2016: The Year Commodities Posted A Bear Market Cycle Bottom

After starting 2016 at their lowest level since 2003 and in the midst of a liquidation and capitulation phase from producers, traders and investors on the back of Chinese hard landing fears, as we close 2016 commodities are back with a strong performance (+18.3% ytd for the Diapason Global Commodities Index). Many commodity sectors bottomed sequentially from late 2015 for the precious metals to early 2016 for base metals and energy sectors and to March 2016 for agriculture. From this through, precious metals (+7.84% ytd) took the lead until mid-year but as we are closing the year, the pure cyclical sectors such as energy (+21.10% ytd) and base metal (+20.44%) are finishing on top backed by the reflationary trend. Agriculture, the most defensive sector is finishing last with a +2.37% return ytd.

In terms of asset performance commodities are also back from the bottom of the league performance to the top part comparing positively on ytd basis with equities ( MSCI World +5.88% , SP500 +11.01% , Eurostoxx50 +0.21% $terms -4%, MSCI EM +6.36%) and bonds ( Morning Star US Govt bond index +0.32%, Morning Star US Corp +5.03%). Some element of this outperformance, came from the effective rebalancing of the supply/demand equation as producers curtailed supply and demand remained resilient in a low-price environment with global growth expectation stabilizing around 2.9%.

In the commodity cycle, high prices are often the cure for high prices and low prices the cure for low prices. Furthermore, as the Dollar rise paused for most of the first three quarters of 2016 the relatively weak US Dollar for most of the first three quarters of 2016 removed a negative factor for the asset class. There is an inverse historical relationship between the US dollar and the market price of many raw materials' prices. The dollar is the benchmark pricing mechanism for most raw materials and there has been a historical negative correlation between the currency and the price of raw materials. However, even as the dollar regained strength since November, commodities have been able to move contrary to this historical relation on the back of two key events: the OPEC and Non-OPEC oil production cut agreement and the election of Mr. Trump with a pro-growth agenda.

In 2016 we have witnessed a political change of regime leading to economic change in the world. The paradigm is evolving from monetary stimulus to fiscal stimulus. The Brexit vote in late June was a populist rejection of the European Union as was the no vote on a referendum in Italy at the beginning of December, as voters rejected globalism and the open global trade. The biggest change in global geopolitics was the election of Mr. Donald Trump as president of the United States. This political change is likely to have huge impact on commodities, as well as bode significant changes in the relationships among the three major powers of the world: USA, Russia and China. Mr. Trump ran on a platform of change, pledging to make America great again and reassert the USA's leadership role in the world. He promised an economic environment that would stimulate growth by decreasing taxes and renegotiating existing trade agreements with other nations to make them fairer to the United States. He also promised an increase in good paying jobs, and pay a particular attention to secure the nation from terrorist threats.

More significant for commodities, Mr. Trump stressed the need for US energy independence, and rebuilding of infrastructure in the country. President-elect Trump will have the tailwind of a majority in both houses of Congress which is likely have the road to legislation smooth and break the gridlock of past years. Rebuilding infrastructure in the scale envisioned by Mr. Trump requires raw materials at a large scale, exacerbating some tentative supply stresses seen in 2016. Moreover, the infrastructure initiative envisioned by Mr. Trump will dramatically increase the US budget deficit (which has been narrowing in the past few years), and that will tend to weaken the US Dollar, providing a systemic boost for commodity prices (see chart below).

Industrial metals and cyclical commodities such as zinc and copper but also rubber, lumber have been climbing strongly this year, even before the election of Mr. Trump, on hopes that stronger global growth and greater fiscal stimulus would underpin demand. It is therefore possible that 2016 was the year commodities as an asset class put in a bear market cycle bottom as the supply-demand equation balances out. After the prolonged decline in the prices of commodities such as oil and metals, cuts in capital spending by producers have begun to choke off supplies as global demand creeps higher.

