Synergy Pharmaceuticals: Prospects Are Better Than Ever

Investors in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) should greatly rejoice the recent positive phase 3 plecanatide trial results. Two studies were due in December and both studies successfully confirmed the efficacy of plecanatide on patients with IBS-C setting the stage for Synergy to file for a New Drug Application (NDA) and start sales for IBS-C in early 2018.

Recent events have significantly diminished the risks in investing in the stock and long investors should continue to hold their stock for the long term and add on any further dips. We expect strong support at the $4.50 level and strong resistance at the $10 level. Regardless of whatever happens in the short term, we believe, over the long term, Synergy Pharmaceuticals will provide great returns to its investors. The company is now definitely a takeover target, so we believe downside risks to be limited and the stock to be on its way to new highs.

Innovation

The most important aspect of Synergy Pharmaceuticals is that they have been able to genetically modify Uroguanylin, a naturally occurring peptide that plays an important part in regulating bowel functions, and have produced two analogs out of that:

Plecatanide: To treat CIC and IBS-C

Dolcanatide: To treat OIC and UC

Though Synergy is only focusing on those 2 analogs at this time, it's safe to say that, by continuing to produce analogs derived from Uroguanylin, they could potentially produce analogs to treat any disease associated with bowel function.

Synergy has found a new way to treat bowel diseases, and they control 100% of the world rights to commercialization. This provides enormous potential for royalties. Going forward, Synergy Pharmaceuticals will be able to grow in 3 different ways:

By continuing to modify Uroguanylin, producing new analogs based on it. By finding new indications for current analogs. For example, Plecatanide was first recommended to treat CIC (pending FDA approval), but now it's being investigated to treat IBS-C. By selling rights to proprietary technology around the world and collecting royalties.

Uroguanylin could be a cash cow for decades

Take, for example, Xifaxan (Rifaximin), from Salix Pharmaceuticals, a branch of Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX). Though first discovered in Italy in 1987, it's still under marketing exclusivity since Salix is finding new indications for it. The three most recent were traveler's diarrhea, Hepathic Encephalopathy, and IBS-D. Sales for 2016 are expected to surpass $1b. Valeant's management estimates patent durability all the way through 2029 by finding new indications for Xifaxan in the fields of NASH and Chron's disease. From 2004, when Salix first bought the patents for Xifaxan, through 2029, which is the currently forecast life cycle for Xifaxan, sales will easily top $30b for this period of 25 years.

Now the important distinction here is that Salix only controls the patents in a few countries, while Synergy has worldwide rights. When you take into account worldwide sales of Rifaximin from 2004 to 2029, you can understand the market potential available for Synergy Pharmaceuticals.

US Market Potential

The exciting thing is that GI disorders is still a relatively new market; just in the last two years, the total prescription volume has grown by 21%, and the value of the market has doubled. There are very limited therapies to treat GI disorders. Take, for example, IBS-C, where Synergy is trying to gain a piece of the market: The only 2 FDA-approved options are Amitza and Linzess.

Source: Synergy presentation at Jefferies Healthcare Conference

An estimated 45 million adults in the U.S. suffer from some form of IBS or CIC, but 95% of those cases are treated with non=prescription therapies, indicating substantial upside for the future.

Click to enlarge

Conclusion

If Synergy Pharmaceuticals is able to produce further analogs derived from Uroguanylin, along with new indications for Plecatanide and Dolcanatide, revenues could easily exceed $2 billion to $3 billion over the next 10 years. This means achieving 18% annual growth in revenue for the next decade at least.

Investors should pay close attention to the PDUFA date of January 29, 2017, for the approval of plecatanide for CIC. If approved, many larger pharmaceutical companies could be looking to take over the company before the IBS-C indication is FDA approved. We recommend investors buy shares and/or sell long-term puts to capitalize on further upside. We also recommend investors buy shares of Valeant after its 45% increase in active R&D programs.

