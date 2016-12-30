How To Avoid The Next Cempra

While it would be easy to label (and dismiss) this story as a "typical biotech experience," I think there are more valuable lessons to be learnt.

During yesterday's dire conference call, Cempra (NASDAQ:CEMP) basically tried to gain some time and maybe instill a glimpse of hope. But the CRL just received from the U.S. FDA actually gave zero reason for that.

The CRL states that the FDA cannot approve the NDAs in their present form and notes that additional clinical safety information and the satisfactory resolution of manufacturing facility inspection deficiencies are required before the NDAs may be approved. […] The FDA noted the size of the safety database is limited to 920 patients who received solithromycin at the proposed dose and duration, and is too small to adequately characterize the nature and frequency of serious hepatic adverse effects. To address this deficiency, the FDA is recommending a comparative study to evaluate the safety of solithromycin in patients with CABP. Specifically, the CRL recommends that Cempra consider a study of approximately 9,000 patients exposed to solithromycin to enable exclusion of serious drug induced liver injury (DILI) events occurring at a rate of approximately 1:3000 with a 95 percent probability.

It's worth noting that the CRL mentions 9,000 patients exposed to solithromycin, i.e. there will also be a placebo arm with thousands of additional patients. While easier and cheaper than an efficacy study, ~12,000 patients would certainly require years to enroll and the cost of such a trial is prohibitive for Cempra's current cash reserves. Moreover, the FDA already warns the company that the whole effort might be of little use:

The CRL noted that while the FDA reserves comment on the proposed labeling until the NDAs are otherwise adequate, even in the absence of a case of Hy's Law or of another form of serious DILI in future studies, labeling will need to include adequate information about the potential for hepatotoxicity, limiting use to patients who have limited therapeutic options and limitations regarding duration of therapy. A comprehensive plan for post-marketing safety assessment including an enhanced pharmacovigilance program would also be required.

In summary, even a successful huge and expensive safety trial would not allow solithromycin to be used as first-line therapy. The sales potential of an antibiotic of last resort would never justify the additional investment needed to bring the drug to market. So the FDA basically killed the company. Less than two years ago, the stock traded as high as $45. Yesterday, it closed at $2.60, a whopping 94% lower, and substantially below its net cash per share of about $4.

While there can't be any realistic hope for solithromycin in the U.S., the drug might still have a slim chance in Europe. However, it will never be a first-line option. Sales are unlikely to ever cross $50-100 million per year.

So, probably the best outcome for investors would be now:

1) A radical restructuring of the company, leading to a much lower cost structure.

2) Stop all solithromycin trials and wait for the EMA decision. If the EMA approves solithromycin, sell it to an EU company.

3) Execute a reverse merger and dividend out net cash to legacy shareholders.

Yet I believe this outcome is very unlikely, at least not in the near term. As yesterday's market action has shown, the market agrees that the company will bleed cash for some time before having a small chance to get back on its feet. So, while the stock could certainly jump (or fall further), I don't think it represents a sensible investment opportunity at this point in time, neither on the long nor on the short side.

This whole story is obviously very depressing and not only for the enormous losses of capital. However, I believe the worst thing investors can do now is to bail and forget. There are indeed some valuable lessons to be learnt from this story. So let's do what smart people do when they grapple with melancholy: they resort to (generally German) philosophy.

One should never trust a person who, while assuring you of something, puts his hands on his heart. (G. C. Lichtenberg)

I had always been very uncomfortable with the overly promotional attitude of Cempra. Take a look at this slide from a June 2016 company presentation:

Click to enlarge

What is interesting about this slide is that it doesn't say anything noteworthy about what is in its title. It is not about commercial activity (As every investor would assume the company is obviously engaging in all these activities, its news value is zero). So what is the goal of this slide? It is about showing high confidence in the drug's approval. The entire presentation included about 90 slides (out of 130) on the commercial opportunity, market development and launch planning. The drug looked as if it had already been approved.

While some investors had already voiced safety concerns, the company started a long-term use trial in COPD and a phase 1b pediatric trial. This made the drug appear safer than it had ever effectively demonstrated to be.

Management succeeded in making investors overconfident in Solithera's success.

"A casual stroll through the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything." (Friedrich Nietzsche)

Investors got blindsided. But, while the proper assessment of the safety issues would certainly have required profound medical knowledge, there were some signs related to the investment opportunity that could have been caught by every investor. In fact, with all the hype and blind faith around Solithera, the existence of a market inefficiency was very unlikely. Big pharma had certainly noticed the company. And if you wanted to put the blame on the general biotech slump, there were other biotechs where inefficient pricing was far more likely than in the case of Cempra that definitely was not flying under the radar.

"Hope is the confusion of the desire for a thing with its probability." (Arthur Schopenhauer)

Sure, if Solithera had been approved, big pharma would probably have bought it. If. As desirable as this possible outcome was, it was far less certain than hope made investors believe.

All management teams try to create some kind of halo around their product. Sometimes, when the operation is very successful, the halo itself can be far more powerful than the product itself. But if the product is worthless, beware!

"Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar." (Sigmund Freud)

With hindsight, for investors without the necessary scientific background to see the writing on the wall earlier, the last moment to sell was when the manufacturing problems came up. This was a few days before the AdCom meeting. The issues themselves were not the worst problem in this case, but the way they were handled. Management suddenly appeared unworthy of trust. To quote Sigmund Freud again: "Not all men are worthy of love." While it may be tough to admit, sometimes we should not hide it from our own eyes when people disappoint us. In such cases, radical decisions might be our best chance. Remember what Bertrand Russell said:

"The whole problem with the world is that fools and fanatics are always so certain of themselves, and wiser people so full of doubts."

So, while doubts belong to the wise, it is not always wise to doubt. Those wanting to screw you don't have doubts. When you meet somebody belonging to this species, you should not doubt either.

When the AdCom briefing document finally revealed the safety concerns, it was too late. The stock crashed. Yet, as I said in "Retail Investors Beware," despite the steep fall, it was still not cheap. As yesterday demonstrated, it was not de-risked. And it is not even de-risked today.

The only thing investors can de-risk now is their own thinking. Profit from the opportunity to understand what went wrong.

"That which does not kill us makes us stronger." (F. Nietzsche)

The German philosopher gave to this aphorism the title "From life's school of war." Let's face it, investing is like swimming in a pool full of sharks, but there is no way to avoid this as long as you want to play the game.

"The secret to happiness is to face the fact that the world is horrible." (Bertrand Russell)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.