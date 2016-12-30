However, emerging market fiat crises (e.g. in India, China, or Greece) as well as darknet market demand and increased acceptance by financial institutions may continue to provide tailwinds to Bitcoin.

The dynamics of Bitcoin demand are far less clear and anomalies such as exchange failures or hacking episodes may cause periodic volatility.

As an inverse to the performance of financials, investment demand for gold will continue to drop as long as the 'reflation' theme and widening yields remain.

From its high in July, gold spot has fallen over 17% with combined open interest down over 30%, while Bitcoin has flourished almost all year, up 127% YTD.

Could Gold And Bitcoin Reach Parity In 2017?

It seems like only yesterday gold was the darling asset of 2016.

Back in May, I highlighted how the global economy was having another episode of deflationary fears and the subsequent extreme monetary policy actions, such as NIRP in Japan, were producing unintended consequences in financial markets, causing investment demand for gold surging. As measured by futures/options demand, net speculative positions and open interest for gold reached an all-time high in July. And despite actual physical demand for gold (such as in jewelry or electronics) falling, investment demand had skyrocketed 122% in Q1 2016 versus Q1 2015, with demand for ETFs and other products up over 300% YoY as well.

You had every prognosticator under the sun, from Soros to Druckenmiller, lining up to tell you on CNBC to buy gold and gold miners.

How quickly things change.

Now, most of those gains have reversed - with gold spot back down to ~$1,150/oz as of Dec. 28th - and nary a peep from many of those same soothsayers, having already completely relinquished their positions at the peak of gold hysteria.

Major gold miners have managed to hold onto significant gains, with VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) still up 55% YTD and VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) 68% YTD. But, it is only a matter of time until those valuations fall back in line with fundamentals, which I feel will be very soon because, as noted back in July, most of the gold mining companies have serious problems with operating efficiency, productivity, and leverage.

Why is gold no longer so desired or, at least, heavily traded?

Well, gold is only desirable insofar that it is needed as a hedge against the stability of the global financial system (i.e. an inverse to the performance of financial institutions). What had started in the summer of 2015 with China's one-off devaluation of the yuan evolved into fears of a global deflationary spiral after it was found producer prices in China were not yet recovering and the country's foreign currency reserves were plummeting.

However, several circumstances have changed in 2016, and while China is still selling its reserves, Greece is still a mess, and India's staggering war on cash move jittered the financial system to a small degree, the tail risks of a meltdown of the global financial system are far less prominent. In fact, some of the conditions for a 'reflationary' narrative have been set, including but not limited to the following:

Producer prices returning to inflation in China

Full employment pressures across developed world

Stabilization of oil prices

U.S. election of Donald Trump (possibility of deregulation of financial & energy sectors)

With yield curves (in both the official Treasury and shadow credit markets) widening and rates rising, there is far less fear about the financial system and deflation, and hence, less reason to hold gold.

Considering Bitcoin's (OTCQX:GBTC) (Pending:COIN) meteoric rise and the recovery of financials, one would be inclined to assume that a correction would be due for the cryptocurrency as well, for it relies on some of those same fears. However, I believe this assumption to be incorrect for several reasons:

Sustained darknet market demand (Republican Congress likely to continue to stymie efforts to decriminalize marijuana and other illicit materials)

Emerging market fiat currency tail risks (e.g. China's continued efforts to peg its currency; India's war on cash)*

Increased acceptance by large financial institutions

Only practical cryptocurrency currently on market (others far too thinly traded, dangerous)

Static narrow Bitcoin aggregate à la Milton Friedman (fixed growth in supply) which lends itself to appreciation of currency's value relative to other currencies

*Will be positive for gold as well

In fact, Bitcoin may not only breach parity with gold in 2017 but may continue to rise long-term. Of course, some measure of caution is warranted; Bitcoin has long been subject to periodic bouts of volatility due to failed exchanges (e.g. Mt. Gox, Coin.mx, etc.), fraud, and hacking.

However, with billions of dollars of capital investment already poured into Bitcoin and blockchain technologies by IT companies, central banks, securities exchanges, clearing houses, and other major financial institutions, such as UBS (NYSE:UBS), IBM (NYSE:IBM), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), it is hard to see how Bitcoin will not continue to be relevant if not more heavily traded and more valued in the coming years.

Bitcoin is closing in fast on $1000. However, it remains to be seen if Bitcoin can breach parity with gold and continue onward. Much of it relies on the actions of the notoriously protective securities/clearing industry and mass market adoption.

It's hard to say what was the breakthrough year or if we've had a breakthrough year yet. Certainly in price terms, this has been a pretty impressive year. But in terms of broad mass market adoption, it's still to come... -- Nick Colas, chief market strategist at Convergex

If parity is achieved, whilst not exactly relevant to technical trading purposes, it is a psychologically significant event that I believe does say something of the value of new digital currencies v.s. traditional precious metals. Bitcoin has yet to ever breach parity with an ounce of gold except for a moment in late 2013 where it was close at hand but irrational exuberance and media headlines had consumed the narrative for Bitcoin.

Nevertheless, remember to always be careful with both of these 'investments'.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.