High-Dividend Stock Yields 9%, New Acquisition Will Pump Up Distribution, EBITDA And Cash Flow

In the LP/MLPs that we follow in our articles, a strong dropdown asset pipeline is essential. As these stocks acquire an asset from their sponsor/general partner, they pump up their revenues, EBITDA and distributable cash flow, which, in turn, allows them to grow their distributions to common unit holders.

Profile: GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) acquires, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, providing LNG transportation services under long-term charters worldwide. GasLog Partners' fleet consists of nine LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 149,500 cbm. The company was founded and IPOd in 2014 and is based in Monaco. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) serves as its general partner.

New Acquisition: On 11/1/16, GLOP's management announced that it had closed on the purchase of 100% of the shares in the entity that owns and charters the vessel the GasLog Seattle. This vessel is chartered to Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) through December 2020.

The aggregate purchase price for the acquisition was $189 million, which included $1 million for positive net working capital balances to be transferred with the vessel. This is the ninth dropdown vessel acquisition GLOP has bought from its general partner GLOG.

In its Q3 2016 earnings presentation, management stated that, "assuming full utilization, the GasLog Seattle will add approximately $20 million to EBITDA and $10 million to distributable cash flow in the first 12 months after closing."

Earnings: GLOP's Q3 earnings were flat in the revenue, EBITDA and DCF categories, since they had the same amount of vessels, eight, as in Q3 2015.

Their previous dropdown acquisition closed in Q3 2015 and expanded their fleet from five to eight vessels, resulting in ttm growth of over 34% in revenue and EBITDA, and 32% growth in DCF. This led to 7% growth in their distributions/unit and over 4% growth in coverage:

Dropdown Pipeline: GLOP's sponsor GLOG contracted for two new vessels in October 2016, with Total SA (NYSE:TOT) and Centrica, each on long-term charters. This further strengthened the dropdown pipeline.

GLOP now has the right to acquire 13 modern LNG carriers with full charters ranging from 2020 to 2029 representing approximately $270 million in total annual EBITDA.

Distributions: GLOP pays in a Feb.-May-Aug.-Nov. distribution cycle, and should go ex-dividend around 2/4/17.

Distribution Coverage: Management has kept the distribution steady over the past five quarters, which has kept the coverage strong, with a 1.29x factor over the past four quarters.

On the Q3 earnings release, they stated, "Following the completion of the Seattle Acquisition, the Partnership's management intends to recommend to the Board an approximately 5% annualized increase in the Partnership's cash distribution per unit."

But wait, there's more - On the Q3 earnings call, management said, "We continue to enhance our balance sheet and significantly enhance our profile and we are well positioned to finance near-term growth and are committed to our target of 10% to 15% CAGR for the unit distributions."

Their EBITDA and DCF calculations are straightforward - Management deducts financial costs, (interest expense), and drydocking and replacement capital reserves from EBITDA to calculate distributable cash flow:

Click to enlarge

Industry Tailwinds: As we've pointed out in other recent articles about LNG shipping stocks, there is a looming shortage of LNG vessels. Shippers simply haven't ordered enough vessels to cover the growing supply of LNG:

This is expected to result in a shortage of around 50 vessels, mainly for new US LNG volumes. In addition, GLOP's management pointed out on the Q3 '16 earnings call that, "year-to-date we have seen a significant increase of LNG demand from China, India and a growing number of importers."

Performance: GLOP has outperformed the market over the past month, year and year to date, having risen from the ashes over 105% off its 52-week low.

Analysts' Targets and Estimates: Even with this outperformance, it's still over 11% below analysts' consensus $24.22 price target.

It has also received some upward earnings revisions over the past 30 days:

Major Holders: GLOP has received good support from institutional holders who own over 50% of its float.

Valuations: We've added GLOP to this valuations table which compares current valuations for several LNG shipping stocks - Golar LNG Partners LP, (NASDAQ:GMLP), Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG), Teekay LNG Partners LP (NYSE:TGP) and Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP).

GLOP has one of the higher coverage ratios and one of the lower price/book valuations in this group. Yield-wise, it's the third highest. (TGP slashed its payouts in early 2016.)

Financials: We calculated the much-used debt/EBITDA ratio for each of these stocks. GLOP is below the 4.22x average for four of these stocks, (excluding TGP's outlying high debt load of 9.68), which makes sense, given management's debt strategy (see debt section below for more detail).

GLOP also has the lowest debt/equity ratio and a much higher current ratio than the rest of the group. Its ROA ratio looks average, but its ROE and operating margin are below average. Still, a 50% operating margin is nothing to sneeze at - we'll take it and keep collecting those juicy distributions, which will continue to grow in the near future.

Debt and Liquidity: In August 2016, GLOP successfully completed a common equity offer, raising total net proceeds of $54 million, which helped to finance the Seattle acquisition.

Management also continued to pay down debt, utilizing excess cash flow to reduce debt by over $14 million. They emphasized this strategy on the Q3 earnings call - "we really want to keep the balance sheet appropriate for an MLP file equity investment and not over burden it with debt."

GLOP had approximately $140 million of total available liquidity in Q3 '16, up substantially vs. Q2 '16. The increase over last quarter was due to the recent equity offering and four-week payment of the revolving credit facility. Net debt was four times EBITDA, down from 4.6 times in Q2.

