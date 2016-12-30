Accuray Running Low On Chances

Accuray's shares don't price in much of an improvement in market share, revenue, or margins, and that could still be an opportunity if management can finally execute on the opportunity.

The Radixact may be the company's last credible opportunity to get to double-digit share in single-vault and double-vault cancer centers, a key milestone to achieve operating leverage.

Accuray's orders have yet to materialize as bulls have hoped, despite restructuring the sales effort, improving the systems, and seeing a major competitor go through real struggles.

As the calendar is about to turn to a new year, not a lot has changed for Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) and that's a bad thing. This past year was supposed to be a big one for the company, but it really didn't live up to expectations. Management deserves some credit for improving the cost structure, the go-to-market strategy, and resolving some of its liquidity and dilution issues.

The challenges in front of Accuray remain the same. Can the company's high-quality CyberKnife system drive adoption of stereotactic radiation therapy? Can the company's much-improved image-guided platform drive meaningful share gain in single-vault centers? Simply put, can Accuray emerge as a meaningful player in the radiation therapy landscape alongside Varian (NYSE:VAR) and Elekta (OTCPK:EKTAY)? The current valuation says "no", which aggressive and bullish investors may regard as an ongoing opportunity for the shares.

The More Things Change …

Accuray should report earnings late next month (January 2017) and expectations are that revenue will fall by about 14% on a somewhat more challenging comp. Revenue fell more than 3% in the last quarter (the fiscal first quarter), with product revenue down 11%. While gross margin weakened on lower unit volumes and a lower-margin system mix that drove product gross margin down by eight points, lower R&D and G&A spending allowed the company to actually post a slightly smaller loss on the operating line. Service margins continue to improve but Accuray's overall margin profile doesn't stack up so well against its larger rivals, largely because it can't really drive operating leverage with its current market share/volume.

Gross orders fell 23% in the first quarter, with net orders down 17%. Age outs are still running above $10 million ($11 million in the last quarter), and there were more cancellations ($3.5 million worth). That broke a two-quarter streak (if two quarters can be called that) of positive gross order momentum, and while management didn't walk away from its prior order guidance, it did shift the guidance toward more order growth in the back half of the fiscal year.

New Products, (Sort Of) New Opportunities

Accuray introduced its new Radixact system in the fall of 2016 at the ASTRO meeting. I've written about this system before, and it is the follow-up to the company's Tomo platform. The Radixact has advanced imaging capabilities (similar to diagnostic CT) and much improved planning capabilities. The treatment times have improved over older Accuray systems and the improved planning capabilities bring it more to par with Varian's TrueBeam and Elekta's Axesse. System reliability has yet to be established in the field, but Accuray has made meaningful improvements in overall system reliability in recent years.

With the Radixact platform, Accuray should become more competitive in the single-vault segment of the external radiation market. Single-vault centers are more than half of the U.S. market, and Accuray has mid single-digit share here (around 4%) due to past issues with Tomo's (lack of) reliability, (lack of) speed, and (lack of) planning capabilities. Simply put, if you're going to one run vault, you need a reliable system that can efficiently handle patient volumes and the old Tomo systems were not up to that task and earned an arguably deserved poor reputation.

Now, it's a new day. The Radixact answers pretty much all of the objections and issues that dogged Tomo, but it takes time to change perceptions. What's more, and I think this is an important bearish argument, the Radixact isn't clearly superior to Varian, and so I think it will still be harder for decision makers in single-vault sites to argue that they need to give Accuray a chance unless there's a compelling incentive to do so. That said, this improved system could coax more orders from two-vault sites (about a third of the market), where the company still has just single-digit share (around 8% to 9%).

In addition to the Radixact, Accuray has launched its lower-cost Onrad system. This system should make the company more competitive in the "mass market" segments of emerging markets like China, but it could also gain share in Japan where that country's particular reimbursement policies favor cheaper machines.

CyberKnife isn't a new product, but there are ongoing opportunities here. The ASTRO meeting saw the company report data from a five-year study in prostate cancer where patients treated with the CyberKnife saw a better control rate (97%) than historical external beam treatments (93%) with far fewer treatments (four to five sessions instead of 30 or more). This isn't really a revelation, but it does once again highlight one of the key features of the CyberKnife - it can do the job much more quickly than conventional approaches. As reimbursement evolves toward total treatment cost (and away from per session) and as cancer centers try to better manage their patient volumes, CyberKnife adoption could grow.

The Opportunity

That Accuray shares trade at about 1.25x forward revenue says a lot about how the market sees the company's opportunity. Accuray has been an also-ran player in the radiation system market for a while, and really hasn't been able to do much with Elekta's recent struggles (the benefits have gone more toward Varian). What's more, alternatives like MRI-equipped systems from Elekta and ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) and proton beam systems are also competing for eyeballs.

I'm not willing to go out on much of a limb for Accuray anymore, at least not with management actually showing the ability to deliver on the potential of the Radixact and Onrad systems, execute on the substantial system replacement/refresh opportunity, and take some share. Nevertheless, I do still believe that Accuray's systems can allow the company to double the underlying market growth rate over the next five years and generate better than 5% long-term revenue growth. If Accuray manages to do that, I believe low double-digit FCF margins are attainable, supporting a DCF-based fair value of about $5.75.

Using a 1.75x multiple (with that multiple being determined by what the market has been willing to pay in the past for similar levels of prospective margin and revenue growth), I come up with a fair value of close to $7 using this fiscal year's revenue estimate.

The Bottom Line

Acccuray bulls will argue that the company is a buyout target, but I don't agree. I suppose a Japanese or Korean med-tech player could be interested, but I don't see companies like General Electric (NYSE:GE) or Philips (NYSE:PHG) having any interest, and I don't think Elekta would value the CyberKnife enough to buy the whole company.

In my opinion, then, Accuray's future rests in management being able to break through and convince cancer centers of the benefits of the CyberKnife and Radixact systems. That's an uphill climb, but the company has improved the functionality and utility of its systems and the shares are not pricing in particularly strong odds of success. It remains a risky call, and one that has burned through a lot of goodwill and benefit of the doubt, but the next few quarters could finally see that upward move in orders that could change the tone on the shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARAY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.