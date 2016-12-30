Verizon: Don't Chase

The Trump rally has Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) trading back near $54. The recent news with Sprint (NYSE:S) doesn't bode well in the near term for the sector.

Verizon peaked at $57 a few months back as interest in dividend paying stocks reached a peak. Now the question is whether the recent rally is sustainable.

Emboldened Competitor

The biggest news impacting the wireless sector since the election of Trump is the connection with Softbank's (OTCPK:SFTBY) CEO Masayoshi Son, who owns 80% of Sprint. The original pledge to President-elect Trump is for Softbank to create 50,000 jobs that apparently includes 5,000 at Sprint.

The news should only embolden Sprint to aggressively move forward with price wars and potentially merge with T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS). The news flow changes the narrative that the laggard in the sector was fading away and shifting from the price wars in the domestic wireless sector.

EPS Trends

The EPS trends at Verizon remain mostly negative so it doesn't appear likely that its stock will breakout. The stock trades at 13x 2017 EPS estimates with limited growth in the cards.

VZ EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

These estimates might actually face pressure, with Wells Fargo analyst Jennifer Fritzsche predicting that Verizon is going to add fewer postpaid Q4 subscribers despite higher promotional activity. Fritzsche expects only 57,000 net postpaid subscriber additions leading to a reduction in wireless EBITDA margins.

The reason to turn bullish on the stock, previously, was a hoped for reduction in promotional activities going forward and a shift to mobile video traffic. But the hacking news with acquisition target Yahoo (NASDAQ:YHOO) and the reinvigorated Sprint doesn't help either initiative.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that a battle with the favorite child of the new administration doesn't appear like a winning hand. An ultimate merger between Sprint and T-Mobile would reduce competition in the domestic wireless sector, but a lot of competitive pains should exist until that merger occurs.