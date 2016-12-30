Net-Net Weekly: Get In The Auto-Zone!

Lower taxes and higher interest rates may push consumers to invest in their cars and not buy new ones.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) currently offers long-term investors an opportunity to buy a secular growth story at a great price. AZO has grown earnings faster than its shares have appreciated over the past few years, and based on historical performance, the stock looks poised to make new highs. Let's take a deeper look.

AZO is one of the top retailers in the auto parts and accessories market in the US. They have over 5,000 locations across the United States, 441 in Brazil, and 7 in Mexico (Source).

AZO operates in an industry with cyclical and secular growth factors, maintains a large market share, and has convincing path forward of double-digit earnings growth. The company has built a strong reputation on reliable service and a consistent customer experience.

AZO stock has traded around $800 since reaching that mark in late 2015. Meanwhile, sales, earnings and margins have steadily increased. Is AZO's stock poised to reach $1,000 by 2018? Or a roughly 25% gain.

Let's take a look at the general auto market and then at the company financial statements to answer our question.

Auto sales have been making record highs since 2014, but have recently plateaued near 17 million SAAR (Seasonally adjusted annual rate).

Source: ZeroHedge.

Peak auto sales might seem like a negative indicator for a company that sells auto parts, but I would argue the opposite. Furthermore, peak sales are fine as long as they don't crash like in 2007/08.

Taking a look at the Manheim Used Car Index, we see relatively steady growth since 2010.

In the same period, AZO shares rose over 300% from ~$200 to $800. It could be argued that AZO has been a huge beneficiary of the steady improvement in vehicle value starting in 2010. As the CEO noted in the most recent 10-Q, "Failure and maintenance related categories represented the largest portion of our sales mix, at approximately 85% of total sales." We take this in conjunction with lower gas prices. With 12 billion gallons consumed each month, a $1 decrease at the pump means $12 billion more dollars in consumers' pockets.

Management makes a simple correlation so analysts in the market can better value AZO's stock. "The two statistics we believe have the closest correlation to our market growth over the long-term are miles driven and the number of seven year or older vehicles on the road." (10-Q).

With SAAR trending at 17M for three years consecutively and taking into account the increasing sustainability of car manufacturing, there seems to be a healthy runway of growth opportunities for AZO.

Furthermore, miles driven have increased as well from 720B in 2014 to 746B in 2015, and 2016 is set to be another record year. According to David Levinson, Transportation CTS Chair at University of Minnesota "Low gas prices increases travel, especially discretionary and long distance travel." A recent AAA survey found over half of American drivers are more likely to take a road trip due to low gas prices (Source).

Financially, AZO has seen consistent growth as well. Slow and steady wins the race is an accurate way to depict AZO's long-term profitability and investment thesis. Revenues have grown at only 4.3% over the past five years, from $8.6B in 2012 to $10.6B in 2016. Earnings, however, have grown almost triple the rate of sales. Rising from $23.48 per share in 2012 to $40.70 in 2016, a ~12% CAGR.

Technicals in the context of fundamentals are helpful for when might be a good time to be establishing a long equity position. In this case, I want to share a quick chart:

As you can see above, AZO has encountered strong resistance at the $800 level for almost two years now. Furthermore, even with relative volatility, it never made a new low on the yearly chart below $600. Generally, when growing companies' stocks press against a large round number for an extended period of time, the breakout can be fast and strong.

We take the bullish technical behavior in the context of consistent revenue and levered earnings growth, the result being a stock that can trade close to $1,000 in the next 12-24 months. TP is based on its current P/E of ~20 and projected earnings of $50/share in 2018.

I think it's especially important to ignore the day-to-day noise in the market and buy a stock that's poised to benefit from a secular trend where the seeds have just been sowed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AZO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.