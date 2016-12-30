Sirius XM Expected To Release Record Results Next Week

January 3-5, Citi (NYSE:C) will hold its annual Internet, Media & Telecommunications Conference in Las Vegas, and if history repeats itself, Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) will once again participate. For the past several years, Sirius has not only presented at this conference, but also has issued press releases just prior to its presentations that provide investors with important information. I fully expect Sirius to once again issue a preliminary look at 2016 results and partial 2017 guidance. As an example, last year, the press release stated:

Sirius XM today announced that it ended 2015 with 29.6 million subscribers, reporting approximately 2.3 million net subscriber additions in the year, exceeding the company's increased guidance of 2.0 million net subscriber additions. Self-pay net subscriber additions in 2015 were 1.77 million, exceeding the company's increased 2015 guidance of 1.6 million and resulting in self-pay subscriptions of over 24 million at year end. The company also announced that it expects to meet or exceed its 2015 guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow... ...The company also issued 2016 guidance for continued growth in subscribers, revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow: Net subscriber additions of approximately 1.4 million,

revenue of approximately $4.9 billion,

adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1.78 billion, and

free cash flow of approximately $1.4 billion.

Sirius has a long history of issuing disappointing guidance and subsequently beating that guidance. It also has a history of gradually increasing that guidance throughout the year. The company's most recent guidance for 2016 was:

Net self-pay subscriber additions of approximately 1.6 million,

total net subscriber additions of approximately 1.7 million,

revenue of approximately $5 billion,

adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1.85 billion, and

free cash flow approaching $1.5 billion.

I expect this year's press release to be quite similar to the one issued last year. There will be a report about the number of self-pay and total subscriber additions, and an announcement that it will meet or exceed its guidance figures for revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. If so, it means that 2016 will set annual records for revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, and that Sirius will end the year with a record number of both self-pay and total subscribers.

I also expect that the company will issue revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow guidance for 2017, numbers that will once again set records. Sirius will also issue subscriber guidance that will bring the total subscribers to record levels, but the guidance will almost certainly be conservative and disappointing.

2016 has been an interesting year for the share price. After ending 2015 at $4.09, the price dropped all the way down to $3.29 by mid-February. It took until mid-July before the shares were finally able to remain above $4, and it wasn't until early November that the shares finally have remained above the $4.18 high first reached more than three years earlier. While the shares were bouncing around, Sirius continued to grow each quarter, and with its Q3 report, announced the institution of a regular quarterly dividend.

Thanksgiving gave Sirius investors something to be thankful for as the shares reached a new post-merger high of $4.65. However, once rumors about a possible acquisition of Pandora Media (NYSE:P) surfaced on December 2nd, the stock dropped all the way back to $4.22. It then rebounded to as high as $4.58 the day after Christmas and is currently trading as low as $4.43 today, the last trading day of the year. I expect more volatility in 2017 and, provided that Liberty Media (NASDAQ:LMCA) (NASDAQ:LSXMA) (which owns nearly two-thirds of Sirius) does not make another takeover offer for SIRI, a dividend increase could take place in Q4.

It's possible that 2017 could finally be the year when the share price remains $4 for the full year. One thing that I do not expect for 2017 is Sirius issuing initial guidance that will be well-received by the market. The silver linings of that conservative guidance are that:

The share repurchase program would allow the company to acquire shares at a more reasonable price, and it could present a buying opportunity for those wishing to invest in Sirius.

As this will be my last article on Sirius this year, I would like to take the opportunity to wish everyone a Happy, Healthy and Prosperous New Year.

