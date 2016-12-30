ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In Smart Beta Equity ETFs/ETPs Listed Globally Reached A New Record High Of 497 Billion US Dollars At The End Of November 2016

At the end of November 2016, there were 1,179 smart beta equity ETFs/ETPs, with 1,990 listings, assets of US$497 Bn, from 145 providers on 37 exchanges in 32 countries.

ETFGI, the leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, today reported assets invested in smart beta equity ETFs/ETPs listed in globally reached a new record high US$497 billion at the end of November 2016, according to data from ETFGI's November 2016 global smart beta equity ETF and ETP industry insights report (click here to view the ETFGI chart of assets invested globally in Smart Beta ETFs/ETPs).

Record levels of assets were also reached at the end of November for equity smart beta ETFs/ETPs listed in the United States at US$444.96 Bn and in Canada with US$11.00 Bn.

Year to date through end of November 2016, smart beta equity ETF/ETP assets have increased by 18.1% from US$421 Bn to US$497 Bn, with a 5-year CAGR of 30.6%.

"The US market had a good month in November with the S&P 500 up 3.7% and the DJIA increased 5.9. The strong dollar caused currency headwinds for international markets. The S&P Developed Ex-U.S. BMI declined 1.8% while the S&P Emerging BMI was down 4.7%. In Europe S&P Europe 350 gained 1.24% in November, with almost all the gains attributable to the U.K. pound rising faster than the British stock market fell. During November the VIX declined dramatically by 21.9%" according to Deborah Fuhr, co-founder and managing partner at ETFGI.

Year to date through the end of November, 208 new smart beta equity ETFs/ETPs were launched by 67 providers across 48 index providers in 18 countries, while 37 products were delisted from 18 different providers.

In November 2016, smart beta equity ETFs/ETPs saw net inflows of US$7.16 Bn, while year to date there were net inflows of US$47.13 Bn.

YTD, iShares gathered the largest 'smart beta' equity ETF/ETP net inflows year to date in 2016 with US$30.97 Bn, followed by Vanguard with US$11.47 Bn and Charles Schwab Investment Management with US$4.46 Bn net inflows.

The top 20 active products account for 64.9% of global ETF assets. The largest product: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) on its own accounts for 12.8% of assets. 14 of the top 20 ETFs track fixed income indices while 4 provide exposure to equity indices, and 1 to mixed asset class indices.

iShares gathered the larges t 'smart beta' equity ETF/ETP net inflows in November with US$2.65 Bn, followed by Vanguard with US$1.92 Bn and Guggenheim Investments with US$652 Mn net inflows.

Name Country listed Ticker Assets (US$ Mn) Nov-16 ADV (US$ Mn) Nov-16 NNA (US$ Mn) YTD 2016 PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund USA MINT 5,372 57.8 1,233 SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF USA TOTL 3,022 18.4 1,248 PIMCO Euro Short Maturity ETF Germany PJS1 GY 2,545 10.3 (61) PIMCO Total Return Active ETF USA BOND 2,345 14.1 (277) iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF USA NEAR 1,967 25.5 (88) PIMCO US Dollar Short Maturity ETF UK MINT LN 1,826 3.7 467 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income Fund USA FPE 1,427 15.5 847 First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund USA EMLP 1,427 7.9 324 First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF USA HYLS 1,087 9.3 519 SPDR Blackstone/GSO Senior Loan ETF USA SRLN 989 8.3 189 Guggenheim Enhanced Ultra-Short Bond ETF USA GSY 939 8.3 310 First Trust Senior Loan ETF USA FTSL 666 7.9 234 Horizons Active Preferred Share ETF Canada HPR CN 643 4.3 224 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity Fund USA FTSM 536 12.4 401 Magellan Global Equity Fund Australia MGE AU 498 1.2 73 PowerShares DB Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy Portfolio USA PDBC 463 4.4 206 LYXOR SMART CASH - UCITS ETF - C-EUR France CSH2 FP 460 5.9 (531) BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Canada ZWH CN 397 2.7 98 Horizons Active Corporate Bond ETF Canada HAB CN 394 1.1 (5) iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income Fund Canada FIE/A CN 351 1.7 (9) Click to enlarge

