Microsoft: Risk Ahead

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has below average dividend yield comparable to the yield on long-term US government securities. For a stable income-minded investor, the question is whether the upside potential of the stock is worth additional risk. Key factors that can affect the company's profitability are:

Increased leverage due to the large-scale LinkedIn acquisition, potential integration risks.

Exposure to interest rate risk due to very large investments in debt instruments.

For MSFT, the key profitability driver has always been its entrenched position on operating systems and office software market. Another important competitive advantage for the company is its success in building the comprehensive operating environment for both traditional and mobile devices. Apart from MSFT, only Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) achieved the same cross-platform penetration and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has limited success on notebooks with its Chrome OS.

Talking about operating systems, the "More Personal Computing" (MPS) business line, which includes "traditional" Windows OS is still the largest in terms of revenue with a 45.4% share. It is the least profitable segment at the same time with the operating margin of only 20.7% in 3Q16. At first glance, the margin grew YoY; however, the figures should be adjusted for a $0.78bn Windows Phone subsegment restructuring charges MSFT took in 2015 to allow for direct comparison.

After taking this into account, the operating margin of the MPS segment was 24.4% for 9m2015, and it experienced a decline in 2016. The problem is exacerbated by the fact that the company had recently introduced the new Windows 10 with free upgrades for existing users of previous versions. The free upgrades led to a severe products revenue decline in 3Q16 YoY (11.3%).

Revenue for the second most important segment "Intelligent Cloud" (IC) increased by 8.3% YoY in 3Q16; its share in total revenues also grew from 28.9% to 31.2%. IC margin was at a comfortable 32.2% for the same period. Given the promising outlook on this segment, the company is investing heavily - e.g. it plans to start delivering cloud services from datacenters located in Europe in 2017 to be more cost effective.

Aside from its ubiquitous operating systems, MSFT actively develops online services like Office 365. To supplement it, the company purchased LinkedIn in June 2016 (the deal was closed in early December). The acquisition of LinkedIn will be funded by cash, so, MSFT's leverage will grow. In 3Q16, Net Debt/Equity ratio increased rapidly indeed - from 0.65x to 0.86x but it is still manageable. The company's solvency is supported by very large and stable free cash flow from operations - which amounted $11.5bn in 3Q2016.

The question is what are the benefits the loss-making social network can bring to MSFT? The company plans to introduce LinkedIn's social features into its Office products but is this worth the price? Moreover, MSFT has not been very successful in integrating its purchases recently. The LinkedIn deal is the largest acquisition after $8.5bn for Skype in 2011 and $7.6bn for Nokia's (NYSE:NOK) phone unit in 2013.

As a result of the first one, MSFT replaced its own free Messenger with Skype's 8mln of paying customers - spending more than $1,000 for each while average revenue was about $30. The Nokia case was a disaster - in 2015, MSFT had to lay off most of the former Nokia staff and write down the acquisition price - after that the mobile business has been sold for just $0.35bn.

Successful or not - MSFT needs liquidity to support its M&A activities. This is not a problem - the company has a solid amount available with $123bn (58% of total assets) of short-term investments at the end of 3Q16. 83% of these investments are US sovereign and government-sponsored agencies' debt securities and these bonds have a dark side as well. Regardless of being called "short-term investments" only 43% of the securities are actually less than one year in maturity. So the average portfolio duration is about 2.3 years and the interest rate rise by 0.5% can result in a $1.5bn revaluation loss on the whole debt investments portfolio.

MSFT stocks are more volatile than the market (beta of 1.29) which is common for hi-tech companies - and over the last year, MSFT exhibited maximum drawdown of -23%. Currently, MSFT's stock price is testing the 52-week high and dividend yield is at only 2.5% - so in fact, the dividend yield is almost equal to 10-year Treasuries. Although MSFT is considered a very reliable counterparty by the credit rating agencies (it is rated AAA by S&P and Moody's and AA+ by Fitch) and its credibility is comparable to government issues - the risk for equity investments is higher.

The potential buyer of MSFT stocks should decide whether the unsure upside on the stock is worth additional volatility - while the stable income part is quite the same. While the risk of investing in Treasuries is now mostly associated with the potential decline in price due to the interest rates rise in 2017, MSFT can suffer a more severe drop.