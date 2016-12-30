This 2017 Pick Is Set To Double

How you can get $27 of shares for under $20.

Today, Rangeley Capital offers our overall favorite opportunity for 2017: Retail Holdings (OTCPK:RHDGF). This holding company trades at a deep discount to the value of its publicly-traded parts. Management plans on liquidating over the next few years. Shares could double from their price earlier this week; they could advance by well over 50% from their last trade. Anything under $20 per share is a substantial discount to their intrinsic value.

Johnson & Johnson

J&J (NYSE:JNJ) intends to buy Actelion (OTCPK:ALIOY) for its commercialized business while breaking off its R&D assets. This new structure could overcome previous opposition from the target's management. It is reasonable to expect a formal announcement by the end of next month.

NexPoint

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT), Sifting the World's inaugural idea, hit a new 52-week high.

Bitcoin

Time to lighten up a bit? One might consider gently lightening BTC exposure here in order to keep it within 10% or so of your cash allocation.

St. Jude

MOFCOM conditionally cleared the Abbot (NYSE:ABT) acquisition of St. Jude (NYSE:STJ). With that, the deal is unconditional and closing on January 4.

Cabela's

A second request was issued for the Cabela's (NYSE:CAB) acquisition by Bass Pro as described yesterday. The $7.45 arb spread offers a 19% IRR if the deal closes by September.

Endurance

The definitive proxy was filed for the Sompo (OTCPK:SMPNY) acquisition of Endurance (NYSE:ENH). Endurance shareholders vote on January 27.

WCI

The second S-4 amendment has been filed for the Lennar (NYSE:LEN) acquisition of WCI (NYSE:WCIC).

Isle of Capri

The S-4 Notice of Effectiveness has been filed for the Eldorado (NASDAQ:ERI) acquisition of Isle of Capri (NASDAQ:ISLE).

Brocade

HSR is scheduled to expire today for the Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) acquisition of Brocade (NASDAQ:BRCD).

Universal

HSR is scheduled to expire today for the WellCare (NYSE:WCG) acquisition of Universal (NYSE:UAM).

CLARCOR

Today is the deadline to file the preliminary proxy and some of the regulatory applications for the Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) acquisition of CLARCOR (NYSE:CLC).

Humana

Closing arguments begin today in the DoJ's suit against the Aetna (NYSE:AET) acquisition of Humana (NYSE:HUM). The arb spread is currently $26.07. More to come in future editions of M&A Daily in 2017…

Sifting the World

Disclosure: I am/we are long RHDGF, HUM, CAB, STJ, ALIOY, NXRT, BITCOIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Chris DeMuth Jr and Andrew Walker are portfolio managers at Rangeley Capital. We invest with a margin of safety by buying securities at discounts to their intrinsic value and unlocking that value through corporate events. To maximize returns for our investors, we reserve the right to make investment decisions regarding any security without notification except where notification is required by law. This post may contain affiliate links, consistent with the disclosure in such links. We manage diversified portfolios with a multi-year time horizon. Positions disclosed in articles may vary in sizing, hedges, and place within the capital structure. Disclosed ideas are related to a specific price, value, and time. If any of these attributes change, then the position might change (and probably will).

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.