTR into the market.

With the success of brands like Sabra, Naked Juice and Pure Leaf, Pepsi is establishing its reputation as a company that cares about consumers' health. PEP's recent acquisition of KeVita Inc., a manufacturer of probiotic drinks that improve digestion and immune system, lends further support to this claim. Unlike Coca Cola, Pepsi has not been over-reliant on its iconic brands and has managed to evolve its product portfolio effectively. The company has also done a good job of upholding its positive public image in recent years by letting the community know its 'Products, Planet and People' goals. Very few firms in today's ruthless capitalist world dare to set such ambitious, 'selfless' objectives for themselves. Ultimately though, this approach could help PEP sell more of its products. People's perceptions about companies affect their buying decisions. PEP's image as a business that cares about people and the environment could greatly help its newer products like LIFEWTR to develop a competitive edge over direct competitors.

All this discussion about PEP's efforts to ramp up its healthier offerings mustn't conceal the fact that a lot of PEP's recent growth has come as a result of the success of its 'unhealthy' snack brands. In particular PEP's Frito-Lay North America snack division has been a major contributor to the company's operating profit. According to Statista, Frito-Lay was the biggest potato chips seller in the U.S. this year. Sales of potato chips under Frito-Lay's banner clocked in at ~$3.4 billion, more than five times the sales of potato chips made by PEP's closest competitor Kellogg.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Statista)

Considering the fact that PEP owns four of the five biggest names in savory snacks category including Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos and Ruffles, I expect Frito-Lay North America to continue making significant contributions to both PEP's top-line and bottom-line. I don't see the company facing any real competition in savory snacks. Any new entrant or existing competitor who'd wish to sell healthy chips with less sodium (to say gain a competitive advantage) will have to work very hard because PEP has already reduced sodium by 12% per serving in the last decade.

Key Risks

Since fiscal 2011 to Q3 fiscal 2016, PEP's long-term debt has increased from~$20.6 billion to ~$29.2 billion. PEP has added around $2 billion in long-term debt per annum in the last 4 or so years. This is excessive for a company that hasn't seen any meaningful revenue growth in recent years. PEP has used financing from debt largely to support its stock buyback program.

Click to enlarge

Increasing financial leverage has improved PEP's Return On Equity ("ROE") significantly but this shouldn't necessarily be seen as a positive thing because the company's net profit margin and asset turnover have mostly been falling, as can be seen from the DuPont analysis shown in the table below.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Morningstar, Author's Calculations)

PEP's net profit margin has been declining primarily because of the fall in operating income margin. Since fiscal 2015 though, margins have been stabilizing. A 2.4% increase in operating income margin in fiscal 2016 pushed PEP's net profit margin to 10.7%, the highest in the last 5 years. Nevertheless, PEP needs to show better margin growth and reduce its debt to equity ratio. If interest rates rise, its interest burden will shoot up leading to lower net profit margin.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Morningstar, Author's Calculations)

Also, if PEP borrows more, then a larger proportion of the its cash will be devoted to interest payments which could hamper the company's future ability to invest or return value to its shareholders. Currently, PEP's interest expense as a percentage of operating cash (inclusive of interest expense itself) is ~9.3%. This is manageable but PEP needs to ensure that this metric stays under 10%. Any additional interest expense should generate sufficient new Cash From Operations ("CFO") so that PEP can continue to increase its dividends and growth-related investments consistently.

(Source: Morningstar, Author's Calculations)

Conclusion

All in all, PEP is moving in the right direction. Credit must be given to the management for diversifying the company's portfolio and finding new avenues for growth. PEP has, perhaps, demonstrated that no business can be run successfully by a ham sandwich. Leadership plays a key role even in companies that are enjoying wide moats. I believe PEP will face future challenges with aplomb and live up to the expectations of its shareholders. With the stock trading for 23x TTM P/E, noticeably below the industry's average P/E of 24.2x, investors might regret not pulling the trigger now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.