In fact, more and more investors now see the supply and demand scenario tightening in 2017, and therefore prices have to rise to curtail demand and down the line increase supply again. However, in 2017 we may still be in this soft spot where supply is unlikely to come back quickly as many producers are still embracing the "lower for longer" mantra and so the price mechanism will have to do the work to curtail demand. That is especially true in the base metals market which has whittled down a significant portion of the "supply glut" during 2012-2013, which hammered the prices of the metals in the sector (see chart below).

History may treat 2016 in the commodity market like 2009 in the stock market. Some previously bearish investment banks have also changed their outlooks for commodities. Citigroup was once known espousing a view of a bear cycle in commodities, but that is no longer the case. Ed Morse, Citi's head of commodities research, presenting the annual commodities outlook is now considering that: "There is absolutely no doubt that markets are at a turning point." "We believe that momentum is going to carry through and generate even greater returns for investors in the year ahead." The change in tune coming from Citibank may have been partly driven by the conclusion of agreements between OPEC and Non-OPEC oil producers to limit oil production in the first half of 2017 after oil producers got tired of letting prices ration output.

However, this flip-flop in opinion may be coming too soon -- the desire of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Russia (and even the smaller producers) to negotiate from a higher domestic production levels in the months before the output deals were consummated, will saddle the market with plenty of oil supply at a seasonally weak period for demand. Simply put, we may see a pullback in oil prices during H1 2017 before the supply cuts stabilize and rescue the market price (see chart below).

If OPEC members and co-operating countries led by Russia succeed, they could finally draw down tanks brimming with excess crude and push prices significantly higher as soon as second half of 2017. This is the period when the market believes, as illustrated by the oil term structure, that demand will finally outstrip supply (see graph below). The main theme for oil (which will have an impact on the prices of other commodities) during the first half of 2017 will be the extent to which the output cuts force the inventory rebalancing of the oil market, against the assessment of the oil market, which believes that the balance will only come after mid-year 2017.

Normalization of inflation and global interest rate regimes could add to the allure of commodities. Inflation and rising rates and bond yields (a set of macro conditions preferred by most central banks) have historically favored commodities. Historically, an industrial-metals-led commodity rally is typically synonymous with (and harbinger of) global economic growth and inflation. The broad commodity market should continue to rally if global economic growth and inflation are normalizing. Industrial metals outperforming precious metals typically occurs before or is coincident with increasing yields and rising inflation. If the oil market's assessment is correct, energy prices may be higher in late 2017, and are very likely pricier by 2018 (perhaps significantly so). That would seriously bump up inflation expectations and actual inflation.

There is also evidence that commodities may be leading bond yields. The CRB Spot Commodity Index peaked in November 1980, and 10 months later so did U.S. Treasury 10-year yields at a historic high of 15.7%. This coincided with the change of US presidents to Ronald Reagan from Jimmy Carter and a corresponding change in economic focus . That co movement stayed valid until 2000, when commodity prices were boosted sharply higher by China's voracious demand for raw materials after the country became the so-called "factory floor" of the world. This year appears to be analogous to the 1980s, at least in terms of a potential paradigm shift in US administrations. In July, 10-year yields bottomed six months after the CRB Spot Index did (see graph below). That link therefore suggests that if commodities have indeed posted a secular cycle trough early this year, then the long bond yield may be in the process of developing a secular cycle as well, reaffirming that relationship this year. If history is a guide, commodities appear to be in the driver's seat for reflation and economic normalization but as we all know with markets, it won't go in a straight line.

The comovements among commodities, the CPI and the long bond yield persisted even when the price trajectory of commodities was skewed by demand from China. Plotting the elements shown in the above chart as normalized variables will show that the influence of commodities on the US CPI and the US 10yr yield remained strong. In fact, given the known lead of changes in commodity prices to influence the changes in the US CPI, the recent sharp rise in the 10 year bond yield should not come as a surprise, as it just reflects the gains posted by commodity prices over the 1st to 3rd quarter of 2016. In other words, a strong bump up in rates is due and it will persist until commodity prices turn lower -- the turn lower in CPI and in interest rates will come after a lag. See that effect in the chart below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.