Augmenting Himax Technologies' Main Product Base

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) has historically derived the vast majority of its revenues from its display driver offerings - a segment which is highly cyclical and ripe with competition. However, Himax's most promising product growth categories lie within its own non-driver products.

(data provided by Himax's annual financial report)

Non-driver product revenue within Himax comes from a wide variety of sources, the most anticipated by augmented reality followers being LCOS solutions, CMOS image sensors, and Wafer Level Optics (WLO). These three are highly capable parts of an AR system and have been proven to be highly competitive in the realm of possible options for these systems. It's worth a note that these three products carry higher profit margins than Himax's other business segments, with even further margin improvements to be added when Himax completes new expanded production facilities in late 2017 to early 2018 (see the two latest earnings call transcripts for more info). The combination of rapid growth and added margin from these AR components could prove to be very rewarding to long-term investors.

Breaking down Himax's non-driver segment for AR revenue: Himax officially broke headlines worldwide when it was announced that Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had bought a significant stake of the small Taiwan-based company in July 2013. Himax had won a slot for its LCOS in Google Glass, an early AR product that would ultimately fail to win over consumers, yet would encourage development of other products based around the same concept.

Early analyst predictions pointed to Google selling millions of Glass units over the next decade, adding extraordinary growth projections to Himax's overall revenue.

No one can accurately pinpoint how many Glass units were created by Google before they were discontinued in early 2014 (at least anyone but Google). It is known that Himax supplied one LCOS at a reported cost of $20 per unit. In my attempts to find an accurate method for estimating the amount of units sold, I did stumble across very useful data from Himax's notes to consolidated financial statements:

(taken from HIMX 2015 annual report) Click to enlarge

Revenue derived from Europe and America more than tripled in the period from 2013 to 2014. There's only a handful of companies with headquarters in America/Europe which Himax supplies components/services for.

Customers of Himax in the American/European region include:

HP, Logitech and Motorola for CMOS sensors, none which have high growth in products with image sensors in 2014 or 2015 as per their annual financial presentations. Himax also mentions a major slowdown in CMOS orders in 2015 in their 2015 annual report. 3M and Google for LCOS solutions: Himax partnered with 3M to create pico projector solutions in 2008 which ultimately were discontinued. Philips and Microsoft for ASIC service and IP licensing: I've found it hard to estimate the cost of these services, yet I'm also having a hard time picturing why this category would more than triple in revenue in 2014. Microsoft may have had a large impact on 2015 revenues in another category of products which I'll delve into later.

It's clear that Google must have been driving the growth in 2014 in this region from development fees and LCOS units associated with Glass.

The increase between these two years is approximately $4.3M USD. Dividing this amount by the amount Himax receives per LCOS unit ($20) puts you right around 215,000 units. This falls right in range of other estimates placed in 2014 (link also provides data on early developer number releases and corresponding dates).

Despite Glass failing to live up to expectations, Himax has continued to work with other world-leading tech companies' AR devices behind the scenes, the most notable device being Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Hololens. Although this partnership hasn't been 100% confirmed, it's an easy deduction looking at Himax's latest earnings transcripts as well as multiple analyst reports and Microsoft's vision/timeline of Hololens. Every detail of Jordan Wu's explanation of Himax's "tier one AR customer" lines up exactly with details on Hololens.

Hololens was first made available to the public back in early 2016, with Himax reportedly selling multiple components in each device. Analysts have reported Himax components totaling well over $100 in this early version of Hololens. Jordan Wu has also mentioned (Q & A session) time and time again of how it supplies components worth "hundreds of dollars" to its top AR devices.

Investors were salivating over projections like one by Merrill Lynch in 2015, which estimated Hololens had around $130 to $150 of content provided by multiple Himax WLO, CMOS and LCOS units. Surely this report has some truth to it, since revenue derived from Europe/America grew rapidly in 2015, even with Google Glass now out of the picture.

(Q3 2016 YTD revenue an estimate)

The increase in revenue in 2015/2016 is mainly attributable to Hololens. Wu has mentioned multiple times in investor presentations that Himax had started mass production of AR components for a "top tier tech company" in late 2015. As Himax recognizes revenue with US GAAP standards, Himax would have plenty of time to realize this revenue in 2015, which corresponds to Microsoft building up inventory of Hololens for its early 2016 release to developers.

The revenue breakdown by region provided by Himax does a terrific job of weeding out US-based AR revenues from the rest of Himax's operating segments. This will hold true until more US development and production is made apparent from other operating segments within Himax. For example, just weeks ago Himax announced a joint partnership with US-based company Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA) to create low-cost sensors for diverse applications.

I'm estimating that revenue from America/Europe should, even conservatively, more than quadruple in 2016 compared to the previous year given Jordan Wu's statements in the Q2 investor conference call:

"I just want to add, bear in mind, the real high quality AR classes are a separate area in the marketplace without very much shipments but even with such space and small volume, the AR revenue is already close to 10% of sales as Jackie just mentioned."

A follow up on the same call from Jackie Chang, CFO of Himax, also provides some insights on the non-driver business:

"We actually - we're not really giving the full-year guidance, but I think the non-driver business overall for this year should grow probably over 30%, 35% to 40% year over year."

Himax expects AR revenue to comprise 10% of all revenues in 2016. Also, the company expects its non-driver segment to be up between 35% to 40% from the prior year. This is incredible growth considering the AR industry is still in its infancy.

Sales in Q2 2016 came to $201M. Ten percent of these sales were sourced from AR related components/fees - approximately 20M in one quarter alone. For the 2016 year so far, AR revenue may make up approximately $60M (10% of 2016 Q1, Q2, and Q3 revenue combined) considering Hololens has been in high production for this segment of 2016.

Other promising AR growth areas: The AR-Himax related news does not stop with this current version of Hololens. Other recent development rumors include:

An improved Hololens device being introduced in mid-to-late 2017, with improved resolution and FOV. Himax is working closely with Microsoft on this improved model and should benefit again with high margins and component costs.

A design win with Magic Leap (Private:MLEAP), the well-funded AR startup based in Florida which has yet to show the world a prototype. Reports show Himax supplying a micro projector worth $35 to $45 per unit. The report also says Magic Leap has placed a "million unit order" from one supplier.

Continued close collaboration with Google on a next-gen Glass or completely revamped product. This partnership has continued to remain on Himax investor presentations.

Himax: Not only a promising AR company: In addition to Himax's AR business, it's important to know that there are plenty of other growth opportunities for Himax. As this articles' main subject is on the AR segment, I won't get too detailed, but these opportunities include:

AMOLED driver growth.

WLO uses outside of AR, including uses in machine vision, autonomous vehicles, IoT devices, drones and medical devices to name a few.

TDDI solutions.

Drivers for VR head-mounted displays.

I encourage investors to view Himax's most recent investor presentation to better understand Himax's overall business strategy.

Takeaway: Himax is a proven leader in the AR industry with major design wins from multiple world-renowned companies. Long-term investors should see great returns over the next decade if AR products become mainstream. I encourage investors to do their own due-diligence regularly on the progression of this new industry as Himax's revenue will become increasingly more volatile based on the public opinion of augmented reality.

From a valuation standpoint, Himax has successfully continued to become more diversified and profitable in the long run. Comparing the current share price P/E of 18.9x with the industry average of 33.3x - as well as factoring in potential growth - Himax is a steal at this price.