Tesla Final Q4 Estimate Indicates A Broken Growth Story, Which Could Cause A Meltdown

With Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Q4 about to close, this article provides a final estimate of how Tesla may have performed this quarter and the implications of the quarter on Tesla.

In this article, we derive Tesla delivery numbers from supply and demand perspective and combine these two approaches to give a final number.

Supply (production) perspective:

It appears that Tesla shut down for a total of 3.5 or 4 weeks during the quarter (about 1.5 or 2 weeks in October, 1 week in November, and 1 week in December). While these are not confirmed by Tesla, multiple pieces of data seem to indicate this to be the case. To be favorable to Tesla, we assume a production time of 9.5 weeks for the quarter.

Tesla probably produced an average of 2,200 to 2,500 cars a week during the quarter. Consequently, production for the quarter was likely in the range of 21,000 to 24,000 vehicles with 22,500 being the mid-point. It is possible that Tesla was producing at a faster clip than 2,500 per week as some bulls hope but we believe that is unlikely given AP 2.0 introduction early in the quarter. The odds heavily favor Tesla missing the approximately 25,000 production guidance.

Unlike traditional auto manufacturers, Tesla does not use a dealer network so any production in excess of demand is held by Tesla. Given this dynamic, the traditional channel checks that analysts do not accurately catch inventory builds. Tesla also makes it hard to estimate inventory by not making all the inventory visible all of the time. Nevertheless, various pieces of data collected throughout the quarter indicate that Tesla inventories are at a significantly higher level than Q3. We estimate an incremental inventory level of about 2,000 for the quarter compared to Q3.

Logistically, the factory shutdown during the last week of December also impacts the number of cars in transit. We expect that the number of cars in transit will drop by about a week's worth of production this quarter compared to Q3. At the end of Q3, there were 5,065 vehicles in transit. We expect this "in-transit" number to drop to approximately 2,500 in Q4.

Based on the sum of all production side dynamics, we expect that Tesla will deliver a net of 22,500 to 24,000 cars from this quarter's production (in-transit from Q3 + Q4 production - incremental inventory - in-transit from Q4). Note that while this delivery number estimate is overstated because the Company will draw down about 2,500 cars from transit. Organic deliveries, a more real indicator of Q4 strength would be at 20,000 to 21,500 number.

Demand perspective:

We have already had some preliminary data from InsideEVs in terms of demand for October and November.

Tesla, in contrast to what Mr. Musk promised earlier in the quarter, has been aggressively discounting its products. Discounts in the range of $20,000 to $30,000 have been noted on the older generation inventory AP 1.0 products and discounts above $10,000 have been noted on AP 2.0 products - especially the high end 100 kWh model. There have also been several other demand stimulators as we have already noted in previous articles.

Consequently, December demand appears to be stronger but does not appear to meaningfully exceed September demand. Therefore, US appears to be approximately 3,500 cars short of Q3 numbers. Outside of the US, demand has not changed significantly. Europe is tracking slightly below Q3 and Asia appears to be slightly above Q3.

Combining these factors would put Tesla demand at about 21,000 cars for Q4. However, the end-user demand is in its raw form and therefore, also includes the drawdown of about 2,500 cars from the in-transit bucket. In effect, the demand side is pointing to about 19,500 organic demand and a 2,500 draw down on in-transit.

Supply/Demand Taken Together:

Combining the supply and demand approaches, it appears that Tesla likely delivered in the range of 19,000 to 21,000 units based on organic demand and another 2,500 units by drawing down on the in-transit vehicles.

This is slightly in excess of our earlier forecast but we believe is a result of aggressive discounting contrary to Mr. Musk's public "no discounting" promise.

A New Problem Area:

In addition to coming below guidance on deliveries, Tesla also may have a big problem in its hands due to the delayed AP 2.0 software roll-out. This is due to the fact that Tesla has been collecting about $5,000 for each AP 2.0 sale but has yet to deliver the software to enable the functionality.

Depending on the accounting techniques that Tesla uses, the Company may be unable to recognize the revenues for AP 2.0 functionality until the software is released.

As of the writing of this article, Tesla has not released the AP 2.0 software. If it fails to do so before the end of the year, it could lead to significantly lower revenues in Q4. Also, given the likely high margin on these features, the gross margin hit in Q4 could be even greater.

On the upside, Tesla made several moves to increase gross margins in Q4 and overall gross margin impact may not be material compared to Q3.

Broken Growth:

Assuming our estimates are valid, what they indicate is that the growth story at Tesla is broken. Even after adding a completely new platform in the form of Model X, the 2016 growth is anemic. As such, the demand for Tesla Model S already appears to have reached somewhat of a plateau in 2016. Model X, after the pent up demand is served appears to be about a 500 per week run rate car. At the current rates, demand for both models combined appear to be around 80,000 level for 2017.

However, cost reductions and model changes will drive some incremental growth in 2017. We estimate that about a 5% cut in prices could stimulate 2017 demand to about 93,000 with most of the demand coming at the lower end of the product lines. Overall, the revenue growth for Tesla in 2017 is likely to be anemic.

This slow growth comes precisely at a time when the Company is aggressively ramping infrastructure for Model 3. This does not bode well for investors especially given the high likelihood that Model 3 will not get into volume production until sometime in 2018.

Final Note:

Can Tesla deliver at a level that is meaningfully above the level contemplated in the article? The answer is "yes" but that would require two mini-miracles. The first is that production should have been well above the level communicated by management in the recent past. This is doubtful. The second is that there is some hidden demand that is not being tracked and that is not visible publicly. Again, unlikely.

Investors focusing on the delivery numbers alone will see a smaller miss but savvy investors will note the fungibility of the demand and in-transit numbers.

Note that Tesla has a media/investor event planned at Gigafactory on the 4th of January. We find it likely that Tesla will reveal Q4 numbers after the market closes on the 3rd and will have several announcements before the market opens on the 4th.

The New Year announcement, as we have observed in the past, is possibly a dog and pony to show to soften the guidance miss.

In spite of what the management presents on January 4th, if our thesis holds, the Tesla growth story will likely be seen as a broken story. The cash flow impacts of the guidance shortfall can also be very significant. The chance of Tesla meltdown next week is quite high.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.